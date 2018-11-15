Festival of Trees began as the brainchild of founder Diane Sulg to pull the Quad-Cities out of the economic doldrums of the 1980s. It has grown into a 10-day celebration that heralds the holiday season.
Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard 248th Aviation Support Battalion participated in a homecoming ceremony Nov. 2 at the Davenport Army Aviation Support Facility. Now, nearly every member of the Battalion — about 366 out of 400 soldiers — is being told that they must return wages they were overpaid by the federal government during their deployment.
A good Thursday to all. Some parts south and east of the Quad-Cities are getting scattered snow showers. The Quad-Cities proper is not expected to get any snow until Friday night and Saturday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
The outlook states, "Light snow will skirt in across the far eastern and southeastern portions of the Outlook Area today. Areas generally along and east of a line from Macomb, to Princeton Ill., may receive from a half inch up to an inch of snow accumulation this morning through early afternoon before the snow moves off to the east. This may lead to localized slick spots on area roads in these areas.
"Snow is likely Friday night through Saturday, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. This may lead to slick spots on area roads. Also, brisk northwest winds could potentially cause some visibility restrictions. There is still uncertainty on the exact track and strength of the system."
1. A high near 40 degrees
Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.
Snow is likely Friday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Oh, deer, what to do .... Check out these tips from the National Weather Service.
2. Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs, Keith Urban nabs top prize
Chris Stapleton won the most awards at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards and had the show's best performance, almost capping a perfect night. That was until Keith Urban surprisingly won the top prize — entertainer of the year — moments before the three-hour show wrapped Wednesday night.
Urban last won entertainer of the year in 2005 and also beat out Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney for the prize. Stapleton, however, cleaned house at the CMAs, winning four awards including male vocalist, song and single of the year.
The CMAs, which aired on ABC, also took time to honor those affected by the deadly wildfires in California.
"We send our love to you," said Carrie Underwood, also mentioning the "brave firefighters." Underwood worked triple-duty as co-host, performer and nominee at the CMAs. She was teary-eyed when she won female vocalist of the year. Read more.
Moline High School swimmer Alexa Harris is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Harris anchored the record-setting 200 freestyle relay and will be swimming in three events at the state meet.
4. Iowa soldiers told they owe the federal government
The day after soldiers from the Iowa National Guard were celebrated in a homecoming ceremony in Davenport this month, they were told the bad news.
Nearly every member of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion — about 366 out of 400 soldiers — were overpaid by the federal government. And the government intends to get its money back.
During the battalion's recent year-long deployment to Kuwait and Iraq, soldiers were overpaid amounts ranging from a few dollars to several thousand dollars each, Lt. Col. Michael Wunn, a spokesman for the Iowa National Guard, confirmed this week. Read more.
5. When you want the answer, Ask the Times
A Quad-City Times reader has this to say: "My family travels via the Quad-City International Airport several times a year and one thing we've noticed is that the hours that the restaurant and gift shop are opened aren't very accommodating to passengers. Last week we arrived before 5 p.m. and the restaurant was already closed and the gift shop was locking their gates. Passengers who may have traveled all day don't have the opportunity to get a warm bite to eat before heading to a hotel or a road trip to their destination. We've personally received meal vouchers from an airline due to a flight cancellation and as the restaurant was closed, the voucher wasn't of much use. As the airport is trying to attract customers, can you find out if they plan on expanding their services to passengers?"Check out the answer from our Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker.
6. Amanda's pick: Festival of Trees
Every Thursday, entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock puts out a list of six fun things to do in the Quad-Cities. This week the spotlight shines on the annual Festival of Trees celebration.
Here's what she says about the festival.
The 33rd Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization.
Also on Saturday is the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade, featuring helium balloons, marching bands, clowns, floats and more, which steps off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com. Read the rest of her list.
Today's photo gallery: Festival of Trees Balloon Parades
The holiday season begins in the Quad-Cities with the annual Festival of Trees that kicks off with its balloon parade through downtown Davenport. Here's a look at some of those parades through the years.