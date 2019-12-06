Rick's Six: Rush-hour gunfire in Davenport, more changes on I-74 today, and Schilling staffer invited controversial speaker

A good Friday to all. A chilly and blustery day awaits us today. But fear not, warmer weather returns for the weekend. But all that will change beginning Tuesday as high temps will plummet into the teens.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy and cooler today
Today will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. North wind between 5 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 38 degrees with a 40% chance of rain before midnight.
2. I-74 construction update for Moline, Bettendorf
Beginning today there will be lane closures on Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf, River Drive in Moline, and Illinois-bound I-74 in Moline.
Here are the details:
• Mississippi Boulevard: There will be a lane closure on Mississippi Boulevard between 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. to reconstruct the sidewalk. Drivers should watch for flaggers directing traffic.
• River Drive: There will be intermittent lane closures on River Drive between 19th and 23rd streets in Moline as contractors work on the overhead I-74 structure. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.
• Illinois-bound I-74: There will be lane closures on Illinois-bound I-74 between John Deere Road and Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Contractors will be working on the new I-74 lanes. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.
3. Rush-hour gunfire exchanged on busy Davenport street
In the middle of rush-hour traffic on one of Davenport’s busiest streets, near two of the busiest businesses, gunfire was exchanged between two people Thursday evening.
There were no resulting injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred at 5:02 p.m. at Washington and West Locust streets, with one shooter standing near the corner of Washington and West Locust streets, by a Conoco gas station. The other shooter was across the street in the parking lot of Taco Bell.
Police found multiple casings of two different calibers at the scene. There were 9mm casings the spot where one person was shooting, and .380 caliber casings at the site where the other person was shooting.
One of the witnesses, a Davenport woman who asked to use just her first name, Amanda, was in her car with her husband. They were eastbound on West Locust Street in front of the Conoco station stopped at the red light.
Crying and scared, Amanda said that they were waiting at the light when, “All of a sudden my husband said, ‘Honey do you hear that? Look there’s a man standing in the road shooting.’
“The man ran right in front of our car with the gun. He ran and started shooting again. He wasn’t even a man. He looked like a kid, 18-20 years old.” Read more.
Heavy police presence on Washington Street, which is blocked, at Locust Street near Taco Bell, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/DH4W5mbWER— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) December 5, 2019
4. Davenport man gets 20 years for child porn
Christopher Lee Collins was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey handed down the sentence, finding the 35-year-old Collins received child pornography and possessed obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.
Collins was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release to follow his prison term, pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.
On July 22, 2019, Collins pleaded guilty to two child pornography offenses. The investigation of the Davenport man began in 2017, while Collins was on supervised release for a prior possession of child pornography conviction. Read more.
5. Muscatine fires Gregg Mandsager as city administrator
Muscatine City Council voted Thursday night to terminate city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract, effective immediately.
The council voted to remove Mandsager from his position with a 4-3 vote. Council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo and Nadine Brockert voted to end the contract. Mandsager was not present at the meeting, as he has been on medical leave. During the meeting, Brackett cited lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. Read more.
6. Bobby Schilling's staffer invited far-right speaker to Bettendorf immigration forum
A staffer for former Rep. Bobby Schilling coordinated the appearance of a far-right activist at a Bettendorf church this week, setting off a firestorm over race, identity and religion.
Michael Sisco, who served for over a month as Schilling’s ground-game coordinator, has since been fired. Sisco said no one, including Schilling, the church or the teenage organizers of the event, knew in advance that far-right persona Nick Fuentes intended to speak. Billed as an immigration forum, the meeting Monday at Pleasant View Baptist Church was organized by the Scott County Teenage Republicans.
Fuentes marched in the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., and advocated for a "monoculture" and against diversity in his local remarks. Read more.
