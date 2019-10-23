A good Wednesday to all. Cooler days are ahead. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Increasing clouds today
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of only 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to recede. The river is currently at 15.7 feet and falling. The river is expected to drop to 15.5 feet on Thursday.
2. Two shot Tuesday night in Morrison
One person is in the Whiteside County Jail after two people were shot Tuesday night in Morrison, Ill.
Morrison police responded to multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting at 507 West Main St, Morrison.
A 24-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both residents at this address, were victims of the shooting, according to a news release from the Morrison Police Department.
A suspect vehicle fled the scene.
The woman was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill. The man was first transported to the Morrison Community Hospital and then airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody about 1 a.m. Wednesday and is being held at the Whiteside County Jail with charges pending.
Additional information and names may be released later today.
The incident remains under investigation.
3. Davenport mayoral candidates react to string of shootings
Mike Matson, left, and Rita Rawson
Davenport mayoral candidates Mike Matson and Rita Rawson condemned on Tuesday a series of recent shootings across the city, offering broad solutions for violent gun crimes and pointing to recent City Council-approved initiatives aimed at helping police investigate them.
Four people have been shot since Thursday in a spate of gunfire that has launched six police investigations amid a year in which gun violence has been down overall. None of the victims has experienced a life-threatening injury, police say.
William McCluskey has a long white beard, a little white dog, and no illusions about his neighborhood near West 13th and Marquette streets.
In front of a packed crowd of attendees, Bettendorf School Board directors on Monday expressed frustration with the security situation at the …
4. avenport Grilled sandwiches paired with seasonal cocktails Thursday at Baked in D
The Red Velvet Waffle sandwich will be paired with a Vampire’s Bite cocktail during The Baked Beer & Bread Co. Grilled Cheese x Cocktail Pairing event Thursday, starting at 4:20 p.m.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT / kschmidt@qctimes.com
If you thought grilled cheese sandwiches only paired well with tomato soup,
Baked Beer & Bread Co. has a treat for you.
The culinary masterminds at the restaurant in the Village of East Davenport have concocted a seasonal
Grilled Cheese x Cocktail Pairing for Thursday beginning at 4:20 p.m. — “in Baked fashion,” said general manager Jessica McMahon, jokingly referring to the prominence of 4:20 in the marijuana-smoking community.
The event will continue until 9 p.m., or until supplies run out, at 1113 Mound St., Davenport.
Read more. 5. Bettendorf students tour new Mark Twain Elementary
Mark Twain Elementary School third-grader Greta Huffaker was awestruck as she looked around the new classroom she and her classmates will learn in next year at the new school on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, during a tour Tuesday. School starts at the new building in January after winter break.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Decked out in their finest “pajama day” gear, Bettendorf students were filed through what will soon be their new school. Sometimes they commented on their favorite parts of the building — the library, the tiered playground, the gym — but often they were more preoccupied with the construction workers still toiling away during their tour.
Mark Twain Elementary students have been split between two campuses this semester, while construction wraps: The youngest students are at what was formerly Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and the older students are at a renovated portion of Ross College.
Read more.
Close
The front entry at the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf is shown Tuesday.
The main entry area at the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Bettendorf Schools Director of Operations Curt Pratt, right gives a tour of the new Mark Twain Elementary School to staff and students on Tuesday.
A group of third-graders tour the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
As tours for students and staff happen inside workers are still busy outside the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Students in Renee Horner's third-grade class have a little fun in the gymnasium during their tour of the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019. School starts at the new building in January after winter break.
Common area between classrooms in the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Students in Renee Horner's third-grade class get a look at their new classroom during a tour of the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019. School starts at the new building in January after winter break.
Students and staff take a tour of the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa Tuesday, October 22, 2019. School starts at the new building in January after winter break.
The bus unloading area at the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf, Iowa.
6. Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week
Bettendorf's girls take off during the Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. The Bulldogs won the league title, their first since 2015.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
BONUS 6: Area trick-or-treat times
Princess Fiona passes out candy from her witches cauldron during trick-or-treat activities along Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport in this file photo.
Mike and Penni Steen have been scaring people for 26 years.
