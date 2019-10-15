{{featured_button_text}}

10/15/19

A good Tuesday to all. A beautiful fall day today will give way to another dose of chilly weather. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Slight chance of showers

NWS: Summary

We'll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. before skies turn mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west to northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Seven day forecast

NWS: Flood

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.3 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to remain around 17.3 fee through this morning, then begin falling. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Area river levels

2. Flooding along parts of River Drive in Davenport

Flood detours

Parts of River Drive in Davenport are closed today because of Mississippi River flooding. River Drive is impassable between Gaines and Myrtle streets and between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street.

Eastbound River Drive is currently being detoured at Marquette Street to 3rd Street, and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street due to water over the road.

Expect these detours to remain in place until mid-to-late week.

Also, these roads are affected by floodwaters:

• S. Concord Street is closed between River Drive and Utah Avenue.

• Gaines Streeet is closed south of River Drive.

• Portions of Beiderbecke Drive.

3. Sherrard woman accused of animal cruelty

siren3

A Sherrard resident has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Mercer County Sheriff's department arrested Karen A. Plambert Friday on a warrant alleging animal cruelty. The sheriff's department release did not indicate a time or place of arrest.

The type of animal is not known, and calls to the Mercer County Animal Control have not been returned.

Crime/public safety headlines

4. Lancers put themselves in position for title share

101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-012

Davenport North's Layne Wright gets the block on North Scott's Paige Blaskovich, Monday, October 14, 2019, during a MAC conference volleyball match up at the Pit in Eldridge.

The North Scott girls volleyball team is not currently in first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. But the Lancers are now in a position where they could finish in first.

North Scott took care of Davenport North in its final MAC home match of the season on Monday night at The Pit by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.

With the victory, the Lancers now sit at 6-1 in the conference with a final road match against conference-leading Davenport Assumption next Monday. If the Knights beat Pleasant Valley tonight, North Scott (26-4) would have its chance to grab a share of the conference title by beating Assumption. Read more

Photos: North at North Scott Volleyball

+11 
+11 
101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-003
+11 
+11 
101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-012
+11 
+11 
101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-001
+11 
+11 
101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-002
+11 
+11 
101419-qct-spt-north-ns-vb-004

Photos: St. Ambrose Men's and Women's Basketball Media Day

+16 
+16 
101419-qct-spt-ambrose-media-day-015
+16 
+16 
101419-qct-spt-ambrose-media-day-016
+16 
+16 
101419-qct-spt-ambrose-media-day-017
+16 
+16 
101419-qct-spt-ambrose-media-day-001
+16 
+16 
101419-qct-spt-ambrose-media-day-002

5.  Rock Island approves ordinances to govern cannabis businesses

061919-mda-nws-cannabis-03.jpg

Shannon Ballegeer, manager of Nature's Treatment of Illinois, holds a container used to store marijuana at Nature's Treatment June 18 in Milan. Rock Island has passed new ordinances to govern businesses that want to sell recreational, rather than medicinal, marijuana.

Recreational cannabis business owners will face some regulations if and when they intend to open shop in the city. 

City council members on Monday unanimously approved a cannabis zoning ordinance and 3% sales tax ordinance in anticipation of recreational marijuana becoming legal Jan. 1.

Municipalities are only allowed to regulate recreational cannabis businesses through zoning as a way to control cultivation, processing and dispensing of cannabis. Read more.

6. Majority of recently-hired Bettendorf paraeducators are working just under full-time

Bettendorf school district logo

Paraeducators aren’t teachers, but they work alongside them in general and special education classes. The five-page job description for Bettendorf Schools describes a catch-all position: They help students with transportation, monitor halls, grade and correct work, read tests, reinforce concepts introduced by teachers, and change diapers. 

“I left for a lot of reasons,” Sarah Latimer said via Facebook Messenger. She worked at Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf until November. “But I can definitely say a lot of amazing paras have left due to the treatment of paras.” 

A paraeducator — also known as a teacher’s assistant or aide — is considered to be full-time in Bettendorf and many other districts if they work six hours per day. According to personnel sheets submitted for school board approval, 93 paras have been hired, reassigned to another building, or had their hours change since June 2018. Seventy-three of them were given 5.75 hours per day for at least part of the time between then and now. Read more

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries: From the Times' Archives Blasts from the Past

Blasts from the past: From the files of the Quad-City Times

+19 
+19 
Nuns
+19 
+19 
Old Town Mural
+19 
+19 
Paradise-Theater-001
+19 
+19 
Paradise-Theater-002
+19 
+19 
Paradise-Theater-003

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0