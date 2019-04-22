Davenport fire crews respond to a report of a fire in a maintenance building at Oakdale Memorial Gardens on the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue in Davenport, Sunday, April 21, 2019. The call went out at 11:02 p.m. generating a response by three fire engines and two trucks. Fire was contained to an office area but smoke damage affected other parts of the building. No injuries were reported.
Karen Neder, of Moline, stuffs more chip bags into this box ultimately headed for TerraCycle. She received 2 cents per bag for her last shipment, which translated to $84. Her recycling efforts are a ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.
Iowa's Noah Fant, left, celebrates with T.J. Hockenson after scoring during the Hawkeyes' Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College. Both are projected as potential first-round selections in this week's NFL Draft.
A good Earth Day to all. We're looking at the possibility of some rain later today and more flooding later this week.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered storms later today
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has set a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening for portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The center reports that the main risks will be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two is possible.
With that there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 77 degrees, not quite the 84 degrees we hit Sunday. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., with a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. Southwest wind around 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch area possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
• I-74 bridge construction update: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on Illinois-bound I-74 between Middle Road and Lincoln Road in Bettendorf for about two weeks. The lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday for water main work. There also will be shoulder closures.
There also will be lane closures on Grant Street (U.S. 67) during the day for four weeks. Two lanes between 16th and 12th streets will be closed to allow contractors to removed the Iowa-bound viaduct.
•Devils Glen Road rehab in Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing through mid-August, Devils Glen Road will be under construction between State Street and 53rd Avenue.
The work will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm sewer intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two northbound (east) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the southbound (west) lanes. The second stage will close the two southbound (west) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed northbound (east) lanes. The start date and duration of the project are weather dependent.
• Manufacturing Drive in Clinton: Beginning today and continuing through Wednesday crews will be working on Manufacturing Drive from U.S. 30 to College Avenue.
During this work, two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers controlling traffic.
• Scott County secondary roads: Beginning today, 190th Avenue will be closed between 270th and 250th streets for 10 working day for culvert replacements at Glynn's Creek.
Also 130th Avenue will be closed between 230th and 240th streets from Tuesday through April 29. The road will be closed for exploratory soil borings at the bridge over Hickory Creek. The road may be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during those days.
3. Davenport fire crews respond to fire at Oakdale Memorial Gardens
Karen Neder, of Moline, is passionate about recycling, going so far as to find places to send toothpaste tubes, coffee bags and blue jeans.
Tara Witherow, of Davenport, plants native coreopsis and purple coneflowers in her front yard, saying a green lawn is "just a waste" because it provides nothing for birds or insects.
Rod Saelens, of Fyre Lake, Illinois, gives money to Planned Parenthood because he considers overpopulation as the globe's biggest challenge.
Sandy Stanely, of Muscatine, is board president of Clean Air Muscatine, a nonprofit group organized in 2011 to prod Grain Processing Co. to stop polluting the city's air with particulate matter and sulfur dioxide.
These are the Earth Day stories of four of the 20-25 Quad-City area residents who showed up March 25 at a gathering of environmentally minded people at a Davenport restaurant. Read more.
Karen Neder, of Moline, is totally into recycling and has set up bins in a room at Trinity Lutheran Church, also Moline, for items that curbside municipal recycling doesn't take. Here she drops a toothpaste tube in a recycling bin for TerraCycle.
The TerraCycle symbol on the bottom of a chip bag lets Karen Neder, of Moline, know that she can recycle it through that company's program. Ultimately it would be better if there were standards companies had to adhere to that would make packaging recyclable through curbside programs.
One of Karen Neder's recent projects has been to find a company that will recycle blue jeans for housing insulation. Here, blue jeans pockets were used to make Christmas tree ornaments for an entry Neder is planning for the 2019 Festival of Trees competition.
Aw, so cute. Karen Neder, of Moline, has found a company that will recycle used Christmas tree lights. Meantime, she organized a group at her church that made earrings out of some of the lights. This is called "upcycling."
Before beginning their professional careers, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson are positioned to make a little Hawkeye history together this week.
Iowa’s all-American tight end tandem may well become the first set of tight ends from the same college program to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Since announcing plans to forego their final year of collegiate eligibility, the two Hawkeyes have impressed scouts with their jumps and sprints and have been measured by and talked with any future employer willing to listen. Read more.
6. ICYMI: Where have the students gone?
Rick's Six note: This was our big story from the weekend.
Everyone is leaving. The office is a shamble of boxes and books, and employees will have to remove everything by the time their work ends in a few weeks.
This is not a bankrupt company or a failed startup. It’s the department of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
A funeral gloom has settled over the department, which houses programs in African American Studies, Women’s Studies and Religious Studies.
Three years ago, the department had nine faculty members, according to a list provided by an office secretary. Next fall, after rounds of layoffs, retirements and transfers, the department will have just three left.
The reductions come at a time of crisis for the university. A review of university data shows that over the last decade, total enrollment at WIU is down 35%. At the Quad-Cities campus, which opened in 2014 to much excitement and anticipation, enrollment is down 9%. Read more.
Alexis Williams-White, a Western Illinois University-Macomb junior from Chicago, reads continental philosophers for a class in her philosophy minor. Williams-White serves as director of outreach in the Student Government Association.
Alphonso Simpson, Jr., a professor of African American Studies and chair of the department of Liberal Arts & Sciences, holds up a homemade collage of book covers. Simpson will be leaving Western Illinois University-Macomb for a job at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.