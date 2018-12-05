Davenport Central High School's Success Center is located in Kemper Hall, just steps away from the school. The hall was built in 1885 as a boys' dormitory and the school district bought the property to use as a high school in 1900.
Minor flooding is occurring on portions of the Rock River with a flood warning in effect for the Rock until Thursday morning.
The Rock is currently at 12.1 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to remain around 12.1 feet Wednesday before falling below flood stage on Thursday morning.
At 12 feet, water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge. Water is over portions of 60th Street south of Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river in Moline.
2. I-74/Avenue of the Cities work today
Because of recent weather, there will now be lane closures today in Moline on eastbound Avenue of the Cities at the I-74 interchange for pavement striping. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
3. Davenport residents to vote to renew, increase Physical Plan and Equipment Levy
Davenport Community School District residents will vote on whether to renew and increase the district’s Physical Plan and Equipment Levy (PPEL) on Tuesday. The current voter-approved levy will expire June 30, and the district is asking to increase the rate from $0.97 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, to $1.34 per $1,000.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Blue Grass Public Safety Building, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 4-H Building, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Duck Creek Park Lodge, Davenport Fairmount Library and the Unitarian Church.
Historically, Davenport has used PPEL funds for roofing, masonry, repairing parking lots and even upgraded Central High School’s pool. If renewed,some of the areas that would be funded include roofing projects, HVAC upgrades, school bus leases, playgrounds, bathroom renovations, security camera licenses, support for athletics and technology upgrades and replacements. Read more.
4. LeClaire considers upgrades to City Hall plaza to enhance programming
The LeClaire City Council wants more concrete ideas for how it can enhance the plaza at City Hall and how the adjacent city library can use the space to expand its programming. City Engineer Leo Foley of V&K Inc., an engineering consulting firm, presented three preliminary designs earlier this week to the council.
Foley said the options range from completing needed repairs to repurposing the area with new landscaping, fountains and a shelter. The repair option would cost $56,207 and include fixing the concrete steps, sandblasting the railings and removing the pavement. The other designs include a "green solution" with trees, hedges and a fountain at a cost of $192,133, as well as a third option with construction of a shade structure, landscaping and water features for $369,532. Read more.
5. Duwa, Spartans edge Knights in overtime
Carter Duwa shot a school-record 93.5 percent from the foul line last year. After Duwa missed the first of two free throws with 3.5 seconds left in overtime Tuesday night, Davenport Assumption called timeout. As Duwa made his way to the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team's bench, he confidently uttered to Steve Hillman, "Coach, I got it."
Duwa had misfired on four of his previous five tries, but he stepped up and buried the second one as PV escaped with a 46-45 victory over Assumption at PV High School.
The Spartans (2-0, 1-0) feasted on free throws in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener. PV made just nine field goals in the contest, but it was 25 of 31 at the charity stripe compared to only three attempts for Assumption (0-2, 0-1). Read more.
Assumption's Dylan Peeters reaches over teammate J.J. Stratman and blocks the shot by Pleasant Valley's Cade Collier, Tuesday, December 4, 2018, during first half action at Pleasant Valley High School.
6. Wells Fargo bank robbed, Davenport school goes on lockdown as a precaution
The Davenport Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday morning. At 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Wells Fargo, 1618 Main St., for a report of a robbery.
The man implied he had a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.
As a precaution, Davenport Central High School was placed on lockdown from 9:45 a.m. to 10:05 a.m., Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said.
All students remained in their classrooms during that time, she said.
Police say the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, “skinny” style black sweat pants and black Sketcher shoes having large white soles. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs
Photos from the Annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
