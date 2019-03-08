Ross College is shown in Bettendorf Wednesday. The Bettendorf School District has opted to spend $359,000 to temporarily move second through fifth grade students from two merging schools to a facility at the college.
A good Friday to all. Things will warm up some this weekend as the Quad-Cities begins transitioning from winter to spring with the start of Daylight Saving Time.
Just hang in there. Spring "officially" begins in a couple of weeks. And it won't be long until that buzz you hear outdoors will be that of lawnmowers, and not snowblowers.
Until then, here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Weekend rain
Today there is a 30 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
For Saturday there's a chance of freezing rain and sleet before 7 a.m., then rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. The high will be near 44 degrees. East winds between 15 to 20 mph will become south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation is expected.
Showers are likely Saturday night before midnight. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
2. Time to spring forward
Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.
3. Driver of pickup dies after striking rear of semitrailer
One man is dead after the pickup he was driving slammed into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer Thursday just west of the Low Moor overpass, Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
The crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. in the 3700 block of U.S. 30.
Lincoln said the white pickup struck the semi-tractor trailer as it was turning into a farm driveway.
The driver was the only occupant of the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s name will be released once family members are notified.
The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
4. Offensive drought dooms Lancers in semifinal loss
The North Scott boys’ basketball team’s defense was more than adequate enough to win Thursday night.
Conversely, its offense picked the most inopportune time to have its longest scoring drought of the season.
Second-ranked North Scott did not convert a field goal and tallied only two free throws in the final 10 minutes, 8 seconds as Cedar Falls squelched the Lancers’ championship aspirations with a 35-27 victory in a Class 4A semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“That was one of the most grind-it-out basketball games I’ve ever played in my whole life,” Cedar Falls senior Logan Wolf said. “They’re a great defensive team, we’re a great defensive team. Read more.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) tries to get the ball up but is blocked by Cedar Falls Josh Ollendieck (2) during the second half of Thursday nights Class 4A game at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines.
