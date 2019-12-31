Rick's Six: Snow ending, fireworks rules, a year of gunfire, popular baby names, and Q-C sports people of the year

A good Tuesday to all. Today we say goodbye 2019 and welcome in the start of a new decade. Here's hoping 2020 is a good one!
Here's your forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow ending this morning
While snow will quickly come to an end this morning untreated surfaces may be slick so drive with caution this morning.
Skies will be cloudy today gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will see a 30% chance of rain after noon increasing to a 50% chance overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Friday brings a 50% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a 40% chance of rain and snow overnight
2. New Year’s isn’t deadliest holiday on Iowa roads
With champagne toasts and partying until midnight, New Year’s Eve has a reputation for the being the most dangerous night on the road.
As it turns out, Independence Day with its fireworks, parades and picnics has been the holiday with the most highway traffic deaths in Iowa, followed closely by Thanksgiving and Labor Day, data from the Iowa Department of Transportation show.
“The old adage of more people out drinking on New Year’s, that used to be the case,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. “Not as many people are doing that (now), or they are being more responsible. They either take the Uber or they take a taxi or make other arrangements.”
New Year’s Day — which in Iowa DOT data tracking includes New Year’s Eve — had an average 3.87 fatalities per day from 1981 through 2018. This compares with 5.97 fatalities per day for Independence Day, 5.84 for Thanksgiving and 5.76 for Labor Day. Read more.
3. Narrow window for shooting fireworks in Iowa
In the immediate Quad-Cities, a two-and-a-half-hour window is open Tuesday for shooting off New Year's fireworks.
But the explosives are legal only in Iowa.
Residents in Davenport and Bettendorf are permitted to use fireworks on their own property, beginning at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and ending at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Read more.
4. Davenport police responded to 188 reports of gunfire in 2019, down from 2018
A public furor erupted in early December after gunfire punctuated a large fight outside Shenanigan’s Irish Pub on West 3rd Street.
Many Davenport residents took to social media to express everything from concern to outrage after it was found at least one bullet passed through a window at Mac’s Tavern, 316 W. 3rd St.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch issued a statement following the incident saying "… this unfortunate and potentially deadly event is too familiar at this bar.” City officials talked of petitions to close the pub where police were called 90 times in the first 11 months of 2019 to deal with fights and other disturbances. Within a matter of 10 days, Shenanigan’s lease was terminated.
There was no public outcry 25 days earlier when, at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 6, officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1900 block of West 40th Street. While officers were on scene, an injured man, 43-year-old Frederick Ewing from Davenport, arrived at a nearby hospital via private vehicle. Police later said Ewing was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Gunfire throughout Davenport is an all-too-familiar event. According to the Davenport Police Department, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 20 the city’s police responded to 188 verified shots-fired incidents.
That number is close to the 195 incidents investigated by the Davenport Police Department in 2018. In 2017 there were 168 reports of gunfire in Davenport. In 2016, 152 instances were verified by the police. Read more.
5. Quad-Cities' 2019 sports people of the year
Call this the year of movement in Quad-Cities area sports.
Some moved up. Others moved on, moved over, moved to new positions, moved toward making a bigger name for themselves in their chosen sport.
Brea Beal, Julien Broderson, D.J. Carton and Carly King completed wildly successful high school careers and moved to the college level.
T.J. Sikkema, Nicholas Baer, Ethan Happ and Jake Gervase moved up from college to the pro ranks.
Harrison Bey-Buie simply moved from one high school to another with fantastic results.
Michelle Juehring moved into a challenging new position and Dave Heller dealt with new challenges in a position he has occupied for a long time.
Dylan Frittelli and Joyciline Jepkosgei came to the Quad-Cities and left with a higher profile in their professions.
Madison Keys added to her career resume and Joe Wieskamp took a step forward in pursuit of excellence in his chosen career.
All of them are included in our list of the top 15 sports people on the Quad-Cities sports scene for 2019. Read more.
6. Newest 'popular kids' in the Quad-Cities are Charlotte, Isabella, Liam
Charlotte and Isabella were the most popular baby girl names and Liam was the most popular baby boy name at Genesis BirthCenters in 2019.
Olivia and Jackson were the most popular baby names of the decade at Genesis BirthCenters. Since 2001, more than 100 babies have gone home from Genesis with the names Olivia or Jackson.
Charlotte and Isabella continue to be popular names in the region and nationally for baby girls. Read more.
