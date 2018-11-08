A good Thursday to all. Snow is on the way. While it won't be much, it's enough to remind us of those nasty days ahead. Let's see what the National Weather Service is saying.
1. Snow tonight, early Friday
The National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook reports that light snow is likely tonight and into early Friday morning with accumulations between 1 to 2 inches possible. Slippery travel also will be possible on untreated roads.
The NWS says there also is a chance for snow Friday afternoon. Confidence is low on the track of this system. Minor accumulations are possible mainly in the counties south of Interstate 80.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. As mentioned, snow is likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible in the Q-C metro area.
Friday there is a 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 18 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Today is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. Yes, Mother Nature, we're aware, very aware...
2. North High student arrested after stolen gun found in locker
A Davenport North High School student has been arrested Wednesday after a stolen gun was found in the student’s locker, Davenport police said.
A Davenport police officer working at the high school was investigating a disturbance when during the course of the investigation school security searched the 16-year-old’s locker.
Inside the locker was a gun that had been reported stolen. The student was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, and carrying weapons on school grounds. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
3. Moline police seek information on homicide vehicle
The Moline Police Department is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in relation to the Corey A. Harrell Jr. homicide investigation.
Authorities believe Harrell, who was in a vehicle, was attacked by the occupants of a black, newer model SUV with unknown registration around 10 a.m. Oct. 31, first in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued until Harrell, 22, of Moline, was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Wednesday, police released a photograph of the suspect vehicle and investigators are hoping the public can tell them more about it.
The suspects involved in the shooting were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue.
Anyone who could help detectives break the case is asked to contact the Moline Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at 309-524-2140. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500, through the P3 Tips app, or at crimeinfo.net.
4. Hazardous chemical spill reported at Rock Island Arsenal
Officials on the Rock Island Arsenal are confirming a hazardous material spill occurred Wednesday, but they offered few details, including the identity of the chemical involved.
The incident occurred before noon at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, or JMTC.
A news release indicates no one was injured or exposed, adding, "nor was there any threat to property or the environment."
Conversations on fire and police scanners during the incident indicated that other departments were called to assist, and the Arsenal Fire Department specifically requested hazmat vehicles and equipment. At one point, someone at the scene indicated a headcount had been taken after at least one building was evacuated.
"It is believed a valve broke, releasing the material," according to the news release by a spokeswoman for the JMTC. "The spill was immediately noticed by the wastewater treatment plant operator and reported. The Hazardous Materials team was activated and the release was stopped by them. The release occurred in a containment area specifically designed for these incidents."
The spill is being investigated, she said.
5. Veterans Day parades
A Quad-City Times reader wants to know where/when are the Veterans Day parades this year? Here's the answer from Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker.
6. 6 things to do this weekend
Check out entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's 6 suggestions for fun things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Assumption vs. Osage at state volleyball
Fifth-ranked Osage, making its third consecutive state tournament appearance, altered its offensive game plan, regrouped and rallied to conquer fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption in a five-set Class 3A quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Center, 25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 25-17 15-9.