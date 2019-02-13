Charis Gonyo, an eighth-grader at North Scott Junior High School, practices with the school's orchestra, playing a violin her great-grandfather brought back from Italy during World War II. The orchestra is taught by Linda Hoppe.
Augustana College student Guilherme Calixto scrapes ice off his driver's side window Tuesday in Rock Island. The sophomore from Brazil describes his second winter in the Midwest as "brutal." "This year is much worst than last year," Calixto said.
Davenport Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer notifies Davenport's Civil Rights Commission members of their legal responsibilities to maintain all documentation relating to the Commission during their meeting in their Davenport City Hall offices Tuesday.
A good Wednesday to all. The impact of this brutal winter is still being felt this morning. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Winds whip up wind chills
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 28 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 35 degrees by 4 a.m.
Thursday brings a slight chance of rain showers after noon mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
It's been a brutal winter, with record cold and mountains of snow. Area schools were forced to dismiss students early, start school days late …
4. New appointees to Davenport Civil Rights Commission sidelined, ‘legal options’ considered
A few minutes before the meeting was supposed to begin, Lee Gaston tried to take a seat at the conference table beside members of Davenport’s Civil Rights Commission, a panel on which he was placed by the mayor and aldermen late last year.
Several matters were to be discussed, including a sexual harassment case involving an area department store, two monthly reports from the city’s civil rights department head, and a request to begin holding commission meetings in the City Hall chambers.
But as Gaston was taking off his winter coat, he was politely asked by Susan Greenwalt — a commissioner whose term expired last year — if he would instead sit in one of the chairs designated for members of the public. Observing lawyers from the city’s legal department scribbled on yellow notepads.
“OK, I would ask permission to speak, though,” Gaston replied, promising not to take too long or “be disruptive.” Greenwalt assured him he could say his piece during a portion of the meeting set aside for public input, and Gaston took a seat on the sideline.
The brief encounter Tuesday prefaced several actions that the city’s legal department says are unlawful because Greenwalt, the commission’s presiding chairwoman, has no authority to act on any official business. Under the position the city’s lawyers have taken publicly, the same goes for Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson, who have also made official actions during meetings over the past two weeks, records show. Read more.
4. Q-C drama queen bakes passion into her desserts
Becca Johnson is a drama queen, but mellow. And she bakes that style and theatricality into her tasty treats.
The energetic 25-year-old Davenporter is owner/founder of The Green Room Bakery, and special events coordinator and building manager for its home, The Spotlight Theatre and Event Center at 1800 7th Ave., Moline, which opened last spring in the former Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“Ever since I was 10 years old, owning a bakery has been a dream of mine and is finally becoming a reality,” Johnson said recently. Read more.
5. 8th grader plays great-grandfather's WWII violin
When Charis Gonyo picks up her violin to play with the North Scott Junior High School Orchestra, she picks up a piece of family history.
Her great-grandfather, John Eugene "Gene" Cross, bought the violin she plays today somewhere in Italy during World War II when he was serving as a machinist in the Navy.
He died about four decades before she was born, but playing his violin has made a connection and brought to light stories about his life and his time in the war that Charis had no knowledge of. Read more.
Reading letters written during World War II by her mother-in-law's father has been a moving experience for Carla Gonyo. The letters came to light when mother-in-law Patricia Gonyo dug out an old violin her father had brought back from the war. The violin now is being played by Charis Gonyo, the veteran's great-granddaughter.
