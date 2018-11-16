Pleasant Valley's Kent Nichols runs ahead of Dubuque Hempstead's Mason Suarez during the state-qualifying cross country meet at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Oct. 18. Nichols earned all-state honors with a 14th-place finish at the Class 4A state meet.
A good Friday to all. Let's get started with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service and a threat made at Bettendorf High School.
Hazardous Weather Outlook:"Snow is expected tonight across the area. Accumulation will be possible for areas along and north of Interstate 80. One to two inches of snow will be possible along the U.S. 20 corridor, elsewhere, less than an inch is expected. Light snow accumulation on snow is possible and this may lead to slippery conditions on untreated roadways.
"Snow, possibly mixing with or changing to rain will continue Saturday morning through around 9 a.m., before moving east of the region. An additional 1 inch or less is possible, mainly over Illinois. Temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday morning, which should keep impacts to roads mainly slushy or wet."
1. Today's high near 40 degrees
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees with northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tonight rain and snow are likely between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday there's a 50 percent chance of rain and snow before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 31 degrees by 5 p.m. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
The annual festival of trees celebration kicks off this weekend with the big balloon parade on Saturday.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and the festival runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport.
During that time, you can stroll through a display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization.
The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade begins at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. — see map.
Texan Blake Lundschen (L) and John Safin from Hermitage, PA roll out the Holiday Tree balloon to be inflated for today's Festival of Trees parade through downtown Davenport. Because of the wind, all 21 balloons will inflated starting at 6 a.m.
Jude Mandle, 2, of Rock Island watches from the skybridge as the 2016 Festival of Trees Holiday Parade passes down 3rd Street in Davenport on Saturday, Nov. 19. The parade continued on despite cold and windy weather, but had give up plans to fly larger helium balloons.
This candy cane was the biggest balloon in last year's Festival of Trees Parade. Strong winds grounded other balloon entries. In 2015, the parade was cancelled altogether, because of snow predictions. Forecasters were correct, and 10 inches fell the night before parade day.
This toy soldier is from the 2014 Festival of Trees parade. A snowstorm cancelled the parade in 2015. In 2016, there will be eight smaller balloons, and, it's hoped, one big balloon — the Coca Cola bear.
Handlers prepare the giant helium balloons before the start of the 2014 Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. The parade was canceled last year because of weather, and decisions will be made on Friday about whether marching bands and the giant balloons can participate this Saturday. The parade, with the smaller balloons, will go on as scheduled, organizers said.
The annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade included large helium-filled balloons, beauty pageant queens, clowns, floats and everything else one would expect in a holiday parade, including this giant snowman.
The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer balloon approaches the intersection of Brady and 3rd streets in downtown Davenport during Saturday's 21st annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade. (Photo by Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A Chinese dragon balloon gets the attention of some of the thousands of Quad-City region residents who attended Saturday's annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. (Photo by Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Five-year-old Carla Nieto of Rock Island watches the helium-filled balloons go past Saturday morning at the annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. (Photo by Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
The helium-filled Santa Claus balloon signals the arrival of the Christmas season with its Saturday morning appearance at the 21st annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. (Photo by Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Five-year-old Carla Nieto of Rock Island, Illinois watches the helium filled balloons during the 2012 Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade Saturday November 17, 2012 in downtown Davenport, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Thousands of spectators were on hand to watch volunteers guide helium-filled balloons along River Drive during Saturday's, Nov. 21, 2009, Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. See video and more photos of the parade at qctimes.com.
Stephen Harrison of Clinton, Iowa, helps maneuver the Santa Claus balloon down River Drive during the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2008, in Davenport. See more photos on page A4.
Gary Wadkins helps guide Pete the Penguin under the skybridge on 3rd Street during the Quad-City Arts’ Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport Saturday. The balloon was handled by City of Davenport employees.
Megan Link, 12, holds onto one of the guide ropes for the astronaut balloon handled by ALCOA employees during Saturday’s 16th annual Quad-City Arts’ Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport. The event is the largest, helium-filled balloon parade in the country.
Nick Loomis/QUAD-CITY TIMES Mike Kelley of Bettendorf, bottom right, smiles at the crowd as he holds onto giant Santa Claus float along with the rest of the balloon handlers on River Drive in Downtown Davenport during Saturday morning's annual Festival of Trees Parade.
A floating Odie, Garfield and a baseball make their way down River Drive in Davenport on Saturday morning for the annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade. Copyright 2003 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Five-year-old Brandt Rood of Davenport exclaimed, "This is the best parade ever," as several balloons pass under the pedestrian walkway over 3rd Street during the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport, Iowa, Saturday, November 20, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
A balloon replica of a Blue Angels jet amkes its way along 3rd street during The Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 20, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
14-year-old Bryce Yakish, left of Davenport and Eleven-year-old Jordan Czubara of Bettendorf, wait under the Gingerbread Man balloon before the start of The Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 20, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Thousands of area residents were on hand to watch volunteers guide helium filled balloons along River Drive during the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade Saturday November 21, 2009 in downtown Davenport, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Jacquelyn Haddenham, 12, left, and Patrick Hall, 2, both of Davenport, watch as the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade passes under the skybridge Saturday on River Drive in Davenport. (Andrew Link/Quad-City Times)