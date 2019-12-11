Rick's Six: Snow ending, armed robbery and chase, porch pirates, and emotions run high at Civil Rights Commission meeting

The meeting ended with some measure of decorum and progress, but not before almost two hours of occasionally hostile disagreement over the legitimacy of four newly approved commissioners and how the commission can proceed in face of unprecedented gridlock.

It was the first meeting for three new commissioners, marking another chapter in a yearlong dispute over the legitimacy of board commissioners. Davenport is required by state law to have a commission that investigates citizens' civil rights complaints. Read more.

BONUS SIX: New event space on Davenport riverfront to be done in spring