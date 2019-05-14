Davenport city officials inspect the area near River Drive and Pershing Avenue on Monday. The area is where the temporary flood wall created from HESCO barriers breached, flooding several blocks of the downtown on April 30.
A good Tuesday to all. A little more rain is heading our way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible late this morning and into the early afternoon with dangerous lightning being the main threat, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
The outlook report also says thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon and overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has all of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois in a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms during this period. Isolated large hail or damaging winds are possible as well as dangerous lightning.
An active weather pattern continues Friday through Monday. Thunderstorms are possible each day. It is too early to determine the severe weather potential for any of these periods, the weather service says.
For the Q-C metro area:
1. A chance of showers today
There's a 30 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. and after 10 p.m. with increasing clouds. The high will be near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
The Flood Warning continues and the Mississippi River keeps falling in the Quad-Cities. Early today the river was at 17.25 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 16.8 feet Wednesday morning and continue to fall to 16 feet Saturday.
For two dozen North Scott High School students, their classroom began as a vacant lot here last summer and is ending the school year as a one-story, white ranch student-built home now for sale.
Since August, the seniors have spent half of each school day working either a morning and afternoon shift on the job site to learn hands-on all the trades and skills involved in building a home. Along the way, they also have built other life skills. Read more
Bettendorf parent Jeffrey Bittner addressed the Pleasant Valley School Board on Monday night, in the midst of a pending lawsuit against the district. His five-year-old son has autism, and his open enrollment request into the district was denied last year.
“It is our assertion that this school district is discriminating against my son on the basis of his disability,” he said.
The district’s legal counsel, Mikkie Schiltz said a district court judge had ruled in Pleasant Valley’s favor, but Bittner had appealed. Read more
4. Abernathy's, Dress for Success will not return to downtown locations
Vintage retailer Abernathy's and non-profit Dress for Success Quad-Cities will not return to their flood damaged downtown Davenport locations.
The owners of the two downtown staples recently announced they will not reopen in their neighboring stores, at 315 E. 2nd St. and 311 E. 2nd St. The building was severely damaged earlier this month as the Mississippi River flooded the downtown and reached a historic crest.
"It's really traumatic, is all I can really say," said Dress for Success founder and executive director Regina Haddock. "To walk in there and see everything torn out and the walls cut out. Everything that used to be something else — like our jewelry area or sorting area — is just not." Read more
After the rescheduled touring Broadway musicals "Kinky Boots" (June 19) and “Chicago” (this fall) kick up their heels at the Adler Theatre, the next 2019-20 Broadway at the Adler season includes “Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular,” “Bandstand,” “An American In Paris,” “Waitress,” “The Color Purple” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
In addition to the subscription series, there will be special add-on performance of “Jersey Boys,” on Jan. 14, 2020, with seats from $37.50 to $75. That smash hit had an eight-show run at the Adler in April 2015.
The long-running group Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., on Thursday, Nov. 14, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their annual Christmas tours. Tickets ($65, $75, $88) will go on sale July 26 at the Adler box office or at Ticketmaster.com. Read more