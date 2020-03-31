Rick's Six: Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day, I-74 workers return to work, and area flooding

3/31/20

A good Tuesday to all. There won't be as much sun nor will the temperature be quite as warm as yesterday, but another nice day is on tap for the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and mild

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41 degrees.

Some area rivers are experiencing flooding. Here's the latest.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers.

The Flood Warning continues until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. Early today the river was at 16.3 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to remain near 16.3 feet through this morning then rise to 16.4 feet April 7.

At 16.5 feet, Water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Islandriverfront.