Rick's Six: Snow moves on, arrest in fatal stabbing, and 'Love' those holiday lights

A good Monday to all. The snow has ended in the Q-C so what you see is what you get.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 30 degrees
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 11 degrees.
2. Whiteside County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Rock Falls, Illinois, homicide.
Deputies responded to a residence in rural Rock Falls home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in connection to the death of a man.
Through an investigation, this death has been determined to be homicide.
Detectives are following many leads, so available information is limited.
Assisting are Sterling and Rock Falls Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene and the Whiteside County coroner's office.
The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.
3. Top priorities for Scott County: Juvenile detention, Park View rental ordinance
Juvenile detention and jail capacity, Park View rental regulations, and utilization of county facilities were among Scott County's top priorities as it begins to plan its fiscal 2021 budget.
The county first updates its strategic plan for the next year. The plan, which the board of supervisors approved Dec. 12, offers a guide to budgetary priorities.
County officials the meet weekly from January to mid-March to discuss each department's wants and needs as it prepares the budget to begin July 1, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said. Read more.
4. Parolee arrested; charged with peddling meth
A parolee sentenced in 2017 to a minimum prison term of six years after he was convicted of selling methamphetamine to an undercover Quad-City MEG agent is once again back in jail for allegedly peddling meth.
Ryan James Duncan, 38, 1138 E. 15th St., apt. 2, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Duncan also is charged with failing to have an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony that carries a prison term of five years; and possession of a controlled substance-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the affidavit, a Davenport police officer saw a Chrysler 300 parked in front of 1604 W. 4th St. A check of the license plate indicated that the owner of the car is Ryan James Duncan and his driver’s license is suspended.
Duncan drove away but was stopped in the 300 block of Washington Street, Davenport.
-
Duncan told police he had marijuana wax in the car. Officers saw a large knife on the front passenger seat.
While frisking Duncan, officers seized a glass meth pipe and a clear plastic bag that contained 7.4 grams of meth.
Duncan was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000. His parole also was revoked. Read more.
5. Davenport police arrest suspect in November fatal shooting
Davenport police have made an arrest in the November shooting death of 43-year-old Frederick Ewing.
Aaron Joseph Beeman, 32, of 1804 21st St., Rock Island, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:01 p.m. Beeman shot Ewing at 1905 W. 40th St. While police were investigating the shooting, Ewing was taken to Genesis Medical Center by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Beeman was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has felony convictions in Rock Island County that include burglary and theft. Read more.
5. This Rock Island couple 'Loves' sharing their holiday lights
As a backdrop for Christmas lights, there's nothing like a big, open front porch.
And Andrew and Brandi Love use theirs to advantage by stringing dripping icicle lights on the gutters, spirals of red and white rope lights around the pillars and green garland with white lights to the railing.
For that, and several other decorations, the Loves won first place last year in the city of Rock Island's 33rd annual Holiday Lighting Contest, organized by its Beautification Commission. The Loves' award was in the residential category; the contest also has a commercial division.
This year's 34th contest will be decided by members of the beautification commission after a bus tour Monday.
The Loves' display is not an over-the-top, Clark Griswold/"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" assault on the senses, with thousands of lights set to music and covering nearly every inch of available space, so Love was surprised when he received the letter last year notifying him that he had won. Read more.
