A good Tuesday to all. It's going to be a week of rain and rising rivers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Isolated showers possible with heat, humidity
Today there's a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight brings a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
Wednesday will see showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
The extended forecast calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
Flash and river flooding will continue to be a concern this week, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
The Rock River at Moline, is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet today and continue rising through Thursday morning. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. The water measured 11.4 feet late Monday, and is forecast to continue rising to 13.9 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is 12 feet.
At 14 feet, the river reaches major flood stage, and affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge.
Although the flash flood watch ended late Monday, chances of rain remain in effect for the rest of the week, according to Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
As for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities, the river level was at 12.8 feet this morning, with flood stage at 15 feet. The forecast calls for the Mississippi to rise to 14.9 feet by Friday, and then begin to recede.
Meanwhile, flood warnings are in effect for the following area rivers:
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: A flood warning remains in effect until Wednesday morning. Earlier today the river was at 24.45 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet with minor flooding occurring. The river is expected to rise to 25 feet today then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 24.0 feet, water affects agricultural land in the Maquoketa area and causes backups of storm sewers in town.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the river was at 11.64 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with moderate flooding occurring and major flooding forecasted. The Wapsi is expected to rise to 13.1 feet by Sunday. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Cedar was at 12.34 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring with moderate flooding predicted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and crest at 16.2 feet Sunday night. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Columbus Junction: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Iowa was at 17.51 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to 22.7 feet on Monday morning.
The city of Clinton reports that beginning 7 a.m., today, weather permitting, there will be multiple road closures as part of a sewer separation project.
Roads to be closed include:
• 7th Avenue South will be closed to through traffic between South 7th Street and South 9th Street for the installation of a large diameter storm sewer pipe.
• 7th Avenue South will remain closed for one week. A detour route will be using 5th Avenue South.
• South 8th Street will be closed between 7th Avenue South and 8th Avenue South until October 15. In addition to sewer construction, this road will be fully-reconstructed during this period of time.
3A. Davenport road work update
The city of Davenport reports the north/south travel lanes on Division/155th Avenue and Slopertown Road have reopened. Roadway improvements will continue on Slopertown Road, west of Division/155th Avenue for several more weeks. Slopertown will remain closed between Division and Granite Way until this portion of the work is completed. East/west travel on Slopertown is not permitted. The contractor estimates all work will be complete around September 14, pending weather and subsurface conditions.
• Division Street and 3rd Street: The intersection of 3rd and Division streets is closed for emergency water main repairs. At this time it is unknown when the intersection will reopen. The closure may be necessary for 3 to 7 days for concrete replacement following repairs.
4. Keys cruises into quarterfinals of U.S. Open
Madison Keys overwhelmed her opponent Monday to return to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. The 2017 runner-up and Rock Island native beat No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 6-3 thanks to a 25-7 edge in winners and will now face Carla Suarez Navarro, who beat Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-3 Monday night.
Also into the quarterfinals is No. 20 Naomi Osaka of Japan. Osaka beat No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to earn her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 20-year-old Osaka was already the first Japanese woman to get to the fourth round in New York since 2004. Read more.
5. Follow-up file: Meadery expected to open in downtown Davenport this fall
With more breweries popping up across the Quad-Cities, Rick Harris is bringing something new to the market — a drink thought to be the world's oldest alcoholic beverage.
Owner of East Moline-based Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Harris is opening the Quad-Cities' first meadery in downtown Davenport this fall. Davenport Realtor Pete Stopulos and Bettendorf businessman Jens Baker are renovating the historic building at 321 E. 2nd St., to include the meadery, a restaurant and loft apartments.
The bar will produce and sell mead, made by fermenting diluted honey. Harris said he flavors the natural, gluten-free mead with organic fruit and spices, and no preservatives. The bar will offer 12 different meads on tap, four beers and wine, he said. Read more.
6. Costco raises the bar for Quad-City wages
Cashiers hired to work for Davenport's Costco Wholesale this fall will make a starting pay nearly double the state's minimum wage and around $10,000 more than the average cashier in Iowa.
Davenport Costco Warehouse Manager David Pierce said the company expects to have the 140 new local positions filled this week, before the store opens along 53rd Street in October. Costco raised its hourly starting wage this year to $14 per hour, compared with the state’s average pay for cashiers of more than $9. Iowa's minimum wage remains at $7.25.
After five years, he said a full-time cashier can earn more than $25 per hour, including time-based annual bonuses, placing the wage well above Iowa's statewide average of $44,730, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. He said Costco's average wage for hourly employees is $23. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: 35th Annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade
The weather cooperated long enough to let the 34th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade to go on without a hitch, Monday, September 3, 2018, along 18th Avenue. Thousands viewed the more than 100 entries as it traveled the course.
