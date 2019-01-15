Jan. 13, 1979 That’s Ed Froehlich hoisting shovelfuls in front of his Central Park Avenue home, Jan. 13, 1979, a full year before he would assume leadership of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. “We didn’t have a snow blower,” Froehlich recalls. He remembers trudging through closed streets to VanderVeer Botanical Park buried beneath 4-foot drifts.
Kwik Shop and a small house are the only buildings still standing on the block across from St. Ambrose University, bounded by Locust, Ripley, Harrison and 18th streets. The remaining properties have been purchased by Larry Whitty and his siblings and the buildings on them have been torn down. Whitty said he has no plans for the land at this time.
A good Tuesday to all. Watch that first step! Sidewalks, driveways, side streets and secondary roads are slippery this morning thanks to a glazing of overnight drizzle. While the salt trucks are out in full-force and the main roads clear, allow a little extra time this morning on your commute to work for scraping the ice off the windshields. No school cancellations or closings, yet.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The region is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory under 10 a.m.
According to the advisory, an upper level disturbance will spread freezing drizzle across the area through this morning. Temperatures in the 20s which will allow roads and sidewalks to be icy and hazardous. Especially vulnerable will be untreated roads and bridges and overpasses.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.
Look for patchy freezing drizzle before 10 a.m. and areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.
Tonight patchy snow and freezing drizzle are possible before 11 p.m., then patchy freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight.
2. Suspicious death under investigation in Barstow
Rock Island County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
The sheriff's office was called around 7 a.m., Monday, by someone reporting that an unresponsive person was seen in front of a Barstow home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.
The identify of the woman was not released, nor was any information provided about potential causes of death. The release stated the woman's death was still under investigation.
An Illinois State Police crime scene investigator and detectives from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department investigate a suspicious death at a home in Barstow Monday, January 14, 2018. The house is located on the southwest corner of 186th Street and 1st Avenue.
Three homes recently demolished on Davenport's West Locust Street across from St. Ambrose University are owned by Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, and his siblings, but the future use of the land is still undecided, Whitty said.
"We're open to opportunities," Whitty said when asked what use will replace the homes. "We have no immediate plans."
Whitty and his siblings also own three now-vacant lots fronting Ripley from the Locust Street corner going south to 18th Street.
With the recent demolition, Whitty and his siblings own the entire square block between Ripley and Harrison and Locust and 18th streets except for the Kwik Star on the corner of Harrison and one small home.
Matt Flynn, a planner for the city of Davenport, said the six vacant lots still are zoned residential and no proposals for rezoning have been submitted.
Possible uses could be commercial, student housing or market rate housing, he said, adding that "there's nothing specific yet." Read more.
4. Keys advances through first round at Australia
Rock Island’s Madison Keys defeated Australian wild-card entry Destanee Aiava 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to open play at Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 of the Australian Open.
Keys broke Aiava's serve in the third game of the second set to go up 2-1, then again in the seventh game thanks in part to an Aiava double-fault and two forehand errors.
Keys' best result at Melbourne Park was in 2015 when she beat Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova en route to the semifinals, where she lost to Serena Williams. She also made the quarterfinals last year, losing to 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. Read more.
United States' Madison Keys hits a forehand return to Australia's Destanee Aiava during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
5. Criminalist testifies in Davenport murder trial
A criminalist testified Monday that evidence collected during the investigation into the June 9 shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts indicates that he was shot with a Glock 9mm pistol.
Victor Murillo of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab was one of seven witnesses to testify on the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Deondra Thomas, the man prosecutors say killed Roberts.
The 37-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in Scott County District Court.
Prosecutors say Thomas was involved in a fight outside MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St., early on June 9. Roberts intervened and tried to calm things down, prosecutors say. Read more.
6. Davenport schools considering second early retirement incentive
With a two-year budget plan calling for a reduction of 83 certified staff, Davenport Schools were hoping an early retirement incentive would entice qualified to staff to retire and stave off layoffs.
But just 31 employees — fewer employees than expected — took the early retirement, interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at Monday’s school board meeting. “We were hoping that number would be larger,” he said.
The board approved a “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” on Nov. 26 in a bid to encourage early retirements instead of layoffs. Union representative Toby Paone had estimated that between 40 and 50 certified staff members would take the incentive.
An action item to approve a new early retirement incentive was on the agenda for the school board meeting Monday night, but was removed at the meeting. Read more.
BONUS SIX: Q-C cops to be featured on television's Body Cam
Two Quad-City police officers will soon be featured on the true crime network Investigation Discovery, or ID.
The show will air two Iowa cases, including a garbage truck crash in the Quad-Cities that left Buffalo's police chief seriously injured.
The ID show BODY CAM will feature Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning and Davenport Police Cpl. Michael Schneider, who both were involved in the high-speed chase involving a garbage truck in September 2017.