You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rick's Six: Snow, Trump's State of Union address, a contractor's mistake, and trial starts in death of 5-year-old
alert featured

Rick's Six: Snow, Trump's State of Union address, a contractor's mistake, and trial starts in death of 5-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}
020420-qc-nws-weather-007

David Standafer, of Rock Island, attempts to get past Corbin Devore, of Rock Island, as they play a game of pickup near 9th Street Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Rock Island. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to stay in the mid to low 30s throughout the remainder of the work week.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A good Wednesday to all. Snow is headed our way. Just how much depends where you live.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for Henry County in Illinois goes into effect at noon today and continues until noon Thursday. Two to four inches of snow is predicted for that area.

Closer to home snow accumulations will be in the 1-2 inch range.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Snow later tonight

NWS: Summary

It will be cloudy today with a 30% chance of snow. The high for the day will be around 30 degrees with a low around 24 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of snow before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

2. Could Iowa lose its first-in-the-nation status after caucus results kerfuffle?

Iowa caucus logo

There is deep and genuine concern in Iowa that the state’s envied status as the first step in the nation’s presidential nominating process is in peril.

Due to what they said was a coding error in a new app designed for the caucuses, Iowa Democrats were unable to produce any official results until Tuesday afternoon — 19 hours after most precincts had finished their work.

Criticism of the Iowa caucuses poured in throughout Monday evening and Tuesday, leaving Iowa Democrats worried that this may be the death knell of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. Read more.

Related reading

• Partial Quad-City caucus results

• Buttigieg leads with 71% of votes counted

• Precinct leaders describe issues reporting Iowa caucus results

3. Trump boasts about economy in State of the Union speech

Analysis: Trump argues to voters that America is great again

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on.

Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.

"America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is blazing bright," Trump declared. "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back."

Holding out the nation's economic success as the chief rationale for a second term, Trump's speech resembled a lower-volume version of his campaign rallies, providing something for every section of his political base. Read more.

Related reading

• Pelosi rips up Trump speech, right there on the podium.

• Democrat's response to Trump turns to working-class worries

4. Quad-City contractor confirms 'mistake' in failure to pull permits

020520-qc-nws-ickes-001

From left, 45 McClellan Blvd, 2629 Wood Ln and 20 Forest Rd in Davenport, on the bluff above River Drive, just east of the Village of East Davenport. The two homes at right are owned by QC contractor Jim Russell and his wife, Michelle Solis Russell. The couple initially failed to pull permits for recent work on the homes, but the permits now are up-to-date.

You come to expect excuses. That's what was unexpected about the phone call from contractor Jim Russell.

"We did some work we didn't pull permits on," the president of Davenport-based Russell Construction said. "We screwed up."

Barb Ickes

Barb Ickes

The Times' Alma Gaul had a story and photos last month, featuring a home owned by Jim and Michelle Solis Russell. It's a high-profile property, partly because of its size and stature and partly because of its location.

Built on the bluff above River Drive in Davenport, the home is one in a trio of large, stately homes built early in the last century. The Russells bought two of the three homes within the past two years, along with a carriage house. Their two homes and one other occupy the whole block, beginning at McClellan Boulevard and River Drive, rambling across the bluff to Forest Road.

The story had lots of lovely photos, showing the interior and exterior of the Russells' gorgeous home at 20 Forest Road. Especially beautiful were the restored kitchen and grand master bathroom.

Nosy as a cat, columnist Barb Ickes, turned to county property records to see how much money a person needs to buy such Quad-City real estate. But it wasn't the sale prices that caught her eye.

Records showed only one building permit was pulled for the home occupied by one of the Quad-Cities' biggest commercial contractors. How could Russell have failed to follow the rules for his own home? Read more.

Photos: Russell family recombines original Davenport estate

+23 
+23 
122219-qct-qca-russell-02.jpg
+23 
+23 
122219-qct-qca-russell-05.jpg
+23 
+23 
122219-qct-qca-russell-17.jpg
+23 
+23 
122219-qct-qca-russell-18.jpg
+23 
+23 
122219-qct-qca-russell-19.jpg

5. Jury hears recording of 911 call, sees photo evidence in 5-year-old's death

There were no visitors in the gallery of courtroom No. 3 for Tuesday's start of Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell.

The 28-year-old was in Scott County District Court to face charges of first-degree murder, multiple acts of child endangerment, and child endangerment resulting in death.

Only the eight men and four women of the jury heard the voice of Bussell's mother, Jacqueline Rambert, on a recording as she pleaded with a Scott County dispatcher during an April 27, 2018, emergency call.

"I'm trying to wake my baby up. He won't wake up," Rambert said during the call. "He won't wake up."

The jurors also saw numerous photos of Bussell's body. Bruises started just above his eyes and ended at his ankles. Read more.

Related reading

• Judge refuses bond reduction for Quad-City 'Fish Guy'

• Continuance granted for East Moline police officer charged with sexual assault

6. Davenport garden center is sold

Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center

Andrew Freitag and his wife Chen are owners of the former Wallace's Garden Center & Greenhouses, 6227 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, now Friday's Fresh Market and Garden Center.

A new sign has gone up in front of the former Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses in the northwest corner of Davenport's Northwest Boulevard and Division Street.

Friday's Fresh Market, a business founded in 2015 by Andrew and Chen Freitag, of Davenport, purchased the Wallace's location last fall, and will keep operating it as a traditional garden center and greenhouse.

The business is temporarily closed for remodeling, but will have a soft re-opening on Monday, Feb. 17, carrying a full line of products just as Wallace's did. This means bedding plants, house plants, perennials, pots, soil, mulch, tools, fertilizer, pesticides and so forth, Andrew Freitag said. Read more.

Photos: Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center

+5 
+5 
Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center
+5 
+5 
Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center
+5 
+5 
Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center
+5 
+5 
Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center
+5 
+5 
Friday's Fresh Market & Garden Center

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries: Street ball and prep ball

Photos: Street ball near 9th Street in Rock Island

+9 
+9 
020420-qc-nws-weather-001
+9 
+9 
020420-qc-nws-weather-002
+9 
+9 
020420-qc-nws-weather-003
+9 
+9 
020420-qc-nws-weather-004
+9 
+9 
020420-qc-nws-weather-005

Mississippi Athletic Conference leader North Scott jumped out to a 33-9 halftime lead and held on for a 44-37 boys basketball victory at George Marshall Gym.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News