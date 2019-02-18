Davenport firefighters grab additional equipment off of a fire engine while working the scene of an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
A home at 2426 N. Michigan Ave. where an individual was found dead with a gunshot wound is seen in Davenport, Sunday. According to a news release from Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound shortly after 1:00 a.m. and found the individual dead when they arrived.
A good Presidents Day to all. For many it's a day off from work and/or school. For others it's another day of scraping the snow from windshields and then negotiating roads made slippery from the more than 5 inches of snow that fell Sunday on the Q-C.
First off, a special weather statement from the National Weather Service. It reads, "Areas of light snow and flurries will continue through daybreak, with little if any additional accumulation. Despite the more steady snow having diminished, many roads may still be snow covered, or have refreeze of melt water leading to icy spots on roads, sidewalks, bridges and parking lots. Therefore, if traveling through the morning commute drive carefully and remain alert for changing road conditions."
Today there's a chance of snow with scattered flurries before 9 a.m. then scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 24 degrees and a low around 6 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Tuesday night will bring snow after midnight with an overnight low of around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
A snow emergency is in effect for Moline and Davenport.
In Moline, parking is prohibited on a snow route effective immediately until snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles in violation are subject to being enforced by the Police Department.
In Davenport, the emergency is in effect until 6 a.m. today.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps through 7 a.m. today.
3. Fire damages Davenport apartments
Ivory Justice and Christine Fay stood in the winter's night, snow falling around them. He in a sweatshirt and sweatpants. She in the only jacket she could grab in a second's notice. The two, without shelter, were told a Red Cross volunteer would soon be by to assist. The pair was just grateful to be safe.
"We were told to look for the Red Cross,'' said Justice, after his and Fay's third floor Davenport apartment was damaged severely by fire Sunday night.
The two, living in the B (middle) Complex of Davenport's Breckenridge Apartments, 4323 N. Division St., escaped injury after fire swept through the middle building of the three-building complex. "We are OK, we just need to get situated and find out what's next.''
According to Justice, the fire that displaced several people living in the complex, began in Apartment 304 of the B Complex, next door to he and Fay. The fire was reported to authorities at 6:33 p.m.
"I heard a smoke alarm — glad of those — in the apartment next door (304),'' Justice said. "And as I got up and opened the door to get out, I got hit with nothing but smoke. I reached for her (Fay) and we crawled our way out. I was literally knocked to the floor by the smoke.'' Read more.
A woman runs down the sidewalk to find out if her daughter is out of the building safely as emergency responders work the scene of a a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
A MidAmerican Energy worker shuts off gas to part of the building while Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Residents walk around the side of Building B of the Brekenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport as fire crews work the scene of a fire at the other side of the building on Sunday night.
Davenport firefighters grab additional equipment off of a fire engine while working the scene of an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
A hydrant is hooked up to a five inch water line as Davenport Fire Department crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
The front door at 2426 N. Michigan Ave., stands slightly ajar. Photos adorn the wall of the smallish home in a quiet portion of Davenport's northwest corridor.
Snow falls, covering the downed tree branches in the front yard. A light at the home's back door shines. An empty blue cooler sits next to the garage.
At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, police were summoned to the home where they would find one person dead from a gunshot wound.
"We heard nothing until the eight squad cars arrived,'' said Carol Ramsey, who lives one door north of the house where the alleged shooting took place. "It's a quiet neighborhood; I certainly didn't expect this.''
Accident? Intentional? No one at this point, can say. Read more.
5. Road wreary drivers battle through potholes
Amid a record-breaking winter, the most dubious distinction might go to the arch nemesis of commuters — potholes.
"In the five years I’ve been here, this is the worst I’ve seen it in the city of Rock Island," said Mike Bartels, Rock Island's interim public works director, about the pothole situation.
In East Moline, Director of Maintenance Services Dave Lambrecht estimated this winter has produced twice as many potholes as usual.
In Davenport, city officials have logged 355 pothole-related citizen requests since Jan. 12, according to Nicole Gleason, public works director and assistant city administrator. In the last month, poor weather prevented Davenport crews from filling potholes on 16 of 30 days — a majority of the month. Read more.