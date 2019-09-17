{{featured_button_text}}

9/17/19

A good Tuesday to all. Some patchy fog, flooding concerns on the Rock River and summer-like weather are the weather headlines of the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Patchy fog for morning commute

NWS: Summary

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday.

• Seven day forecast

A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Thursday. The Rock is currently at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected.

The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today then fall below flood stage on Thursday.

At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park to 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island.

Area river levels

2. What to do when crime strikes your neighborhood

090919-qct-qca-crime-001a.JPG

Buchanan Elementary School is seen from the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. Neighbors in the area say there is more crime in the area than in the past.

Mary and Evan aren’t their real names. Both fear retaliation from whomever is stealing and breaking into vehicles and garages in their otherwise quiet neighborhood in the area of Buchanan Elementary School, Davenport.

Mary, who is active on the social media platform nextdoor.com, plans to email Alderwoman Kerry Tompkins about the escalation in crime.

Evan, a neighbor who lives nearby, said he left his truck parked in the driveway and unlocked a couple of weeks ago. One Monday morning, “I got into the truck, and everything was ransacked,” he said. Read more their stories and what police say you should do. 

Crime headlines

3. Work on John Deere Road begins today

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an inside lane closure will be installed on eastbound John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 38th Street.

The lane closure will be today through Wednesday.

Collins & Herman, Inc. will be installing the new overhead sign truss foundations, with the overhead truss to be installed in spring 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

4. Bettendorf Schools pick consulting firm for superintendent search

030518-BETTENDORF-SCHOOL-BOARD-018

Superintendent Michael Raso speaks to board members about facility plans during a meeting at the Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center on March 5, 2018.

Bettendorf Schools moved one step closer to finding a replacement for Superintendent Mike Raso at the end of this school year. The Bettendorf School Board on Monday selected Ray and Associates, out of Cedar Rapids, to conduct the search for the next superintendent.

According to the proposal, the district's fee is $6,500 if the board adopts every element offered in the package. Half of the fee is due when the contract is signed; a quarter is due at the time of the stakeholder meetings; and the final quarter is due with the superintendent is officially hired.

While the board was provided proposals a week ago, Vice President Richard Lynch requested more time, especially since the Nov. 5 elections will introduce a new board. Several board members have already announced they are not seeking reelection. Read more.

5. Silvis expected to approve new 54-unit hotel

091319-mda-nws-hotel-001a.JPG

The plot of land between the Dairy Queen and Doc’s Inn at 10th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Silvis is the site where the new Cobblestone Hotel is expected to be built. 

A new $5.5 million, 54-unit hotel is expected to be approved by the Silvis City Council at tonight's meeting, according to Jim Grafton, city administrator.

The proposed Cobblestone Hotel is to be built on the vacant lot between Dairy Queen and Doc’s Inn on the north side of Avenue of the Cities in the 800 block, Grafton said.

The three-story hotel is expected to have eight extended-stay rooms. Amenities will include hot breakfasts for all guests, a pool room, meeting rooms, a fitness room and a pool. Read more.

6. Sherrard shares wealth of Deere & Co. engine donation

091419-mda-nws-deereengines-02.jpg

Kaden Meguffy, left, holds up a section of an engine while Josh Bynum, center, and other students observe. Students in the basic ag mechanics class at Sherrard High School are learning how an engine works thanks to a donation of over 40 engines from Deere & Co.

 What does a rural Midwest high school do with 40-plus donated John Deere engines? Share the wealth, of course.

Sherrard (Illinois) High School ag instructor John Rasty said the district recently received a gift of an estimated $23,000 of engines, ranging in size up to 900 pounds.

“Some are two-cylinder, diesel, tractor or combine engines. ... They weren’t using them anymore and knew we could use them to help train kids how to work on this kind of stuff,” he said.

“There’s more of them than what we needed. ... Other schools could get some use out of them, too,” Rasty said. So the Sherrard district shared the excess with neighboring school districts, including Rockridge, Bureau Valley and Mercer County. Read more. 

WACKY WORLD OF WEIRD NEWS

weird news

• Civil War cannonball found in Kansas City area tree, and more of this week's weirdest news

• Pigeon poops on lawmaker discussing pigeon poop problem

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.