A good Monday to all. Some dense fog early this morning in northwest Illinois, isolated thunderstorms possible this morning and more rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Those are today's weather headlines. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the mid 80s
Today there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday evening for the Rock River in Moline. Early today the river was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.6 feet this morning then remain steady through Wednesday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 12.5 feet water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that, weather permitting, a lane closure will be installed on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure will be in the right westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. until at 3 p.m. Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing a bridge deck repairs.
• Pavement patching on I-80: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that beginning today, weather permitting, there will be a lane closure on Interstate 80 in Henry County between the Big X (the junction of I-74/80/280) and Geneseo. The 3-day closure will be in the right eastbound lane.
IDOT workers will be performing pavement patching.
4. Motorcyclist dies in rural Scott County crash
A motorcyclist killed Saturday night on a two-lane blacktop road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, has been identified.
Jeffery Garland Plies, 60, of Davenport, died after a crash at 7:04 p.m. in the 23500 block of 115th Avenue in Scott County, according to a Sunday news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
The initial investigation found that a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on 115th Avenue when the driver came upon an "S" curve in the road. The man lost control of the motorcycle, and both he and the motorcycle came to rest in the ditch.
Medics tried to resuscitate Plies, but he died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.
5. Pizza picks: Quad-Citians talk about their favorite pies
It's a subject that incites passionate debates of deep-rooted feelings. No, it's not politics or religion. It's pizza.
We all have a favorite style and brand of pizza, and we'll vigorously defend our favorite's merits.
So we decided to ask this pizza-lovin' community of nearly 400,000: What's your favorite? What tickles your pizza taste buds?
"Besides the obvious — the quality of the ingredients and the work that goes into making those ingredients just right — it's hard to pin down why someone likes a certain style of pizza,'' said Ryan Mosley, president of Harris Pizza, the top vote-getter in our unofficial poll. Read more.
ICYMI: Here's something from Sunday's Home & Garden section of the Quad-City Times .
They dug out a big hole with a borrowed backhoe, building a backyard swimming pool based on instructions they got from a DVD. The work took two months.
Then Bill and Sara Blink took the dirt leftover from the swimming pool and piled it in a mound at the back of their originally flat lot. Fortifying the mound with rock, Bill built a multi-tiered waterfall that splashes into a nearly 4,000-gallon pond that he dug five feet deep.
Working together, the Blinks installed a wood fence the length of their lot on the south side, screwing in every board individually, and Sara planted a deep border bed of hostas and other perennials one end to another, edging it herself in rock.
During 30 years of living on a two-acre site off Davenport's Northwest Boulevard, the Blinks have created, little by little, a secluded world of their own design and one in which they take a great deal of pride. Read more.
A dahlia bed provides a splash of bright color in the middle of an expanse of lawn. The bed is accented by a banana plant and a piece of lawn art made of five clear glass dishes glued together and accented with blue.
Working together, Bill and Sara Blink installed a wood fence the length of their lot on the south side, screwing in every board individually, and Sara planted a deep border bed of hostas and other perennials one end to another, edging it herself in rock. As for the swing structure in back, Bill built that himself, based on a picture Sara spotted in a magazine.
A firepit is one of many structures the Blinks built in their backyard paradise. When the weather turns cold and the swimming pool becomes useless, the firepit fills the bill for backyard entertainment.
The evergreen tree (at left) lost some branches when another tree fell on it during a storm. Rather than remove it, Sara Blink did some creative pruning and turned it into a kind of bonsai plant. In the middle of the photo is a piece of ornamental iron Sara found at Habitat ReStore and painted gold. It and another piece, partially obscured by plants, help hold up a pergola roof above them.
The Blinks hired a contractor to build the brick pillars in this fence, but Bill poured the concrete squares that top the pillars, and he and Sara screwed in every board themselves. Sara also did the planting and edging.