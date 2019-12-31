Rick's Six: Snow ending, fireworks rules, a year of gunfire, popular baby names, and Q-C sports people of the year

But the explosives are legal only in Iowa.

Residents in Davenport and Bettendorf are permitted to use fireworks on their own property, beginning at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and ending at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Read more.

4. Davenport police responded to 188 reports of gunfire in 2019, down from 2018

A public furor erupted in early December after gunfire punctuated a large fight outside Shenanigan’s Irish Pub on West 3rd Street.

Many Davenport residents took to social media to express everything from concern to outrage after it was found at least one bullet passed through a window at Mac’s Tavern, 316 W. 3rd St.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch issued a statement following the incident saying "… this unfortunate and potentially deadly event is too familiar at this bar.” City officials talked of petitions to close the pub where police were called 90 times in the first 11 months of 2019 to deal with fights and other disturbances. Within a matter of 10 days, Shenanigan’s lease was terminated.