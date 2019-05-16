{{featured_button_text}}

A good Thursday to all. Let's take a look at a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

It states:

"After a hot and somewhat humid day today, a cold front will arrive in northern areas this afternoon and become stationary south of Interstate 80 tonight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible early today in northern Illinois, and again along this front this afternoon. The storms this afternoon and tonight will generally be found north of an Iowa City to Galesburg line.

"The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area north of Interstate 80 in a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and tonight. The main threat from storms this afternoon and tonight will be hail up to quarter size, and winds to 60 mph. In addition to this, all storms tonight are likely to bring locally heavy rainfall. Since the front is becoming stationary tonight, there is a threat that storms could impact the same areas repeatedly, which could cause flash flooding."

1. A high in the mid-80s

NWS: Summary risk

Open the windows and let the fresh air in. Today's high will be near 86 degrees. There's only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with south winds between 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

Flood cleanup update: Here's a map of roads that have reopened in Davenport.

Download PDF River Drive reopens, detours still in place

• Monitor area river levels

2.  Air Show returning to the Q-C along with the Blue Angels

051015-air-show-003

Two of United States Navy Blue Angels FA-18 jets fly inverted in formation at the Davenport Municipal Airport Sunday, May 10, 2015.

The Quad-City Air Show, which has traditionally drawn approximately 100,000 spectators, returns after a two-year hiatus, Saturday-Sunday, June 29-30, at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, arguably the world's greatest tactical flying team, will headline the event.

"It's been a challenge to bring this to life,'' said Ken Hopper, who leads the aviation division of a North Carolina-based medical company, and has been doing cross-country, double-duty the past two years. In 35 years of bringing air shows to life, Hopper has guided over 225 shows from start to finish. Read more.

3. Child injured by lawnmower in Carbon Cliff

051619-mda-nws-carboncliff-01.jpg

A MedForce helicopter lifts off from a Carbon Cliff Park carrying a young patient involved in a lawn mower accident on Wednesday.

A toddler was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Carbon Cliff when a riding lawnmower severely injured the child's leg. 

Authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. to a Carbon Cliff residence after a mower backed over the 2-year-old, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. The child was flown by helicopter from Carbon Cliff to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, in Iowa City, for treatment. 

The child's name has not been released, and the incident is under investigation. 

The sheriff's office, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance, and Medforce all took part in aiding the injured child.

4. Davenport man faces crystal methamphetamine charges

Russell Wade Burmeister Sr.

Russell Wade Burmeister Sr.

A Davenport man is behind bars after police say they found about 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his home and messages in his phone indicating that he was selling the drug.

Russell Wade Burmeister Sr., 51, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He will be arraigned on the charges June 6. Bond was set Wednesday at $25,000 cash or surety.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at Burmeister’s home in the 2300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to an arrest affidavit filed

Officers found approximately 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine in two separate bags that were both contained in a silver container. Officers also found a digital scale and packaging material.

He also had messages in his phone showing he was selling methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

5. Davenport man, woman arrested after 2 children fall from house window

An investigation into two small children who fell out of a second-story window has led to the arrest of a Davenport man and woman.

Daria Imani Marion

Daria Imani Marion
Desmond Mardell Grasker

Desmond Mardell Grasker

Daria Imani Marion, 24, and Desmond Mardell Grasker, 26, were booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug stamp.

Online jail records show they both are being held on a $20,000 bond.

Davenport police opened an investigation on May 6 after two small children fell out of a second-story bedroom window at Marion and Grasker's home in the 1500 block of West 8th Street, according to arrest affidavits released Wednesday.

One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, suffered a broken femur and a concussion. The second child, 2, had bumps and bruises.

A search warrant was executed and police found 109.25 grams, or about a quarter-pound, of marijuana in a plastic bag in a shoe box that was on the floor inside the open door of the furnace room. Read more.

6. Arconic, United Steelworkers extend contract as negotiations continue

arconic

Aluminum coils at Arconic Davenport Works.

Arconic and the United Steelworkers have extended their current labor agreement as negotiations continue, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, allows our business to grow and continues to provide our customers with advanced materials and technologies,” officials with the company said.

John Riches, spokesman for Arconic Davenport Works, said no date was given as to how long the current labor agreement will be extended.

The current five-year contract negotiated in 2014 was to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, he said. Read more.

Trending headlines:

Today's photo gallery: Salute to Academics, and Red Carpet

Read story: The Times honors the Quad-Cities' best and brightest

