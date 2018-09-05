Iron workers install one of the steel girders for the new Interstate 74 bridge Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Moline. Officials announced on Thursday that River Drive, in Moline, will be closed, between 19th and 23th Streets, from Sept. 5 to 21, during the installation of girders over the busy thoroughfare.
Reed Swensen of Swensen's Construction of Blue Grass, operates a skid loader as Vince Avila of Davenport checks the clearance, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, as they pull the docks out of the Mississippi River on Credit Island because of the recent flooding. They have been contracted by the city for the past 20 years to do this and they speculate this may be the final time for the season.
Vince Avila of Davenport and an employee with Swensen Construction of Blue Grass, watches as Reed Swensen of Swensen Construction of Blue Grass uses a skid loader, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, to remove the docks out of the Mississippi River to a safe place because of the flooding. They have been contracted by the city for the past 20 years to do this and speculates this may be the last time for the season.
Vince Avila of Davenport, an employee of Swensen Construction of Blue Grass, hooks up the skid loader driven by Reed Swensen of Blue Grass to a boat docks Tuesday to help them pull the dock out of the Mississippi River at Credit Island.
Vince Avila of Davenport, an employee of Swensen Construction of Blue Grass, gets ready Tuesday to put the wheels on the dock of the boat ramp on Credit Island to pull the dock out of the Mississippi River because of flooding.
A statue and sign in front of North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge on Friday. A 12-year-old boy who brought a loaded handgun to the school on Friday has been arrested and charged with attempted murder according to authorities.
A good Wednesday to all. Weather is the hot topic today as heavy rains with flash flooding and river flooding are the main concerns. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Region under a flash flood watch until midnight
The Quad-Cities region is under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight. Here's what the watch says.
"Flash flooding possible through this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the area from the west today and linger through the evening. With a very moist airmass in place, the showers will contain torrential rainfall and could produce rainfall rates in excess of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The threat of additional heavy rain combined with already saturated soils will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding, especially across areas that receive repeated shower and storm activity."
Through this evening:
• Heavy rainfall from scattered showers and thunderstorms, and repeated rounds of rain as they pass by, may lead to flash flooding.
• Heavy rain falling on saturated soils will result in potential flooding along streams, creeks and low lying areas. Street flooding will also be possible, especially in urban areas.
"A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops."
Look for periods of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., some of which could produce heavy rain. The high will be near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m., some of which could produce heavy rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees and a lowaround 59 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The extended forecast calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
The city of Davenport has activated its flood plan and implemented several flood measures based on river projections from recent rainfall.
The Mississippi River level is currently at 13.73 feet and is predicted to reach 15.9 feet on Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park, Credit Island, residences along S. Concord Street and Enchanted Island in Davenport, and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline.
Flood measures implemented this week based on the current river level projections include:
• S. Concord Street closed between Utah Avenues and River Drive. Wapello and Miller between Railroad avenues and S. Concord are not expected to close until later in the week.
• The Compost Facility can be accessed by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue, to Railroad Avenue beginning today.
• Pumps will be set and gates have been closed to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the city.
• Sandbags will be made available for pickup should the river crest be revised to higher than currently predicted levels.
• Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river level changes occur. Crews will be monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed.
Meanwhile, area rivers are on the rise:
• Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today Wapsi was at 11.81 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 13.1 feet Monday morning, then begin falling. At 13 feet water affects many residences and low-lying roads along the river.
• Rock River at Moline: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Earliy today the Rock was at 12.49 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.7 feet Friday, then begin falling. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street, water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island.
• Maquoketa River at Maquoketa: A Flood Warning continues until this morning. Early today river was at 23.5 feet and falling. Flood stage is 24 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning. At 24 feet water affects agricultural land in the Maquoketa area and causes backups of storm sewers in town.
• Cedar River at Conesville: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today the Cedar was at 13.47 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise to 16.5 feet Tuesday evening. At 16.5 feet water affects County Road G28.
• Iowa River at Columbus Junction: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today the Iowa was 18.39 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. No flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 23.8 feet Sunday morning. At 23 feet water affects residential property along the river south of the Iowa 92 bridge.
Weather permitting, River Drive in Moline will be closed in both directions between 23rd and 19th street beginning today as contractors set the first steel girders in Moline for the new I-74 viaduct.
Eastbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 19th Street, eastbound 6th Avenue, northbound 23rd Street to River Drive. Westbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 23rd Street, westbound 4th Avenue, northbound 19th Street to River Drive.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…
Access to the westbound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive will remain open. Drivers traveling on eastbound I-74 still will be able to exit at River Drive, however, they only will be able to turn right onto eastbound River Drive.
In addition, one lane on eastbound 7th Avenue will reopen prior to the closure of River Drive and drivers will have full access to and from the I-74 ramps.
River Drive is anticipated to reopen Sept. 21. Access to Moline’s downtown, businesses and special events will be open through construction.
Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and watch for construction signs in the work area.
The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project is part of a regional strategy for improving access across the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2021.
4. North Scott student appears in juvenile court
The North Scott Junior High School student who took a loaded handgun to school last week appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday.
The student, who is 12, has not been identified. The child has been charged with attempted murder and carrying a gun on school property, both felonies. No one was injured in the incident, and the weapon was described as a loaded .22 caliber handgun.
Dion Trowers, who is handling the case for the Scott County Attorney's office, said a detention hearing was held Tuesday "to determine what is the appropriate placement for the child."
A formal petition has been filed, he said, along with a motion to waive the child as a youthful offender. Another hearing will be set to decide whether to try the case in juvenile or adult court. Read more.
5. Kimberly Road's Old Town strip mall has a fresh look
One of Davenport's oldest strip malls has a fresh, new look.
Cty officials and NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. cut a ribbon for the newly renovated Old Town Mall, 903 E. Kimberly Road. The mall, which opened in 1971, has 20 tenants, including national chains such as Chuck E. Cheese, Aaron's Rents and Cosmo-Prof, plus local companies like Q-C Rock Academy and Shield's Sewing and Hungry Hobo.
The more-than-$1 million facade update also included the renovation of the standalone Batteries Plus store, according to the city's announcement.
Rick Weinstein of NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. previously said the last time Old Town was renovated was around 15 years ago. The mall currently has space available for lease, according to the city.
6. Illinois man identified as author of 'Night Lion' fliers distributed in Davenport
An Illinois man has been cited for disorderly conduct after Davenport residents reported seeing a disturbing flier that was distributed.
On Tuesday, Davenport police interviewed Adam Mayber, 20, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, who turned himself in as the author of the "Night Lion" fliers.
According to a news release from Davenport police, Mayber admitted to circulating the fliers at multiple locations. He said the Night Lion is the main character of his fictional novel that he wants to publish. The fliers were a marketing effort to familiarize people with his work and character, he said.
"The city of Davenport will soon bear witness to the swift and bloody hands of the Night Lion's justice," the fliers read. "As for the vermin, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! The homeless, the addicts, the junkies, the prostitutes, the gang members, and all other subhuman species will perish at the hands of the Night Lion."
Mayber said he did not intend to be threatening or concerning to people. The investigation indicates that there are no public safety threats associated with this incident, and the case is considered to be closed, according to police.
Today's photo gallery: Davenport North volleyball defeats Davenport West, 3-1