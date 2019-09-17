A good Tuesday to all. Some patchy fog, flooding concerns on the Rock River and summer-like weather are the weather headlines of the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Patchy fog for morning commute
Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday.
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Thursday. The Rock is currently at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected.
The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today then fall below flood stage on Thursday.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park to 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island.
The high waters of the Rock River have broken loose the boat barrier that marks the approach to the Steel Dam, prompting Rock Island officials…
2. What to do when crime strikes your neighborhood
Mary and Evan aren’t their real names. Both fear retaliation from whomever is stealing and breaking into vehicles and garages in their otherwise quiet neighborhood in the area of Buchanan Elementary School, Davenport.
Mary, who is active on the social media platform nextdoor.com, plans to email Alderwoman Kerry Tompkins about the escalation in crime.
Evan, a neighbor who lives nearby, said he left his truck parked in the driveway and unlocked a couple of weeks ago. One Monday morning, “I got into the truck, and everything was ransacked,” he said. Read more their stories and what police say you should do.
Crime headlines
A Rock Island woman on probation in Scott County for leading police on a high-speed, two-state chase in April was arrested Friday night in LeC…
A retired Moline police captain accused of firing a gun from his vehicle at two people in Moline Thursday is free after a $25,000 bond was pos…
3. Work on John Deere Road begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an inside lane closure will be installed on eastbound John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 38th Street.
The lane closure will be today through Wednesday.
Collins & Herman, Inc. will be installing the new overhead sign truss foundations, with the overhead truss to be installed in spring 2020.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
You have free articles remaining.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
4. Bettendorf Schools pick consulting firm for superintendent search
Bettendorf Schools moved one step closer to finding a replacement for Superintendent Mike Raso at the end of this school year. The Bettendorf School Board on Monday selected Ray and Associates, out of Cedar Rapids, to conduct the search for the next superintendent.
According to the proposal, the district's fee is $6,500 if the board adopts every element offered in the package. Half of the fee is due when the contract is signed; a quarter is due at the time of the stakeholder meetings; and the final quarter is due with the superintendent is officially hired.
While the board was provided proposals a week ago, Vice President Richard Lynch requested more time, especially since the Nov. 5 elections will introduce a new board. Several board members have already announced they are not seeking reelection. Read more.
5. Silvis expected to approve new 54-unit hotel
A new $5.5 million, 54-unit hotel is expected to be approved by the Silvis City Council at tonight's meeting, according to Jim Grafton, city administrator.
The proposed Cobblestone Hotel is to be built on the vacant lot between Dairy Queen and Doc’s Inn on the north side of Avenue of the Cities in the 800 block, Grafton said.
The three-story hotel is expected to have eight extended-stay rooms. Amenities will include hot breakfasts for all guests, a pool room, meeting rooms, a fitness room and a pool. Read more.
6. Sherrard shares wealth of Deere & Co. engine donation
What does a rural Midwest high school do with 40-plus donated John Deere engines? Share the wealth, of course.
Sherrard (Illinois) High School ag instructor John Rasty said the district recently received a gift of an estimated $23,000 of engines, ranging in size up to 900 pounds.
“Some are two-cylinder, diesel, tractor or combine engines. ... They weren’t using them anymore and knew we could use them to help train kids how to work on this kind of stuff,” he said.
“There’s more of them than what we needed. ... Other schools could get some use out of them, too,” Rasty said. So the Sherrard district shared the excess with neighboring school districts, including Rockridge, Bureau Valley and Mercer County. Read more.
WACKY WORLD OF WEIRD NEWS
Trending headlines