A soggy Tuesday to all. We just can't seem to shake the rain. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain, rain won't go away Summary: There is a chance of thunderstorms across the area this afternoon and tonight. Some of these storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. There is also a chance of heavy rain from these thunderstorms. Some minor flooding is possible from the strongest storm.
There are chances for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday across the outlook area. Heavy downpours are possible, which could aggravate ongoing river flooding.
Details: There's a 40% a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Southwest winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
The Mississippi and Rock rivers have crested and are falling. The Mississippi is at 21.1 feet this morning and expected to drop to 20.7 by Wednesday morning.
2. Bud's Skyline to open this week, other Davenport restaurants still working through flooding issues
Bud’s Skyline River View restaurant on the Davenport riverfront at Oneida Avenue is opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT/KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
At least six new Davenport restaurants are continuing their battles to come back from the floods of 2019.
From a business that was open for just a few months to one that was supposed to launch on the day the HESCO barriers failed on River Drive, the impact has been devastating.
Some continue to sort through their losses while others are targeting new opening dates.
One such place, the only one not located in the downtown, is a new take on an old Quad-City favorite: Bud's Skyline River View.
Read more. 3. After being displaced by the flood, Abernathy's finds new home in downtown Davenport
Crews work to remove debris and begin repairing flood damage to Abernathy’s in downtown Davenport May 10.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
In the past month, Becca Nicke watched as water flooded her downtown Davenport business; then the flooring turned yellow and crumbled; and finally, the landlord decided to terminate her lease and sell the building.
After losing her storefront to the historic Davenport flood, over the weekend Nicke announced vintage retailer Abernathy's has found a new home in the downtown. The owners plan to reopen Abernathy's at 432 W. 3rd St. in early August.
Read more.
Close
Roam, one of the first businesses to be flooded when the levee breached, is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport.
Capt. Tom Schmidt of the Davenport Fire Department hoses away debris left behind by floodwaters along East Second Street in downtown Davenport on Friday.
The breached section of the floodwall is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport.
This photo shows the toppled section of the HESCO barrier that failed on April 30, allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport. City officials thought the breach may have been caused by a failure of the roadway, which has been ruled out now that the floodwater has receded.
Facility director Chase Neukam power washes debris from the storefront of Paradigm in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Capt. Tom Schmidt of the Davenport Fire Department hoses away debris left behind by floodwaters along East Second Street in downtown Davenport.
Sandbags previously on the floodwall are seen scattered among remaining floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Water lines showing how high floodwaters reached are seen on a Honda Civic left on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
The breached section of the floodwall is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Firefighters hose mud off the sidewalks in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
A toppled section of the HESCO barrier that failed allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport is seen, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Firefighter Gary Moore works with engineer Rick Albert to clear mud from the sidewalk in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Dirt from floodwaters is left behind on the interior of a Honda Civic that was flooded on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Water lines showing how high floodwaters reached are seen on a Honda Civic left on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Dirt from floodwaters is left behind on the interior of a Honda Civic that was flooded on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Sandbags previously on the floodwall are seen scattered among remaining floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
A breached section of the HESCO barrier that failed allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport is seen, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Roam, one of the first businesses to be flooded when the levee breached, is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Crews work to remove debris and begin repairing flood damage to Abernathy’s in downtown Davenport May 10.
Great River Brewery is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Water lines showing where floodwaters were up to are seen on the side of Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
A Rollder Dam Red can from Great River Brewrery is seen among debris left behind by floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Water is pumped out of a business in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
A tipped porta-potty is seen among floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
The Peterson Paper Co. building is seen after floodwaters recede around it in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
4. Spartans edge Bulldogs to return to state in girls soccer
Pleasant Valley celebrating after scoring against Bettendorf, at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Pleasant Valley starts just two seniors. It has just six upperclassmen on the roster. But don't call the team young. Not anymore.
