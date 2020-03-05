Rick's Six: Strong winds today, skater sues Bettendorf after severing thumb, and 2 Davenport churches to merge

A good Thursday to all. Wind, and plenty of it, is the weather word of the day. We're talking about strong winds between 25-35 mph gusting up to 50 mph.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Because of the strong winds spreading across the region today the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for the region.
It is in effect from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It says to expect west to northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 50 mph today for portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80 will have an elevated risk of grassland fires this afternoon due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire threat is in effect for Louisa County in Iowa and Mercer County in Illinois beginning at noon and continuing until 6 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and mild temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
1. Windy with a high near 50 degrees
There will be increasing clouds with strong winds today with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Quad-City leaders encourage participation in Census 2020
Everyone counts, and counting everyone matters.
As the 2020 census nears, that was the message Wednesday from a group of community partners working to ensure the Quad-City region has a more accurate count than a decade ago.
"Remember we count," Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, chair of Davenport's Complete Count Committee, said at a census kickoff for the media. Organizers chose Jefferson Elementary School as a backdrop since children often are under-represented in census counts.
"Unfortunately, 10 years ago people living in some of our Quad-City neighborhoods were grossly under-counted," she said. "That meant dollars were lost for free and reduced lunches, services for seniors, affordable housing in areas where people need those dollars the most."
While Iowa is traditionally No. 1 in its reporting rate for the census, Meginnis said some return rates in Davenport census tracts were as low as 54%. As a county, Scott County's return rate was 81.5%. Read more.
3. Man severs thumb skating at Frozen Landing, now he's suing Bettendorf
A Davenport man is suing Bettendorf because he was injured at the Frozen Landing skating rink.
Brandon R. Loos, of Davenport, names the City of Bettendorf, its Parks and Recreation Department and Board of Park Commissioners as defendants in the suit filed in Scott County Court.
On Feb. 3, 2018, Loos was ice skating at Frozen Landing, 2220 23rd St., when he grabbed the top of the wall surrounding the rink with his right hand to maintain his balance, the suit says.
His right thumb became caught in a gap on the top of the railing and sidewall, and a “razor-sharp piece of exposed Plexiglas” severed his right thumb.
The city should have known about the “unreasonably dangerous condition," he alleges. Read more.
4. St. Anthony's, St. Mary's Catholic churches in Davenport to merge
The merger of two Davenport Catholic parishes essentially will combine four communities, church officials say.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore St., and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport, will merge July 1. A move to St. Anthony’s will be completed by the end of the year, said Dan Ebener, director of planning for the Diocese of Davenport.
A potential merger has been in the works for some time. Read more.
5. No injuries, limited fire damage to historic building on Moline's River Drive
A small fire happened Wednesday in a noted building in Moline's history.
The Moline Fire Department was called about 11:50 a.m. to 1800 River Drive for the fire, Moline's Deputy fire Chief Steve Regenwether said. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke was coming from the roof. The fire, which was limited to the roof, was extinguished quickly. No damage estimate was available, but it was not expected to be significant.
The building is on the site of what was John Deere's home, Diann Moore, of the Moline Historical Preservation Society, said. After Deere moved and the house was demolished, what was Moline's third post office was built on the site. Deere moved because of the factories in the area.
"It was a very dusty, dirty place to be in," she said.
The existing building was built in 1910 for $157,000 and served as the post office until 1935, according to a history provided by Moore. It was an excerpt from a Moline Historical Preservation Society booklet "A Walk Down Main Street." It also served as an armory for the 123rd Field Artillery during the World War II era and was later owned by several businesses.
"It's a very historic building," she said.
Regenwether said the building apparently was vacant, but the utilities were on. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
