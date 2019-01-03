FILE: Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan offered a legal opinion in May 2001 on whether Jumer's Casino Rock Island may relocate to the southwest part of the city. The state gaming board does not have the authority to permit such a move. But Quad-City area legislators say they anticipate asking the Legislature to change the law during its fall veto session. photo by John Schultz / Quad-City Times
Moline Universal Tractors player Garret Miner (18) runs with Rock Island Independent players closing in during the Quad Cities Vintage Football game at Douglas Park in Rock Island, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that is thought to have started in the 1000 block of West 15th Street and spread from there.
Police said that neighbors around 1009 W. 15th St. called in a report of shots fired at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors reported seeing someone on the porch with a gun and several people running from the back of the house.
Police searched the outside of the house for damage, and checked the street for any shell casings.
In another part of town police were involved in a foot pursuit in which two people were taken into custody. It was not known late Wednesday if those two people were involved in the shooting incident.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
3. 5 juveniles arrested after pursuit in Davenport, Bettendorf in stolen vehicle
Five teenagers are facing multiple charges following an early morning chase in Davenport and Bettendorf in a stolen vehicle.
At 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police officers spotted the vehicle recklessly driving eastbound on Locust Street from Eastern Avenue, according to a media release from the city of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf officers deployed a stop stick near Locust Street and Middle Road as the vehicle approached city limits.
The vehicle continued to drive towards Devil's Glen Road and Field Sike Drive, where a Bettendorf squad car used a maneuver to immobilize the vehicle.
Other squad cars blocked the vehicle in so that the occupants could not flee, according to the media release.
Four Davenport police vehicles and two Scott County Sheriff's vehicles were near the scene and assisted with taking the five teenagers into custody.
A .45-caliber pistol was located in the stolen vehicle, as well as various other unidentified keys and key FOBs to unknown vehicles, according to the release.
All five teenagers were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Those charged are:
A 17-year-old from Davenport, charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony eluding, and possession of a controlled substance.
A 17-year-old from Davenport, charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
A 15-year-old from Davenport, charged with first-degree theft, carrying weapons, and possession of a controlled substance.
A 15-year-old from Bettendorf, charged with first-degree theft, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance.
A 14-year-old from Davenport, charged with first-degree theft, carrying weapons, and possession of a controlled substance.
The two Davenport 17-year-olds were later taken to the Scott County Jail and charged as adults. Their names have not been released.
4. New riverboat to ply the Mississippi in New Orleans has Rock Island roots
Few experiences capture old New Orleans and the Mississippi River quite like a paddlewheel riverboat coming round the muddy bend with its tooting whistle horn, towering smoke stacks and water-churning paddlewheel.
In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, employees work next to the paddlewheel during the restoration of the "City of New Orleans" riverboat in New Orleans. For years the City of New Orleans operated as a casino boat in Rock Island, Ill., until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel’s renovation. The then-named “Casino Rock Island” sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows deck railing on the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, as it is being restored in New Orleans. The new paddlewheel riverboat is ready to ride the Mississippi, set to begin taking tourists on excursions around New Orleans starting in late January. The City of New Orleans will be the third paddlewheeler to call this Southern city of Mardi Gras fame its home. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows a chandelier inside the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, as it is being restored in New Orleans. For years the City of New Orleans operated as a casino boat in Rock Island, Ill., until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel’s renovation. The then-named “Casino Rock Island” sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows stairs that lead to the second deck on the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, as it is being restored, in New Orleans. A century ago, countless paddlewheel riverboats plied the Mississippi and its tributaries. Today, New Orleans has two: the Natchez and the Creole Queen, which is operated by New Orleans Paddlewheels. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, Matt Dow, project manager for the restoration of the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, walks on the vessel in New Orleans. The new paddlewheel riverboat is ready to ride the Mississippi, set to begin taking tourists on excursions around New Orleans starting in late January. The City of New Orleans will be the third paddlewheeler to call this Southern city of Mardi Gras fame its home. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, workers install a ceiling during the restoration of the "City of New Orleans" riverboat in New Orleans. For years the City of New Orleans operated as a casino boat in Rock Island, Ill., until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel’s renovation. The then-named “Casino Rock Island” sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows a railing with a pineapple finial, which they say is considered to be a symbol of hospitality, inside the "City of New Orleans" riverboat, as it is being restored in New Orleans. For years the City of New Orleans operated as a casino boat in Rock Island, Ill., until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel’s renovation. The then-named “Casino Rock Island” sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
This month the first new riverboat in more than a decade is set to launch in this Louisiana port city. And it has Rock Island roots. A plunge in tourism after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 forced the New Orleans Steamboat Company to sell off one of its two boats, but the arrival of the City of New Orleans is a sign of the steadily rising tide of tourists each year to this Southern city of Mardi Gras fame.
A century ago, countless paddlewheel riverboats plied the Mississippi and its tributaries. Today, New Orleans has two: the Natchez and the Creole Queen, which is operated by New Orleans Paddlewheels.
