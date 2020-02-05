Rick's Six: Snow, Trump's State of Union address, a contractor's mistake, and trial starts in death of 5-year-old

A good Wednesday to all. Snow is headed our way. Just how much depends where you live.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for Henry County in Illinois goes into effect at noon today and continues until noon Thursday. Two to four inches of snow is predicted for that area.

Closer to home snow accumulations will be in the 1-2 inch range.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Snow later tonight

It will be cloudy today with a 30% chance of snow. The high for the day will be around 30 degrees with a low around 24 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of snow before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

2. Could Iowa lose its first-in-the-nation status after caucus results kerfuffle?

There is deep and genuine concern in Iowa that the state’s envied status as the first step in the nation’s presidential nominating process is in peril.