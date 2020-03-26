Rick's Six: 1 seriously injured in 4-wheeler crash, rain later, and grading our social distancing

A good Thursday to all. Let's get to the latest headlines on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities by starting off with the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Fog early, then rain
If you must venture out this morning be alert to patchy fog before 11 a.m.
Showers are likely after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday showers are likely after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night showers are likely with thunderstorms possible after 2 a.m. The low will be around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Several area rivers, including the Mississippi River, are at or near flood stage and are cresting.
2. The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• ABOUT TOWN: This week in social distancing — Tour a mogul's home, make a microwave cake, and more!
3. Person suffers life-threatening injuries when 4-wheeler slams into pole in Davenport
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the 4-wheeler the person was riding on slammed into a pole Wednesday night.
Davenport Police Lt. Brett Morgan said that officers were sent to the area of Stark Street just south of Rockingham Road at 6:18 p.m. regarding a 4-wheeler that had struck a pole.
The vehicle was occupied by two people and was westbound in an alley when it hit the pole.
One of the riders was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with life-threatening injuries, Morgan said. The victim was later taken to University of Iowa City Hospitals.
The crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.
4. Sun sets on Lichtenberg's storied coaching career
Diane Lichtenberg has been the face and voice of Bettendorf's volleyball program for 34 seasons. She has shaped teenagers into Division I student-athletes. She has guided the Bulldogs to conference and state championships. She has accumulated 739 wins and been a finalist for national coach of the year.
Lichtenberg, 59, is turning in her whistle and clipboard. Read more.
5. Left over land from I-74 road construction in Bettendorf goes up for auction
Four tiny parcels of land left over from the new Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf are being offered for sale online, with closing at 4 p.m., April 2.
The parcels owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, are what remains of all the property it bought to build the roads and ramps for the new bridge — the pieces it did not need and could not sell back, said Rick Skinner, production coordinator for the property management section in the IDOT's right-of-way bureau. Read more.
