Rick's Six: Snow and cold coming, I-280 lane closures, Moline dog on the lam since June, and Rock Island mulls cannabis cafes

2/11/20

A good Tuesday to all. Another mild winter day is on tap for the Quad-Cities before snow rolls into the area Wednesday night.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

On Wednesday there's a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday night snow is likely with an overnight low around 14 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday there's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 16 degrees and a low around -5 degrees.

2. Lane closures on I-280 near Illinois 92

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that today there will be intermittent road closures of westbound I-280 east of the Illinois 92 interchange.