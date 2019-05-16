A good Thursday to all. Let's take a look at a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"After a hot and somewhat humid day today, a cold front will arrive in northern areas this afternoon and become stationary south of Interstate 80 tonight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible early today in northern Illinois, and again along this front this afternoon. The storms this afternoon and tonight will generally be found north of an Iowa City to Galesburg line. "The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area north of Interstate 80 in a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and tonight. The main threat from storms this afternoon and tonight will be hail up to quarter size, and winds to 60 mph. In addition to this, all storms tonight are likely to bring locally heavy rainfall. Since the front is becoming stationary tonight, there is a threat that storms could impact the same areas repeatedly, which could cause flash flooding."
Open the windows and let the fresh air in. Today's high will be near 86 degrees. There's only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with south winds between 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
Here's a map of roads that have reopened in Davenport. Flood cleanup update: 2. Air Show returning to the Q-C along with the Blue Angels
Two of United States Navy Blue Angels FA-18 jets fly inverted in formation at the Davenport Municipal Airport Sunday, May 10, 2015.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
The Quad-City Air Show, which has traditionally drawn approximately 100,000 spectators, returns after a two-year hiatus, Saturday-Sunday, June 29-30, at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, arguably the world's greatest tactical flying team, will headline the event.
"It's been a challenge to bring this to life,'' said Ken Hopper, who leads the aviation division of a North Carolina-based medical company, and has been doing cross-country, double-duty the past two years. In 35 years of bringing air shows to life, Hopper has guided over 225 shows from start to finish.
Read more. 3. Child injured by lawnmower in Carbon Cliff
A MedForce helicopter lifts off from a Carbon Cliff Park carrying a young patient involved in a lawn mower accident on Wednesday.
ANTHONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com
A toddler was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Carbon Cliff when a riding lawnmower severely injured the child's leg.
Authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. to a Carbon Cliff residence after a mower backed over the 2-year-old, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. The child was flown by helicopter from Carbon Cliff to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, in Iowa City, for treatment.
The child's name has not been released, and the incident is under investigation.
The sheriff's office, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance, and Medforce all took part in aiding the injured child.
4. Davenport man faces crystal methamphetamine charges
Russell Wade Burmeister Sr.
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say they found about 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his home and messages in his phone indicating that he was selling the drug.
Russell Wade Burmeister Sr., 51, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He will be arraigned on the charges June 6. Bond was set Wednesday at $25,000 cash or surety.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at Burmeister’s home in the 2300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to an arrest affidavit filed
Officers found approximately 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two separate bags that were both contained in a silver container. Officers also found a digital scale and packaging material.
He also had messages in his phone showing he was selling methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
5. Davenport man, woman arrested after 2 children fall from house window
An investigation into two small children who fell out of a second-story window has led to the arrest of a Davenport man and woman.
Daria Imani Marion, 24, and Desmond Mardell Grasker, 26, were booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug stamp.
Online jail records show they both are being held on a $20,000 bond.
Davenport police opened an investigation on May 6 after two small children fell out of a second-story bedroom window at Marion and Grasker's home in the 1500 block of West 8th Street, according to arrest affidavits released Wednesday.
One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, suffered a broken femur and a concussion. The second child, 2, had bumps and bruises.
A search warrant was executed and police found 109.25 grams, or about a quarter-pound, of marijuana in a plastic bag in a shoe box that was on the floor inside the open door of the furnace room.
Read more. 6. Arconic, United Steelworkers extend contract as negotiations continue
Aluminum coils at Arconic Davenport Works.
CONTRIBUTED
Arconic and the United Steelworkers have extended their current labor agreement as negotiations continue, the company said in a news release Wednesday.
“Our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, allows our business to grow and continues to provide our customers with advanced materials and technologies,” officials with the company said.
John Riches, spokesman for Arconic Davenport Works, said no date was given as to how long the current labor agreement will be extended.
The current five-year contract negotiated in 2014 was to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
Today's photo gallery: Salute to Academics, and Red Carpet
051519-salute-to-academics-059
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-060
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-061
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-062
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-063
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-064
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-065
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-066
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-067
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-068
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-069
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-070
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-071
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-072
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-073
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-074
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-075
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-078
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-079
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-080
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-081
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-082
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-083
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-084
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-085
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-086
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-087
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-088
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-089
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-090
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-091
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-092
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-093
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-094
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-095
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-096
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-097
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-098
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-099
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-100
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-101
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-102
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-103
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-104
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-105
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-106
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-107
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-108
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-109
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-110
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-111
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-112
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-113
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-114
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-115
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-116
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-117
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-118
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-001
Students honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements pose for a photo on stage at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-002
Comedy Sportz performer Jeff Adamson performs on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-003
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm speaks on the impact of Quad-City area students being honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-004
Jeff's Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy, left, and CEO Travis Sherven present scholarship checks to Alleman's Gretel Forsythe, center left, and Pleasant Valley's Solange Bolger, during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-005
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members about the importance of a positive attitude during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-006
Jeff’s Car Corner general manager Alex Shoulders, right, draws the name of a $500 scholarship recipient joined on stage by CEO Travis Sherven, left, and sales associate Robbie McCarthy during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-007
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-008
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-009
Jeff’s Car Corner employees present scholarship checks to two winners during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-010
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-011
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-012
Comedy Sportz performer Jeff Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-013
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm speaks on the impact of Quad-City area students being honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-014
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven and sales associate Robbie McCarthy present a check during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-015
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Solange Bolger of Pleasant Valley during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-016
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Solange Bolger of Pleasant Valley during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-017
Jeff’s Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Gretel Forsythe of Alleman during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-018
Jeff’s Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Gretel Forsythe of Alleman during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-019
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-020
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-021
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-022
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-023
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-024
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-025
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-026
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-027
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-028
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-029
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-030
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-031
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-032
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-033
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-034
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-035
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-036
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-037
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-038
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-039
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-040
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-041
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-042
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-043
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-044
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-045
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-046
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-047
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-048
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-049
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-050
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-051
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-052
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-053
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-054
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-055
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-056
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-057
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-058
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
