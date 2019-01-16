Deondra Thomas, center talks to his defense attorney Jack Dusthimer during closing arguments Tuesday in Scott County Court. Thomas, 37, of Davenport, who is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the fatally shooting of 46-year-old Jason Roberts early on June 9 outside a downtown Davenport sports bar.
A good Wednesday to all. Snow is once again heading our way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Increased clouds with chance of snow
Today we will see increasing clouds with a steady temperature around 26 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. It will be cloudy with a low around 24 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Thursday brings a 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.
The Quad-City region is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Here's what it says about Thursday through Tuesday.
"Light snow will continue Thursday morning with additional light accumulations possible, which may continue to produce some slick spots on untreated surfaces especially south of Interstate 80.
"A larger storm system will likely produce widespread accumulating snow across the area from Friday afternoon through Saturday.
"Several inches of snow accumulation will be possible with this system along with strong gusty winds by Saturday, which could produce blowing and drifting snow adding to the hazard. The exact track and strength of this system is still somewhat uncertain at this time, thus snowfall amounts and placement of the higher totals are also uncertain. Stay tuned for later forecasts and updates concerning this potentially significant winter storm system at the end of the week.
"Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to follow in behind the departing storm system for Saturday night through Monday."
Here's an explanation from Davenport officials about parking tickets and towing during snow emergencies involving the downtown and Hilltop area.
"Davenport has received several inquiries regarding parking tickets issued and towing conducted during recent Snow Emergencies; city-wide (01/11 to 01/12) and the 2nd Snow Emergency specific to the Downtown and Hilltop (01/14 to 01/15).
"The City employs a number of notification services to alert the community when a Snow Emergency goes into effect. In addition, as an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents and visitors to the area are always able to park for free in the city’s ramps during Snow Emergencies.
"Parking tickets issued for parking on a Posted Snow Route will not be dismissed."
To sign-up for direct notification of when a Snow Emergency will go into effect, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter to sign-up for text, e-mail or voice notifications.
2. Legit massage therapy or prostitution front? Davenport wants to crack down on illegal businesses
Davenport officials may soon give local law enforcement the ability to shutter massage businesses that aren’t run by state-licensed operators as a way to crack down on prostitution rings that operate under the guise of being legitimate massage therapists.
The idea was discussed Tuesday between city council members and city staff, an early step in what could become a proposed city ordinance in the near future. As council members heard different enforcement options, city officials repeatedly referenced a desire to rid the city of any illegal businesses without putting too many regulatory hurdles on legitimate ones.
No concrete details about the prevalence of illicit massage therapy in Davenport was presented during Tuesday’s meeting. However, the city has seen the total number of massage businesses grow significantly over the past years, and city officials have found potential issues during site visits in recent months, said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel. Read more.
3. New name, location for Governor's: The Tangled Wood is now open
Governor’s Pub and Grill, as it had been known for 43 years, may have closed its doors earlier this month, but parts of the beloved Bettendorf restaurant will live on under a new name, look and location.
Ahead of the eatery’s move from Middle Road to a new building on Tanglewood Road, the owners of Governor’s announced in November they would be rebranding Governor’s to embrace “the scale and setting” of the new location at the intersection of Devils Glen Road and Tanglewood Road in Bettendorf.
The result — The Tangled Wood — opened on Monday and features 7,400-square-feet of indoor space and 8,000-square-feet of outdoor space, which will soon accommodate an outdoor bar, fire pits, green space, games and an amphitheater. A large outdoor bike rack is on site for cyclists using the nearby Devils Glen Road Sidepath. Read more.
4. Jury to continue deliberations today in Davenport murder trial
The fate of Deondra Thomas, charged with fatally shooting 46-year-old Jason Roberts outside a downtown Davenport bar in June, is now in the hands of the jury.
The jury of seven men and five women was dismissed to begin their deliberations late Tuesday afternoon after listening to nearly two hours of closing arguments by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and defense attorney Jack Dusthimer.
After less than 30 minutes of deliberations, Judge Stuart Werling sent them home for the day and told them to return Wednesday morning.
Thomas, 37, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. Read more.
