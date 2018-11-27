FILE: Dalton Schroeder dresses like the Grinch and his daughter, Emma, 6, poses as Cindy Lou Who at Unique Creations during last year's Christmas in LeClaire. Jesse and Tricia Grabdois, of Davenport, and their daughter Analieses, 4, take a selfie. This year's event is Dec. 7-9.
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel calls out to his team as they play against North Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 71-66. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
A good Tuesday to all. Did you enjoy your snow day? Or is your back killing you after spending the day digging out from more than a foot of snow? Most Q-C schools are open today while some area schools are having having Snow Day II.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered flurries, and cold
Today we will see scattered flurries before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then becoming sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind will be around 10 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 6 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 26 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees.
A second snow emergency will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday for downtown and Hilltop areas of Davenport. See affected area.
Also, Iowa American Water reminds residents to clear snow from fire hydrants.
2. School closings, delays
Some schools are closed or are delaying the start of classes today. Is your school on the list? Check list
3.Survey:Next Davenport school chief should be business savvy
The next Davenport school superintendent should be business savvy, a survey of district stakeholders has suggested.
Hazard, Young, Attea Associates Senior Associate Ted Blaesing presented the results of a leadership profile survey to the Davenport Community School District School Board Monday night. The district is searching for a replacement for long-time Superintendent Art Tate who resigned Oct. 31. Read more.
4. Pitt off to surprising start under Capel
When Iowa’s basketball schedule first came out, it looked as though the Hawkeyes might get a couple of nice, easy games right before diving into their earliest start ever in Big Ten play.
They were playing a team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that did not win a single conference game last season and finished the campaign with a 19-game losing streak.
It turns out tonight’s game against Pittsburgh may not be all that easy. Pitt is off to a surprising 6-0 start under new coach Jeff Capel. Read more.
5. Bulldogs power All-Metro girls swim team
Bettendorf has been the top girls swimming and diving program in the Quad-Cities metro for the past three years.
For the third straight year, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs came home from the state meet with a third-place team trophy.
Coach Mike Ahrens' squad accounts for half of the Quad-City Times All-Metro first team. Read more.
6. 9 things to do this week in the Q-C
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock serves up 9 fun things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
