A good Tuesday to all. A dreary sort of day is in store today for the Quad-Cities. Check out today's forecast from the National Weather Service to see what I mean.
1. Cloudy with scattered flurries
Today scattered flurries are possible before 2 p.m. with isolated snow showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight there's a slight chance of snow showers before 9 p.m. then a chance of flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Moline road closure set to begin today
McCarthy Improvement Company starts milling and resurfacing the north and south side of the intersection at 34th Street and 12th Avenue beginning today which could cause minor delays on 12th Avenue if you are traveling east bound or west bound.
The closure will be from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with 12th Avenue remaining open in its current configuration during construction on 34th Street.
3. Minor flooding for the Rock River
A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect for the Rock River in Moline until Wednesday night. Early today the Rock was at 11.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is expected. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 12.1 feet by Wednesday morning. The river is expected tol fall below flood stage Wednesday night.
At 12 feet, water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge. Water is also over portions of 60th Street south of Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.
4. FEMA to conduct test today at Exelon in Cordova
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct an exercise today to test the local Exelon station's emergency preparedness.
The state of Iowa, along with Clinton and Scott counties, will participate in the one-day exercise at the Quad-Cities Generating Station, near Cordova, Ill. The routine exercise will test the abilities of the utility, plus the state and counties, to respond to emergencies.
The exercise is a biennial requirement to determine the adequacy of state and local emergency preparedness and response plans. The state and local units of government will be observed and evaluated by the FEMA Region VII Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program, according to the release.
In addition, officials from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be on-site to evaluate the performance of the Quad-Cities Generating Station.
5. Davenport school board wants real estate committee
The Davenport school board wants to launch a special committee to deal with buying and selling district property.
“The genesis for this topic really started recently, as the board was looking at some of the various property issues,” President Ralph Johanson said Monday at the board's committee-of-the-whole meeting. “When the board gets into trying to negotiate, as members of the board, instead of as an individual, it gets really messy. Different people have different ideas: This amount, that amount, this term, that term.”
Director Daniel Gosa had requested the agenda as a discussion item at a previous meeting.
At the Nov. 26 meeting, the board approved the purchase of the property at 725 E. 36th street for $113,500, to make practice fields and move the baseball diamond out of a flood plain at Brady Street Stadium. Of the four properties the district anticipates buying, two — including 725 E. 36th — are already owned, and two have indicated a “willingness” to sell or is already in negotiations.
The proposed committee would include up to three board members, and would go to the administration with the board’s recommendations. The committee would not, however, be able to make decisions for the board. Read more.
6. Davenport mom arrested for threatening to blow up Eldora training school
A Davenport woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the Iowa State Training School for boys in Eldora.
Authorities allege Olympia Rachelle Cooks, 39, of 435 W. Eighth St., was upset that her son was disciplined by staff at the school.
In three phone calls placed to the center on May 23, Olympia Cooks said she was coming to the school to “blow it up.” She also said she was going to get her “crew and snatch (her son) up out of there.”
The school, which is run by the Iowa Department of Human Services and serves seriously delinquent youths ages 12 to 18 , was placed on lockdown following the threats.
No charges were filed against Olympia Cooks in connection with the threats until November. She has been released from jail pending a future court appearance. Read more.
