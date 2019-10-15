Shannon Ballegeer, manager of Nature's Treatment of Illinois, holds a container used to store marijuana at Nature's Treatment June 18 in Milan. Rock Island has passed new ordinances to govern businesses that want to sell recreational, rather than medicinal, marijuana.
A good Tuesday to all. A beautiful fall day today will give way to another dose of chilly weather. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Slight chance of showers
We'll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. before skies turn mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west to northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.3 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to remain around 17.3 fee through this morning, then begin falling. Flood stage is 15 feet.
4. Lancers put themselves in position for title share
The North Scott girls volleyball team is not currently in first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. But the Lancers are now in a position where they could finish in first.
North Scott took care of Davenport North in its final MAC home match of the season on Monday night at The Pit by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.
With the victory, the Lancers now sit at 6-1 in the conference with a final road match against conference-leading Davenport Assumption next Monday. If the Knights beat Pleasant Valley tonight, North Scott (26-4) would have its chance to grab a share of the conference title by beating Assumption. Read more
North Scott's Emma Powell attempts to hit the ball over the block of Davenport North's Olivia Falborg on Monday night at The Pit. Powell led the Lancers with 13 kills and 11 digs in the three-set victory.
St. Ambrose's Madi Epperson is interviewed by Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson under the backdrop of TV lights Monday during basketball media day at Lee Lohman Arena on the St. Ambrose campus.
5. Rock Island approves ordinances to govern cannabis businesses
Recreational cannabis business owners will face some regulations if and when they intend to open shop in the city.
City council members on Monday unanimously approved a cannabis zoning ordinance and 3% sales tax ordinance in anticipation of recreational marijuana becoming legal Jan. 1.
Municipalities are only allowed to regulate recreational cannabis businesses through zoning as a way to control cultivation, processing and dispensing of cannabis. Read more.
6. Majority of recently-hired Bettendorf paraeducators are working just under full-time
Paraeducators aren’t teachers, but they work alongside them in general and special education classes. The five-page job description for Bettendorf Schools describes a catch-all position: They help students with transportation, monitor halls, grade and correct work, read tests, reinforce concepts introduced by teachers, and change diapers.
“I left for a lot of reasons,” Sarah Latimer said via Facebook Messenger. She worked at Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf until November. “But I can definitely say a lot of amazing paras have left due to the treatment of paras.”
A paraeducator — also known as a teacher’s assistant or aide — is considered to be full-time in Bettendorf and many other districts if they work six hours per day. According to personnel sheets submitted for school board approval, 93 paras have been hired, reassigned to another building, or had their hours change since June 2018. Seventy-three of them were given 5.75 hours per day for at least part of the time between then and now. Read more
Former students from United Township High School spent 450 hours painting a mural depicting the various industries and landmarks on the exterior wall of the Old Town Tap on 3rd Avenue in Moline October 7, 1973.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Paradise Theater opened in September of 1929 and was one of four local movie houses owned by the Brotman family. Closed in April of 1977 it was leased by a group in July of the same year and reopened as a concert hall for Country-Western music programs. The building failed to sell at auction in August of 1982 and was finally purchased by the City of Moline with demolition beginning in July of 1983 converting the area into green space.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The Ship's Wheel built in 1911 on Campbell's Island was a popular destination for local night life and tourist before fading in the 1950's. After the devastating flooding in 1965 the property changed hands several times until a fire destroyed the building on October 9, 1979.
The 128-year-old Joseph Huntoon homestead on 16th street in Moline, Illinois. The home was nominated as a historical site in 1977 and the First United Presbyterian Church had it demolished May 13, 1986.