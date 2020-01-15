Rick's Six: Slippery roads, suspect charged with trafficking stolen guns, Democrats debate, and prep spotlight

IMPACTS: Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Eventually temperatures will rise above freezing from south to north by late morning ending the threat for freezing drizzle. Until this occurs, slick roads and other surfaces are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

1. Freezing drizzle this morning

Look for freezing drizzle before 10 a.m., then a chance of drizzle between 10 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. East winds of 5 to 10 mph will become northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.