A good Friday to all. Weekend rain is a possibility for the Quad-Cities along with scattered showers today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued this Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois, northwest Illinois, west central Illinois, east central Iowa, northeast Iowa, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
It reads:
"Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the outlook area today and tonight. The main threat from storms will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Isolated severe storms with damaging wind and large hail are possible and the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk in place for most of the area.
"Thunderstorms are possible over the outlook area Saturday through Wednesday. There is a low potential for severe storms this weekend, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. It is too soon to determine the threat for severe weather for Monday through Wednesday."
1. Scattered thunderstorms possible later today
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Saturday there's a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's 30 percent chance of precipitation during the day and a 40 percent chance of rain overnight.
Sunday will see a chance of showers throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Body camera footage released in Pride Fest incident
For more than 10 minutes in a video released Thursday, 11th Street Precinct owner John Wisor berated a Davenport Police officer in an expletive-filled tirade about portable toilets set up near his restaurant for the Pride Week festival.
On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department released body camera footage of the June 1 interaction between Wisor and Lt. Shawn Voigts as the Pride Week festival was being set up on 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport. The 16 minute, 49 second video, which was released to the Quad-City Times through an Open Records request, does not show Wisor using anti-gay slurs in front of the volunteers who were setting up for the festival, as was alleged by some witnesses who spoke out this week.
The video does, however, show his growing frustration and anger over festival organizers placing the portable toilets near his business, which was approved by the city, and the responding officer's refusal to make the organizers move them. Read more.
3. Daytrotter to cease live shows, several staff members let go
The Quad-Cities is down a music venue. Daytrotter's venue, which opened in 2016 on Brady Street in downtown Davenport, will no longer host live shows.
Matt Lundberg, senior vice president of Wolfgang's Vault, the New York-based company that owns a majority share of Daytrotter, confirmed Thursday that Daytrotter is done hosting concerts. Read more
4. Bulldogs taken from Moline home
From the Moline Police Department: "On Wednesday, June 6th, 2018, the Moline Police Department took a report of 3 stolen American Bulldog puppies from a residence near Stephen's Park."
The dogs are described as:
• Male, 6 months old, black and tan
• Female, 6 months old, light brown
• Male, 6 months old, light brown
Anyone with information regarding the missing puppies are asked to contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigations at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. You could earn a cash reward.
5. Trains will be making more appearances in Davenport
People living near a Davenport railroad line already are noticing more traffic. For a long time, neighbors to the rail line that runs from the Village of East Davenport to the city's northwest side saw just a couple trains a month. But those numbers now are up to several a day.
An increased annoyance and safety concern for some is the fruit of long labor for others.
Train-traffic concerns are the growing pains associated with the long-awaited, aggressively pursued and heavily invested occupation of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, west of the airport at Mt. Joy.
Sterilite Corporation is the first tenant to make use of the modified railroad that was designed to accommodate the movement of cargo from the industrial center to Canadian Pacific's main lines. The company estimates moving 1,100 rail cars a year along the route that passes through the East Village and some of Davenport's busiest roadways, including Kimberly Road and 53rd Street.
While the city has no recent railroad-traffic studies to help them prepare for the increases, officials are keeping close tabs on the flow of trains and their impact on vehicle traffic. And that relationship is likely to continue to change as more businesses are lured to the industrial park to take advantage of the in-demand rail access.
The impact of the increased rail traffic and the growth of the business park is the focus of our of "Big Story." Look for it later today online at qctimes.com or in print editions of Sunday's Quad-City Times.
6. Bike sale Saturday
Looking for a new ride? As in a bike? Bettendorf Police Explorers are hosting a bike sale from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Bettendorf Police Department's back parking lot, 1609 State St.
More than 50 bikes will be on sale. All bikes must go.