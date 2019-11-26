Rick's Six: Strong winds, runaway balloon, and new school board president in Davenport

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

2. Rains, thunderstorms and gusting winds

Rain, with thunderstorms are likely today after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. East winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 38 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest between 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 36 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be windy with a west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.