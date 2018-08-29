A good Wednesday to all. About 2,500 Quad-Citians are waking up this morning without power after thunderstorms rumbled through the region last night. On a more positive note, a flash flood watch for the Quad-Cities has expired. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered thunderstorms, then clearing
Scattered thunderstorms will linger early this morning along and east of the Mississippi River. Storms will not be severe, but drivers should remain alert for lingering ponding water and minor flooding from heavy rain overnight, south of Interstate 80.
It will remain cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Thunderstorms will be possible every period from Thursday night on, but there will be plenty of dry stretches as well. The most widespread storms are expected Friday night into early Saturday.
There is a low risk of severe storms Friday night for the entire area, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall the main threats.
Why you can smell rain
When those first fat drops of summer rain fall to the hot, dry ground, have you ever noticed a distinctive odor?
Of course rain itself has no scent. But moments before a rain event, an “earthy” smell known as petrichor does permeate the air. People call it musky, fresh – generally pleasant. Read more.
2. Klipsch: Leaders about to 'get serious' about reducing youth crime
As community leaders advance toward developing strategies to address crimes committed by young folks, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said Tuesday they are drawing closer to forging “actionable steps.”
“We don’t have the answer," Klipsch said, "but we will give you the commitment."
For months, the mayor has held public and private meetings with hundreds of community leaders to discuss potential solutions for what’s become a growing concern across the Quad-Cities. Speaking to a crowd of about 75 people in Davenport’s RiverCenter, the mayor said the next step in the process will involve a two-day sit-down with state, city and county officials and community organizers to review what’s been learned. Read more.
3. Channel Cat offers passengers close look at I-74 bridge work
It’s hard not to look, but the Iowa Department of Transportation discourages craning one’s neck while driving to catch a better view of the work on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.
“Don’t rubberneck,” said Danielle Alvarez, Iowa DOT I-74 project manager. “There are better, safer ways to enjoy the project without having to find out what the deductible is on your car.”
One option is boarding the Channel Cat Water Taxi, an open-air ferryboat that passes the attention-grabbing site on the Mississippi River multiple times every day. Read more.
4. New Country Style Ice Cream location opening on Thursday
Even though Country Style Ice Cream has been around since 1947, Cristina Sánchez-López isn’t surprised when Quad-Citians tell her they’ve never had it before.
Sánchez-López started working at Country Style when she was 16 and continued slinging ice cream cones while attending United Township High School and studying at Black Hawk College and Saint Ambrose University. She worked other places, but said she kept getting "reeled back in."
Now, the 33-year-old Moline resident owns two of the franchise’s four current locations, each known for offering a variety of homemade-tasting soft-serve flavors.
On Thursday, Sánchez-López’s third Country Style Ice Cream will open at 5264 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport. It’s the first new location to open in a decade, she said. Read more.
5. WW II ship to dock in Bettendorf
A World War II ship that participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy is scheduled to dock in Bettendorf in August, allowing for five days of public tours and a glimpse into history.
Among those anticipating the visit is a WWII Navy veteran from Moline who knows all about the craft's history, having served 22 months on an identical vessel during the war.
The USS Landing Ship Tank 325 — the last navigable vessel of its kind in the United States — also visited the Quad-City area in 2008, docking in Moline and Clinton, and drawing thousands of enthusiastic visitors.
The vessel will be docked at the Isle Casino Hotel. Self-guided tours, which take about 45 minutes, will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 3 at Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf. Read more.
6. Man wanted in child's death in Davenport is in custody
A man wanted in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy in Davenport has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Gary, Indiana.
Tre Desean Henderson, 26, and the boy's mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, were sought in connection to the death of Ja'Shawn Bussell.
Rambert was taken into custody in Cook County last week and will be extradited to Scott County.
Rambert faces charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts. Read more.
• Gang member sentenced to three years for federal firearms charges