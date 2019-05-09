A good Thursday to all. Lots of crime news in today's headlines, but one thing that isn't a crime is today's forecast. Here is the latest weather news from the National Weather Service.
1. Cooler with a slight chance of showers
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 51 degrees by 10 a.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
ICYMI: The Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge have reopened to traffic, according to a message on the Arsenal's Facebook Page.
LeClaire Street is the only approach to the Government Bridge. Traffic will use 3rd and 4th streets in Davenport to get to and from LeClaire Street. Cones and barriers are in place to guide traffic.
Meanwhile, repairs will continue on the Rock Island Viaduct. The viaduct and Government Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Sunday through Friday (May 17).
Also, the Government Bridge vehicle deck will be cleaned on Saturday and Sunday (May 11 and 12), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during this period.
The Government Bridge railroad deck will be cleaned Monday through Wednesday (May 13, 14 and 15). This activity should cause no disruption to traffic.
The flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities until further notice while the river continues its drop.
Early today the Mississippi was 19.56 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall below major flood stage Wednesday, May 16.
Flood headlines
2. Girl wounded in Davenport shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday at 925 E. 14th Street, Davenport police said.
The victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, police said. The wound is not considered to be life-threatening.
By the time police arrived the girl was on her way to the hospital in a private vehicle. The vehicle was met by an ambulance and the victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.
Neighbors said they heard at least six shots. The neighbors said that area of East 14th Street is generally very quiet because most of the people who live in the area own their own homes.
3. Girl clipped by semitrailer on East Locust Street
A 12-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she clipped by a semitrailer that was eastbound in the 1300 block of East Locust Street on Wednesday, Davenport police said.
The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. The girl was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
4. Davenport police arrest multiple people from stolen car
Davenport police responded to two reports of stolen vehicles.
• Latest report: Multiple people were arrested after they ran from a stolen car that was stopped in a PIT maneuver by Davenport police late Wednesday.
The vehicle led police on a chase that began at 10:54 p.m. and ranged from West 14th and Marquette streets to north on Harrison street going against one-way traffic and then on to East Central Park Avenue.
Davenport Police Cpl. Brandon Koepke was able to use the PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, to cause the car to crash on the corner of East Central Park Avenue and Iowa Street.
The chase did not last very long, only a matter of minutes, before police had the vehicle cornered and were taking those who fled from it into custody.
Police formed a perimeter around the area and were able to capture at least four people from the vehicle, including a woman who proclaimed it was all “gang stuff.”
The car they were in was a Subaru Crosstrek that had been stolen out of Rock Island.
There were no reports of injuries.
• Earlier report:
Police arrest three boys in connection with stolen vehicle in Davenport
Davenport Police arrested three boys in connection with a crashed stolen vehicle that occurred at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 14th and Fillmore streets.
According to a news release, Davenport officers were sent to the area of West 7th and Marquette streets after another officer spotted a white Lexus SUV that had been reported stolen out of Rock Island.
Officers converged on the area and then learned from dispatchers that the car had been dumped in an alley between West 14th and West 15th streets west of Fillmore Street.
Neighbors called 911 and gave officers descriptions of the three boys, all under age 14, who were seen running from the vehicle.
All three of the boys are charged with first-degree theft.
One of the boys also is charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons as he was caught with a stun-gun, and interference with official acts involving a weapon.
Two of the boys were placed in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center while the third boy was released to his parents.
5. At the scene of a serious crash, two angels appear. We want to find them.
As Times columnist Barb Ickes stopped this past weekend for the red light at Middle and Belmont roads in Bettendorf, the wreck behind her sounded like glass breaking inside of thunder.
She threw the car into park and hit the emergency flashers.
At the window of the van behind her, the driver assured me she was OK but held up her hands to show how badly she was shaking. The next vehicle was a pickup truck, driven by a man who also assured me he was uninjured.
The next driver was not OK.
As she rounded the back of the pickup, Barb saw a woman's head resting on an airbag. She raised her head as Barb opened her car door and instantly declared that her leg was broken. Barb could see a bone at her right ankle was poking against her black sock, and she told her she was correct: Her leg was broken, but she must remain still. Help was on its way.
The bleeding was bad; so bad that my mind was searching for solutions. What could she do to prevent this woman from bleeding out right there on Middle Road on a beautiful Saturday afternoon?
Then Barb heard a voice over my shoulder.
A man said his name, a military branch, then, "I'm a medic. Can I help?"
Just then, another vehicle pulled alongside the wrecked car, and the driver said, "I'm a nurse. Can I help?"
In the confusion of the accident, names were not exchanged, but we'd like to know who they are. Do you know them? Read more.
6. DNA links Clinton man to Scott County burglary, sherrif's office says
A Clinton man is behind bars in Scott County after sheriff’s deputies say his DNA linked him to a residential burglary in Eldridge where where vehicles, guns, jewelry and credit cards were taken.
Gaige Obadiah Tague, 34, of the 2300 block of Barker Street, faces charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
The burglary and theft charges are Class C felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Judge Cheryl Traum did not find probable cause for an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, according to court records.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing May 17.
An Eldridge couple left in December 2017 to winter in another state and a family member was checking the home periodically, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the family member found the back door open, and the house in disarray. Items were missing, including 20 firearms including handguns, long guns, and ammunition, and the large gun storage safe, a 1997 GMC Jimmy, a 2013 Ford F-150, jewelry and credit cards. The cards were used at stores in the Clinton area.
On Jan. 20, 2018, the Ford F-150 was recovered in Whiteside County, Illinois at the scene of another residential burglary where suspects were attempting to take a large gun safe. Police found other homes and barns in Whiteside County also had been broken into.
A day later, the GMC Jimmy was recovered in Clinton, after it was involved in a crash with a parked car. A man was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Blood, cigarette butts, and mail addressed to Tague were found in the vehicle. Evidence collected from the Eldridge home and the stolen SUV was sent to the state crime lab and a DNA profile was developed that matched a DNA sample taken from Tague. The lab also developed a second DNA profile from materials collected from the home, but it has not been matched with anyone.
On Feb. 11, 2018, one of the stolen guns was recovered in Clinton and a .22-caliber rifle was recovered in June in Dixon, Illinois.
BONUS SIX: Q-C 'Rosie the Riveter' will welcome counterparts to Arsenal
The unheated building was freezing cold, fumes from the vehicles gave her bronchitis, and she earned 50 cents an hour.
Those are three memories Martha Wahe, 97, of Moline, has of working as a "Rosie the Riveter" at the Rock Island Arsenal during the winter of 1942 as the nation entered its second year of World War II.
"Rosie" is a moniker given to the unprecedented number of women who went to work in factories as part of the war effort, replacing men who were drafted to fight. While some Rosies did install rivets, jobs ran the gamut.
Wahe worked 23 years for the Arsenal, both during and after the war, but this summer she's going to relive the early days as she welcomes to the island any and all Rosies coming to the Quad-Cities for a national "Rosie the Riveter" convention. The event is scheduled for June 7-9 at the Isle of Capri, Bettendorf. Read more.
The high school boys 2A District Tennis meet took place, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline. Local teams included Bettendorf, Davenport West, Davenport Central and Muscatine.