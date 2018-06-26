A good Tuesday to all. All signs point to stormy weather. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Slight risk for severe weather today
The NWS has released this Hazardous Weather Outlook for this afternoon into tonight.
It reads, "There is a slight risk for severe storms area-wide. All severe weather hazards are possible.
"Building heat and humidity Thursday through Saturday will push peak heat indices to between 100 to 105 degrees. A few locations may exceed 105 degrees on Friday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday and a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday night.
"Flooding is expected to continue on some area rivers."
As for today's forecast, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
2. Flash flood watch and flood warnings
A flash flood watch for portions of north central Illinois and northwest Illinois is in effect from 1 p.m. through late tonight as slow moving showers and thunderstorms and multiple rounds of storms could lead to heavy rain.
Peak rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with total rain amounts varying considerably. The potential exists for 1 to 3 inches of rain in the heaviest bands, with isolated higher amounts possible should storms move over the same areas repeatedly.
The combination of heavy rain, near saturated soils, and elevated stream and river levels will result in a risk of flooding and flash flooding. Creeks, streams, and low lying areas will be most prone to flooding.
A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Flood warnings exist on several area rivers including:
• The Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15 until further notice. The river level is at 14.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16.4 feet Sunday morning.
That will send water onto Credit Island Lane in Davenport, 4700 block of River Drive in Moline and will be at the base of the floodwall gates in downtown Rock Island.
• The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday evening. The river level is at 11.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise to 11.9 feet Wednesday morning then fall below flood stage Sunday night.
Floodwater will affect residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus and some businesses along the river near Calamus.
• The Rock River at Moline until Saturday morning. The river is at 13.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
Water is affecting 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, 75th Avenue near Green Valley Park and Canal Road on Big Island.
3. Trial begins today for man accused of injuring Buffalo police chief
Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September.
On Monday, attorneys selected a jury of nine women and five men to hear the case. Two of the jurors, both women, were selected as alternate jurors.
The trial is expected to last four to six days in Scott County District Court.
Shoemaker, 21, is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon. Read more.
Also get live updates from Tara Becker-Gray inside the courtroom at qctimes.com or follow Becker-Gray on Twitter @TaraBecker_QCT
4. Davenport superintendent found to have violated code of ethics
After an administrative law judge ruled Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Art Tate violated the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners code of ethics, the Board will determine what sanctions Tate will face.
David Lindgren, administrative law judge, issued a ruling last week granting the state summary judgment in the case, saying “no genuine issue of material fact exists” and that Tate violated state ethics rules. He was accused of spending more of the district's cash reserves than the state authorized. Tate had argued he did so to supplement the state's per pupil funding, because Davenport receives less than some other districts.
A hearing for Tate was set for this morning in Des Moines, but Monday afternoon, Department of Inspections and Appeals public information officer David Werning said the matter would be continued.
"The hearing has been continued so the (Iowa) Board of Educational Examiners can consider a proposed settlement agreement," he said.
The Davenport school district issued a news release Monday saying the superintendent was "disappointed" he would not get a chance to argue his case, adding "Since he has already been judged to be guilty, the sole reason for conducting a hearing would be to determine punishment." Read more.
5. Name of man wounded in Moline police-involved shooting released
Authorities on Monday identified a Moline man wounded last week in a police-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred after Moline police officers were sent around 12:35 a.m. Friday to a burglary-in-progress call in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities, according to police. The officers encountered a person while looking for a suspect and both sides fired guns. No police officers were reported hurt.
The wounded man was Steven Wilson, 26, Moline, Lt. Darren Gault, spokesman for the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, said. Wilson was still hospitalized and was stable as of Monday afternoon. On Friday, his condition was considered critical.
The complaint came from the All State Insurance office at 3311 Avenue of the Cities, according to a task force news release. The victim said the suspect fled west down the alley and officers searching for that subject allegedly encountered Wilson.
Wilson was leaving a building in the 3100 block and was armed with a handgun, according to the task force. The officers and Wilson fired at each other. Wilson was wounded.
At least two Moline officers were on administrative leave because of the incident — which is standard practice. Read more.
6. Apprenticeship aims to keep Q-C bee industry alive
It's never been easy for Phil Crandall to find an employee willing to put on a beekeeping suit in 90-degree weather to go check on dozens of hives. On top of that, it's even more difficult to hire a worker who is actually knowledgeable enough to care for hundreds of bees at a time, he said.
"Labor is a huge problem," said Crandall, a beekeeper of 30 years and owner of Crandall Farms in Coal Valley. "There's a huge rise in the number of beekeepers, like hobbyists, but not a huge rise in the number of beekeepers producing on this level. The biggest thing is finding someone who has the science background and the interest."
For years, Crandall was essentially the lone beekeeper watching over around 100 hives across the Quad-Cities. But IowaWORKS in Davenport, along with the U.S. Department of Labor, helped Crandall start an apprenticeship program this summer, which has allowed him to expand his operation. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: WHO Tractor Ride
Images from the 22nd Annual WHO Radio Tractor Ride Quad Cities from the Isle Casino in Bettendorf to the Le Claire Levee Monday, June 25, 2018. The Monday ride continued on to North Scott High School, Scott County Park then returning to the Isle Casino. Almost 500 tractors of all makes, models, and years, owners and family members, traveled from over 5 states and 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties for the three-day event.