Rick's Six: Snow, auto show, Civil Rights Commission dispute to be decided in court, tasty tacos, and no baby delivery in Muscatine
Rick's Six: Snow, auto show, Civil Rights Commission dispute to be decided in court, tasty tacos, and no baby delivery in Muscatine

2/7/20

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a chance of light snow this weekend along with a milestone birthday for the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow before 9 p.m. 

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight snow.

NWS Sunday

For Sunday snow is likely before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20%. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

NWS birthday

 2. Interactive expo at Auto Show aims to get students interested in auto technology

020720-qc-nws-autoshow-012

The opening night of the 2020 Quad-City Regional Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Automobile dealerships across the nation are facing a problem — They can’t find enough qualified technicians and mechanics to work on today’s vehicles.

According to a January 30, 2019, article by Charlie Gilchrist, Chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, the auto industry will need 76,000 more technicians a year through 2026 to fill expected job openings.

Nationally, Ford Motor Company, and locally, Dahl Ford and the Davenport Community School District, are taking steps to get students interested in automotive technology as a career.

“Ford is reaching down into the eighth-grade level to plant the seed at an early age and show them the interactive ways they can utilize technology to work on these vehicles,” said Jason Gomez, Regional Technical Talent Placement Specialist for Ford Motor Company.

Gomez attended the opening night of the Quad-City Regional Auto Show, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Davenport RiverCenter. Read more.

Photos: Opening night of the 2020 Quad-City Regional Auto Show

020720-qc-nws-autoshow-001
020720-qc-nws-autoshow-002
020720-qc-nws-autoshow-003
020720-qc-nws-autoshow-004
3. Matson to seek resolution to Civil Rights Commission dispute in court

020720-qc-nws-civilrights-084

Members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission hold a special meeting in the City Council Chambers, attended by Mayor Mike Matson, Thursday in Davenport.

Mayor Mike Matson will ask city attorneys to seek a court resolution to the membership dispute on the Civil Rights Commission.

A meeting held Thursday at City Hall ended with consensus between current and former commissioners, Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, and Matson that the year-long controversy is best resolved by a judge.

“It’s just putting it in front of a judge and saying, ‘tell us who the rightful commissioners are,’” said Commission Chair Janelle Swanberg.

The issue could take months to resolve fully in court. But an interim fix could come sooner. Within days or weeks of the initial filing in Scott County District Court, a judge could deliver a temporary injunction, which would clarify the commission’s short-term membership as the dispute winds through the legal system. Read more.

4. Not your typical tacos: New Quad-City restaurants offer tasty twists

011720-qc-fea-jenniesboxcar-001

The Miss Piggy taco served at Jennie's Boxcar in East Moline's Rust Belt includes savory pork belly, crema slaw, diced apple and watermelon, and cusabi sauce.

One year ago, Marguerite Dasso was a teacher in the Davenport School District, and her sister, Crystal Reickard, was a waitress who owned a cleaning business.

Now, the two co-own Jennie’s Boxcar inside the Rust Belt building in East Moline, where they're slinging flavorful, unique street tacos, fancy tequilas and crafty cocktails.

“We’ve been doing well,” said Dasso, who lives in Davenport.

Jennie’s Boxcar is part of the Rust Belt music venue, which is the brainchild of Sean Moeller and East Moline Glass Co. owner Larry Anderson. Read more.

Off the beaten taco

012120-qc-fea-tacobar-001
011720-qc-fea-jenniesboxcar-001
011720-qc-fea-jenniesboxcar-002
011720-qc-fea-jenniesboxcar-004
5. Muscatine-area moms will need to travel to the Q-C, Iowa City for baby delivery

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine will temporarily suspend its labor and delivery services.

UnityPoint Health in Muscatine will pause its labor and delivery services at Trinity Muscatine beginning today, while the hospital system explores ways to provide “better consistency in physical coverage and a quality health care experience.”

UnityPoint officials said the move was temporary, but it comes at a time when access to OB/GYN services is declining in Iowa. Read more.

6. Five ICE raid detainees who appeared in Davenport have been deported

yesica renza family two

FILE: Yesica Renza, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, leaves the Federal Building in downtown Davenport in June 2018 after a hearing for her husband, Ricardo Macias Saucedo. He was arrested May 9 during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raid on a concrete plant in Mt. Pleasant. He has since been deported. With her in this photo are their daughters, Estrella, and Frida, then 8 and 2.

It's been nearly two years since 32 men were arrested by agents with  Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while at work in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and the hardships and waiting continue.

Tammy Shull, chairperson of IowaWINS, a refugee/immigrant support group based in Mount Pleasant, will bring the updated stories of those arrested and their families to Davenport on Saturday. Read more.  

Today's photo gallery: From Our Archives

Aerials of Moline, Illinois and surrounding area in the 1960's and 70's.

