A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a revised Mississippi River crest, new road closures, detours, and a wet, cooler day in the Q-C. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cooler and breezy

Today there is a 40 percent chance of rain after 7 a.m. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. East winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. with patchy drizzle and/or fog after 1 a.m.  The overnight low will be a around 41 degrees.

Friday will bring patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

2. Mississippi River now expected to crest at 20.3 feet

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is expected to crest at 20.3 feet sometime between Saturday and Tuesday, said meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

040319-qct-qca-flood-001

A dump truck drives along River Drive after dumping a load of crushed rock at the railroad track near the intersection of River Drive and Brady Street on Tuesday. Stretches of tracks in Davenport are being raised so trains can clear rising floodwaters on the Mississippi River. The new heights are a permanent upgrade, Canadian Pacific Railway media relations manager Andy Cummings said Tuesday.

It is possible that the river could fall below 20 feet by Wednesday.

Simmons said that a good dent has been made in the snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin and that the Mississippi River is cresting between LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota.

“We’re just waiting for the crest to work its way down,” Simmons said.

In the meantime the Mississippi River at Rock Island continues to rise. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The rise has affected several businesses along River Drive including the Subway and Sara Mini Mart and Shell Gas station at River Drive and Myrtle Street.

040419-qct-qca-floodbiz-001

Christopher Douglas, right, and Joe Dillard work Wednesday to ensure pumps keep going to hold back flood waters from George Evans Corp. and other businesses along River Drive near 37th Street in Moline.

3. Remember 7th Avenue nighttime closure

031919-mda-nws-traffic-014a.JPG (copy)

Traffic halts near 19th Street and 7th Avenue Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline. Nighttime closures on 7th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street will begin Thursday to allow for removal of the Iowa-bound Interstate 74 viaduct. The removal is expected to be completed by Monday, April 8. The closures will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

4. Davenport man charged with fondling girl

Joshua Michael Andrews

Joshua Michael Andrews

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he fondled a girl while she slept in October 2017.

Joshua Michael Andrews, 37, last known address in the 20000 block of North Brady Street, faces one charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:13 a.m. and was released about an hour later after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.

He will be arraigned May 2, court records show.

On Oct. 6, 2017, the Davenport Police Department opened a sexual abuse investigation involving Andrews that allegedly occurred the night before.

In an arrest affidavit filed Monday, police allege Andrews fondled the girl while she was sleeping. She turned to her side to stop him, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Andrews was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on five years of probation on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson in 2003 in Scott County.

101418-qc-vintage-fb-12a.jpg

In this Oct. 14 photo, Rock Island's Independents player Chris Caspers (26) gets possession of the ball and makes a run for the end one at Douglas Park in Rock Island while playing against the Moline Universal Tractors during the Quad Cities Vintage Football. The first NFL game was played Sept. 26, 1920, at  Douglas Park. On April 27, Round 6 of the NFL Draft will be  at Augustana College.

The National Football League is returning to its roots, this time on Day 3 of the National Football League draft.

Draft and rock Island logo

It will come in the form of an day long celebration, including a nationally televised pick in Round 6 of the draft. All will take place Saturday, April 27,  at the Ken Anderson Athletic Club and the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Rock Island's Augustana College.

Rock Island, one of the eight original charter cities of the National Football League, was home to the famed Rock Island Independents Football Club. The Independents played host to the first National Football League game on Sept. 26, 1920, at scenic and historic Douglas Park. Read more.

courthouse-comparison-046.jpg

A view of the Rock Island County Courthouse rotunda from the second floor on Nov. 29. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.

This is not about the demolition dispute surrounding the Rock Island County courthouse. It is about the taxpayer money that would appear to be left on the table.

Barb Ickes

Barb Ickes

When the Quad-City Times took pictures recently of the final items being removed from the courthouse — the founders' tablets — Times columnist Barb Ickes was jarred by the things she saw in the background.

Ickes dashed across the bridge two weeks ago to try to catch up with the demo contractor, and she got lucky. A trio from the team was just leaving, and they told her about the stay of execution that had been granted the courthouse that day, pending another judge's ruling on the latest protests.

The guys were trying to leave, so she followed them down the sidewalk, asking about the architectural goodies Ickes saw in our photos.

That old building is full of marble, so Ickes asked whether they intended to save it. She was told the marble is glued to the walls, and it would break during removal.

What about all the decorative wrought and cast iron? Nope. It's no good, Ickes was told.

But they'll surely remove all that hardwood trim around the many windows, right? Wrong again. The building's window size is "too specific," Ickes was told.

While no expert on architectural salvage, Ickes knows the smell of baloney. People who are interested in wood that's salvaged from historic buildings don't expect to find pieces that are a perfect match to their windows. In fact, window trim often is repurposed as something else.

But there's more to it.  Read more.

