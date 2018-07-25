A good Wednesday to all. Temps are on the rise along with the threat of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny today with overnight showers possible
Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees with a low around 66 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
2. Search to resume this morning for child who fell into river
David Hayes and Andy Arreguin were enjoying a barbecue with their fellow Army ROTC cadets from the Rock Island Arsenal at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park when, about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they heard a commotion on the docks.
Hayes and Arreguin, both 20, ran to see what happened and ended up diving into the Mississippi River to help find a child who had fallen into the water.
“It was rather fast,” said Hayes, who is a student at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. “We didn’t even see him go in. We just heard the commotion.”
Hayes said that he and Arreguin, who attends Cedarville (Ohio) University, are very good swimmers and that Arreguin has certification in water rescue.
The two worked to find the child until rescue teams from the Rock Island and Davenport fire departments hit the water.
It was not known late Tuesday how the child went into the river.
Members of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team made it to the scene to help in the search which was still going on at 9:30 p.m. The search was eventually called off and will resume this morning.
3. Armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 9:05 p.m. Monday at Dollar Tree, 1307 E. Locust St.
Police said witnesses reported two black men, said to be in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing, walked into the store. One of the men wielded a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
The men fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
4. Buffalo man sentenced to federal prison in Davenport shooting
A Buffalo, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison in connection with a gang-related shooting in August.
Willie Hicks Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing a firearm made from a shotgun and rifle in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
At 4:33 p.m. Aug. 21, Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Main Street.
Officers located Hicks' car, and he led them on a chase through residential areas at speeds up to 52 mph, according to the plea agreement. After the chase, Hicks and co-defendant Zoe Ogden, and two others were taken into custody, and police found two loaded firearms on front passenger floorboard. Read more.
5. Freddy's opens in west Davenport
Quad-City residents now have a new place to get burgers and frozen custard.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened Tuesday at 916 W. Kimberly Road. The Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant is known for its ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.
The restaurant is located at Davenport's Village Shopping Center, where Pancheros Mexican Grill and Pet Supplies opened this spring. Read more.
6. Beer at Kinnick? Iowa's watching other schools
As other institutions begin offering fans an opportunity to purchase beer at college football games, Iowa officials are watching.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said Tuesday morning at the Big Ten kickoff in Chicago that fan experience and not revenue would drive any change in the current policy which does not make beer available to the general public watching games at Kinnick Stadium.
"Ten years ago, it was an idea that was off the table,'' Barta said, indicating that the landscape has changed in years since.
Oklahoma State announced earlier this month that it will offer beer among its concessions offerings, the latest institution to change its previous policy.
Barta doesn't expect Iowa to rush to any decision.
"We wouldn't be the first to do it and I doubt that we would be the last,'' Barta said. "If we do it, it would be motivated by fan experience and not driven by the idea of making more money. That wouldn't be our way of approaching it.''
Iowa officials have worked to change the environment outside of Kinnick Stadium in regards to alcohol consumption in recent years and he said the institution is generally pleased with the results.
Today's photo gallery: Assumption advance to Iowa Class 3A semifinals
Assumption junior Julien Broderson pitched a two-hit shutout in the Knights' 5-0 win over Bondurant-Farrar Tuesday during a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Assumption, 35-5 all-time in state tournament games, faces Sioux City Heelan (32-10) in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders squeaked out a 3-2 win over Solon in eight innings.