Now the City of New Orleans is coming full circle, back to the state where it was built in 1991. For years it operated as a casino boat in Rock Island until the mid-1990s. But after that state legalized onshore casinos, the boat became obsolete, said Matthew Dow, project manager heading the vessel's renovation. The then-named "Casino Rock Island" sat unused for years until it was purchased by the New Orleans Steamboat Company in 2016. Read More.
5. NFL draft coming to Rock Island in April
The National Football League is returning to Rock Island — in a big, big way.
John Gripp, director of parks and recreation for Rock Island, has confirmed that Round 6 of the NFL draft on April 27 will be at Augustana College in Rock Island.
"The NFL is reaching out to a select few cities where the league began,'' Gripp said in a text message.
"Details are still being worked out, but the draft pick event has been confirmed," he said. "Because of weather concerns, we are looking at Augustana College, but the focus of the event will be the Rock Island Independents and Douglas Park."
The 2019 NFL draft will be the 84th annual meeting of NFL franchises to select eligible players. Round 1 is set for April 25 in Nashville. Rounds 2 and 3 are planned for April 26, rounds 4 through 7 are set for April 27.
The details of the huge day are still to be ironed out, but Gripp said organizers hope to involve former NFL great and Augustana College Hall of Famer Ken Anderson.
In addition to players being selected, Gripp said, much of the day's focus will be on the Rock Island Independents and their home field — historic Douglas Park.
The Rock Island Independents were one of the original franchises in the NFL when it was formed in 1920 and a Sept. 26, 1920, game between the Independents and the St. Paul Ideals at Douglas Park is generally recognized as the first NFL game.
The Independents were members of the NFL for six seasons, employing such stars as Hall of Famers Jim Thorpe, Jimmy Conzelman, Ed Healey and Joe Guyon, and compiling a .615 winning percentage.
They had a thriving rivalry with the Chicago Bears, playing them 13 times in those six seasons.
In 1926, the Independents left the NFL to become a member of the short-lived American Football League. They played in that league for just one season, playing their home games at Browning Field in Moline, then disbanded.
6. New 74 bridge arch soon will rise from river
By the middle of this month, the eye-catching arch design of the new Interstate 74 bridge will begin to take shape.
The form-and-function model is called basket handle, because that's what the arched steel looks like — a pair of giant handles attached to a couple of bridge spans, rather than to baskets.
The contractors who are spending several years on and around the Mississippi River have their work cut out. The steel for the arch has to be set on precisely-angled opposing piers. It must then be erected, piece by piece, until it meets in the middle to create the arch.
Some sections of steel arrived several weeks ago and have been stored in hopper barges near the bridge's new piers. The steel will be placed on the piers by a 350-foot tall, 740-ton crane, Alvarez said.
When completed, the arch will stand 164 feet above the new roadway. Read more.
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of pier 16, the last one to be built on the Iowa side, in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday December 11, 2017.
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday November 30, 2017. A shaft 37-feet deep will be filled with cement and steel bars.
Ecological Specialists, Inc. began relocating a unique and sizeable mussel bed containing approximately 450,000 mussels with a diverse population of freshwater mussels is in the direct impact zone of the new piers for the I-74 Bridge on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River Tuesday, August 02, 2016.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River. Work continues all over the site including in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference to announce the temporary closure of River Drive in Moline due to construction. River Drive will be closed, between 19th and 23th Streets, from Sept. 5 to 21, during the installation of steel girders over the busy thoroughfare.
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Work is in high gear on both sides of the Mississippi River as well as on it.
BONUS SIX: River Drive ramp closures to begin in Moline
Beginning Tuesday, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation will temporarily close the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive. The off-ramp is anticipated to reopen on March 5.
Also, for about two weeks, there will be intermittent 20-minute closures of the on-ramp to westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 ramp at River Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday. The closures are necessary to allow contractors to construct support piers and set steel girders over the ramps for the new I-74 bridge.
The following detour routes are recommended:
• To reach eastbound River Drive, eastbound I-74 traffic should take the 7th Avenue exit, turn left (east) on 7th Avenue towards 23rd Street, turn left (north) on 23rd Street, and turn right onto River Drive.
• To reach westbound River Drive, eastbound I-74 traffic should take the 7th Avenue exit, turn right (west) onto 7th Avenue towards 19th Street, turn right (north) on 19th, 17th, 15th or 12th Streets to River Drive.
During the intermittent closures of westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 on-ramp at River Drive, drivers should.
• Watch for flaggers on River Drive who will be directing traffic to 7th Avenue during the intermittent on-ramp closures. To reduce traffic backups and delays, message boards will be posted along the route and will communicate the status of the ramp closure to motorists. Drivers should use the 7th Avenue on-ramp as an alternate if backups occur.
The work is part of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge reconstruction project. Construction of the entire project is anticipated to be completed in 2021.
For updates on the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project and to get the latest construction news, visit the project website at I74RiverBridge.com. Follow the project on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn @I74RiverBridge.
Today's photo gallery: More restaurants we remember
You liked our first batch of Quad-City restaurants fondly remembered by many of us. Here's another batch of images that will certainly stir up memories of good — and maybe no-so-good — eating in the Q-C. And if you are interested in the "original" list of Restaurants We Remember, click here.