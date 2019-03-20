Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission goes through paperwork before her jury trial started for three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment in Scott County District Court Tuesday.
Charles Carlin, an attorney with Jenner & Block, right, shakes hands with PBC attorney Bill Stengel on Tuesday, March 19, after 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a case filed against Rock Island County and the PBC to halt demolition of the historic Rock Island County courthouse.
1. Some early morning rain
Look for rain this morning before 8 a.m. with a high near 53 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight isolated showers are possible before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. All eyes on area rivers
Widespread moderate to major flooding is under way on most area rivers. Here's the latest.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Currently 15.4 feet. Will crest at 17.3 feet Saturday. Flood stage is 15 feet. Until further notice.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Currently 13.2 feet. Will hold steady before falling below flood stage Tuesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.
• Rock River at Moline: Currently 15.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage on Saturday.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Currently 25.5 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. The Iowa is expected to rise to 26.1 feet on Thursday then fall below flood stage March 29.
• Cedar River near Conesville: Currently 16.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 16.7 feet Thursday then fall below flood stage March 28.
3. Noodle, ramen shop to open in downtown Davenport
After serving traditional northern Thai cuisine in Rock Island for four years, the owners of Soi 2 are ready for a new venture.
Owner Scott Krulik said he's opening his third restaurant, Soi 3 Thai Noodle Shop, on the corner of Brady and 3rd streets in downtown Davenport. The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by Bowls: Urban Eats, which closed last year, at 102 E. 3rd St.
He said the restaurant will focus on offering pho, noodle and ramen bowls, rather than the other classic Thai dishes served in Rock Island. Read more.
4. Attorneys lay out case in Latrice Lacey assault trial
Attorneys on Tuesday agreed there was a physical altercation between Latrice Lacey and a man in front of his workplace on the morning of April 30.
But Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff told a jury it was Lacey, 34, who started it and escalated things when she brought out a two-pound sledgehammer, swung it at the man and struck him at least twice.
Lacey’s attorney, Murray Bell, told jurors the man was the aggressor and had harassed her and damaged her property and that of her new “male companion” leading up to the incident.
The two attorneys also disagreed on the nature of Lacey and the man's relationship as they each laid out their case Tuesday on the first day of testimony in the trial of Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse and one count of first-degree harassment for the incident in front of McDonnell Property Management, formerly McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport. Read more.
5.RI County courthouse could come down this morning
The historic Rock Island County Courthouse could be torn down as early as today, according to county board chairman Richard Brunk.
"A permit was issued by the county zoning office already," Brunk said. "I don't want to get into too much detail but my understanding is that there is a state law that allows counties to take action in cases where cities do not."
Brunk spoke to the media before the monthly Rock Island County board meeting Tuesday night, hours after a Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by preservation groups, on the grounds the county is exempt from the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Brunk said demolition of the courthouse was "unfortunate, but the time has come." Read more.
On Monday, members of the Rock Island County Board’s Governance, Health and Administration Committee failed to approve an intergovernmental agreement on the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse, preventing the proposal from being advanced to Wednesday’s county board committee-of-the-whole meeting.