The 12th-ranked Spartans beat No. 8 Bettendorf 2-1 Monday at TouVelle Stadium to earn their second consecutive trip to the Class 3A state tournament, and 17th in program history.
PV plays top-ranked Waukee at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. It's a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal matchup, which PV lost 3-1.
Read more.
Close
Pleasant Valley's Ashlee Kwak (00) stops a ball from making it in the goal from Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Sophia Utsinger (4) battles for control of the ball with Pleasant Valley’s Isabel Russmann (11) at Bettendorf High School on Monday.
Pleasant Valley celebrating after scoring against Bettendorf, at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley’s Adelaide Wolfe (3) gets control of the ball with Bettendorf’s Elizabeth Park (12) coming up behind at Bettendorf High School on Monday.
Pleasant Valley’s Addie Kerkhoff (24) collides with Bettendorf’s Alli Whitaker (23) while fighting for the ball at Bettendorf High School on Monday.
Bettendorf’s Mia Griffin (3) celebrates with her teammates after scoring against Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley celebrating after scoring against Bettendorf, at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller (26) and Bettendorf’s Alli Whitaker (23) battle for the ball at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 3A regional final at Bettendorf High School on Monday.
Pleasant Valley celebrating after winning the Class 3A regional final at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley celebrating after winning the Class 3A regional final at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley celebrating after winning the Class 3A regional final at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley after winning the Class 3A regional final at Bettendorf High School, Monday, June 3, 2019.
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf battle for the Class 3A regional final title, Monday, June 3, 2019, at Bettendorf High School. Final Score: Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1
5. Illinois capital bill dedicates $225M to Moline-to-Chicago passenger rail project
The Amtrak 6 California Zephyr arrives at the Amtrak station in Galesburg, Ill., at 225 S Seminary St. on Feb. 26.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
A decades-long effort to bring passenger rail service from Chicago to the Quad-Cities had been derailed for years.
But proponents hope the passage of a capital appropriations bill by the Illinois legislature on Sunday means the project is finally on track. The $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure bill includes $225 million in funding for the Moline-to-Chicago rail line.
The bill was passed by the legislature this session, and now awaits the governor's signature. The six-year plan states the rail project is a "key element for improving connectivity between major Midwest cities."
Read more. 6. Ickes: Doc's stolen bike returned 12 years later
Bettendorf native and Chicago anesthesiologist Jacob Heninger is riding his old bike again after having it returned to him 11 years after it was stolen.
CONTRIBUTED
Jacob Heninger was an undergraduate medical student in Iowa City in 2007 when his new Gary Fisher-brand bicycle was stolen. At just under $1,000, the mountain bike was a coveted means of transport in the college town.
He reported it missing and gave the serial number to police, but Heninger didn't count on seeing it again.
Fast forward 11 years: An odd text message came while Heninger was in a Chicago grocery store.
"It said something like, 'Did you have a bike stolen about 10 years ago?'" he said. "I just replied, 'Yes. Is this real?'"
Moline Elite Eight Softball Today's photo gallery: Moline softball vs Joliet West in the Class 4A Illinois State Super-Sectional, Monday, at Illinois State University in Normal. Moline's season ends with a 1-0 score.
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University Monday, June 3, 2019 in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline outfielder Kayla DePoorter goes after a long fly ball during the fourth inning of the Elite Eight softball contest at Illinois State University on Monday.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline outfielder Ally Gore throws the ball to home during the fourth inning of the Elite Eight softball contest at Illinois State University on Monday. Joliet West used a fourth-inning run to beat Moline, 1-0.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline catcher Sydney Jensen tags out Joliet West runner Lauren Russell during the fourth inning of the Elite Eight softball contest at Illinois State University on Monday in Normal.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline softball Elite Eight at Illinois State University
Moline's Jennica Soliz jumps in the air while the team cheers on the players at bat during the seventh inning of Monday's super-sectional game in Normal. Joliet West prevailed 1-0.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines