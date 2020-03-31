Rick's Six: Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day, I-74 workers return to work, and area flooding

A good Tuesday to all. There won't be as much sun nor will the temperature be quite as warm as yesterday, but another nice day is on tap for the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny and mild
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41 degrees.
Some area rivers are experiencing flooding. Here's the latest.
Flood warnings remain in effect for the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers.
The Flood Warning continues until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. Early today the river was at 16.3 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to remain near 16.3 feet through this morning then rise to 16.4 feet April 7.
At 16.5 feet, Water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Islandriverfront.
The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until Saturday evening. Early today the river was at 13.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 14 feet today then fall below flood stage Saturday evening.
At 14 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until this morning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning.
At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
2. Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day
If the number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County exceeds morgue capacity, the coroner said he can get all the refrigeration trucks he needs within six hours. Coroner Brian Gustafson said he currently has space for 25 to 35 bodies, mostly by exercising agreements with some of the Illinois Quad-Cities' 15 funeral homes.
"I can handle six, and places like Wheelan and Trimble (funeral homes) can take six to eight," Gustafson said Monday. "Some of the others can take a few here and there.
"Even with the threat we're facing now, I don't think I'm going to need backups from refrigeration trucks. If I do, I can have all I need in six hours."
The current threat for the Illinois death toll is a moving target, Gustafson said, adding that he has heard vastly different predictions.
"I would not be surprised to get 10 COVID deaths a day," he said. "I could end up surprised, though, because we could have more." Read more.
3. Interstate 74 bridge workers back on the job
After a brief stoppage related to COVID-19, workers are back on the job at the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Rock Island-based ironworkers Local 111 was notified Monday, March 23, that work on the bridge was being temporarily halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 and a second was being quarantined, pending a test result.
Work resumed Monday.
"All of our members have returned to work," said Brian Atkins, business manager for Local 111. "Hopefully, we can keep at it and get that (westbound) arch tied in here real soon." Read more.
4. Davenport police respond to shooting on West 15th Street
The Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.
The police said witnesses saw a group of people standing by an idling car. It is believed “some kind of dispute” started and multiple shots were fired.
The police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.
5. Viking Cruises to begin bookings for 2022 Mississippi River route April 15
Viking Cruises will soon begin taking bookings for its new American cruise route along the Mississippi River, including a stop in Davenport, to debut in August 2022.
The company’s Viking Mississippi will sail between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn., with three stops in Iowa: Burlington, Davenport and Dubuque. Viking, the world’s largest cruise line, will mix in local history along the route with dockings in cities along the way that allows passengers to roam and experience local offerings.
Bookings will open to the general public on April 15, 2020, and its inaugural trips will occur for the 2022-2023 season. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Locals enjoying sunny weather
