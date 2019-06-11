A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 80 degrees
Today will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Tonight there's a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
2. Look out for road repairs on Brady Street
Check out this map where there will be lane reductions this week for road repairs on Brady Street. Look for temporary lane reductions on between 35th and 46th streets. The lane reductions are necessary for full-depth patching at three locations as indicated on the map.
IowaAmerican Water Company is beginning a new water main installation in the area highlighted on the map which includes Kimberly Road in Bettendorf, and Middle Road and Locust Street in Davenport. Closures and lane reductions are to be expected. Watch for changing traffic control as the project advance.
The entire project is estimated to be completed by early September.
• And in Bettendorf: Beginning today, 18th Street will be closed to all traffic between Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive for the installation of a new water main at Mark Twain Elementary School.
During this time, traffic will be detoured to 14th and 23rd streets along either Lincoln or Middle roads. The work is anticipated to last through the end of the week.
• Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf: This week there will be nighttime lane closures on Illinois-bound I-74 from Middle Road to the river bridge beginning at 8:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. The work is anticipated to take place over one week.
3. 2 big names in the Q-C tonight
• Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Iowa today with a stop in Davenport. The former vice president will be speaking at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m.
• Sir Paul McCartney will be performing in the Quad-Cities tonight with an 8 p.m. concert at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The former Beatle and Wings frontman will bring his eagerly anticipated Freshen Up tour to the Q-C.
Tony Mendez sweeps the side walk outside of his rental home and restaurant, Clark's Lansing located on Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo. Mendez will be reopening his restaurant after being shut down from a flood wall break which shut down his business for 28 days.
The Davenport School Board approved a “high-quality emergency operations plan,” per state mandate, Monday night. Vice President Linda Hayes was not present to vote, but it was otherwise unanimous.
The state enacted a requirement during the 2018 legislative session that all school districts, public and private, develop a “high-quality emergency operations plan” that conforms to the Federal Emergency Management Administration model. While the state did not indicate they would be thoroughly combing through each plan, the plans needed to be completed by June 30 and cover a host of potential threats, from an active shooter to a natural disaster. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Assumption at PV Baseball and Softball
Assumption traveled to Pleasant Valley, Monday, June 10, 2019, to play a softball double header and a baseball double header. Assumption won both game, 3-2 and 7-1 in baseball and 4-2 and 9-8 in softball.