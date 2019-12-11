Rick's Six: Snow ending, armed robbery and chase, porch pirates, and emotions run high at Civil Rights Commission meeting

A good Wednesday to all. It's snowing outside, so put on your winter driving hat, be alert for slippery roads, and watch out for those drivers who ignore the warning signs.
• A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service: "A fast moving area of snow, with visibility down to one mile at times, will sweep over the area through the morning commute. The light and fluffy snow will add up to 1 inch in most locations before ending this morning. A narrow swath of 2 inches is possible from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. This will bring snow covered roads and slick conditions through the morning commute."
• A Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "The early morning snow event will end in Iowa between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and in Illinois between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Visibility as low as 1 mile, and snow covered roads are expected until the snow ends, with widespread accumulations around 1 inch or less. A narrow swath of higher accumulations remains forecast from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities, where 1 to 2 inches is expected. Once the snow ends, the rest of the morning and afternoon today will be dry."
1. Snow ending this morning
Here's today's forecast. Snow is likely before 8 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The high will be near 27 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Meeting today for traffic pattern proposal on Illinois-bound I-74
3. Le Mekong’s lunch express offerings hit the spot
Many of us are sandwiched out. It’s a wrap on wraps. But do you ever find yourself completely out of ideas for tasty and fast lunch options?
The folks at Le Mekong — at 1606 5th Ave., Moline — are prepared to rescue us from the perils of frozen dinners and mediocre sandwiches made from two heels of bread.
Among its lunch offerings are three “express” dishes: Hot and Spicy Chicken, Grilled Saigon Beef, and Grilled Lemongrass Pork. Each are served with steamed, white jasmine rice and a cup of hot and sour vegetable soup or salad. Can’t pick just one? You don’t have to. Choose one for $7.75, two for $9.75 or all three for $11.75. Read more.
4. Porch pirates are busy this time of year
Package thefts are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities offers these ways to prevent you from becoming a victim:
1. Track your package and know when it will be delivered. Be home.
2. If that’s not possible have packages delivered to another location such as your workplace.
3. Ask for signature delivery, that is, request a delivery confirmation signature when packages are delivered.
4. Arrange to pick up packages in-store or at the delivery service access point.
5. Install security camera at your front door. The presence of the camera can be a deterrent for would-be thieves.
6. If you frequently have purchases shipped to your home consider purchasing a lockbox.
7. Watch out for each other. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood call police.
5. Multiple suspects taken into custody after robbery in Moline, chase into Iowa
A police chase that began Tuesday afternoon at the scene of an armed robbery in Moline ended in Davenport near Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street campus.
The robbery was reported about 1 p.m. at Moline Gas Food & Liquor, 34th Street and Avenue of the Cities, across from Moline High School.
While some officers remained at the convenience store/gas station, others — including police from Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport — chased suspects westbound on Interstate 74, and the pursuit continued in Bettendorf and Davenport.
Eventually, multiple suspects were taken into custody in Davenport near the hospital, where police inspected a car in the yard of a home on the 2400 block of Bridge Avenue. Read more.
6. 'This is a circus right now': Anger boils over in heated Civil Rights Commission meeting
Shouting, heckling, finger-pointing and arguments defined Tuesday’s meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
The meeting ended with some measure of decorum and progress, but not before almost two hours of occasionally hostile disagreement over the legitimacy of four newly approved commissioners and how the commission can proceed in face of unprecedented gridlock.
It was the first meeting for three new commissioners, marking another chapter in a yearlong dispute over the legitimacy of board commissioners. Davenport is required by state law to have a commission that investigates citizens' civil rights complaints. Read more.
BONUS SIX: New event space on Davenport riverfront to be done in spring
When the floodwaters finally released their hold on Davenport's lower downtown, a city-hired construction crew was among those toiling in the debris.
The city has a grand plan for much of the downtown riverfront, dubbed Main Street Landing. Between the Mississippi River and River Drive and Pershing and Harrison streets, a collection of outdoor features are being assembled, piece by piece.
Ultimately, this area of riverfront is to contain devoted event space, a playground, green space, an "urban lounge," a plaza for the skybridge, transient boat docks and more.
The piece seeing the most recent progress is the "flex lot," which is between Perry and Brady streets. It is to be what it sounds like: a parking lot with flexibility in function. With 66 parking spaces and decorative lighting, planting and utility access, the area is to play an important role in the goal of attracting people and events to the riverfront. Read more.
