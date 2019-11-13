A good Wednesday to all. It's not exactly going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on this day of national kindness. Here's the best the National Weather Service can muster.
Gusty south winds this morning may lead to some blowing and drifting of already fallen snow. West to east oriented roads will be most susceptible to minor drifting.
Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially north of U.S. 20. Minor accumulations less than 1 inch are expected.
1. Cold and breezy
There's a 20% chance of snow for the Quad-City area after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will see a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
2. River Drive detour begins today in Davenport
A partial detour of River Drive in Davenport goes into effect today for the removal of medians between Iowa and Perry streets. (See map of the detour)
The medians — never intended to function as flood control — were installed in 2010 with city and IDOT grant funds.
The purpose of the medians was to reduce speeds/calm traffic on River Drive. Plants were added to the design to complement and enhance the aesthetic along the riverfront.
Since installation, the medians have achieved their purpose; however, they have made installation of the temporary floodwall in that area less efficient.
Removal will provide more working space for the future installation of the temporary floodwall in that area. Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December.
3. Davenport woman takes a spin on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Twenty-five years ago, Lisa Perkins of Davenport loved watching "Wheel of Fortune" with her grandma. This summer, she achieved a longtime dream by appearing on the game show as a contestant.
Perkins — a married mother of three (her kids are 19, 14 and 8) — will appear on "Wheel of Fortune" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on KWQC-TV.
“I like solving puzzles, and at some point, I realized I could solve these,” she said this week. “This was my thing for me, on my list of lifetime goals. My family has been super supportive.”
Perkins works at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, as regional director of six retail branch locations. For over five years, she's had a free membership to the Wheel Watchers Club and has a Spin ID. (You can register at wheeloffortune.com/account/register.) Perkins is notified by email when contestant coordinators bring the "Wheelmobile" to her area. Read more.
4. State Auditor now involved with Lincoln School sale
The Iowa State Auditor has been contacted and asked to investigate the sale of Lincoln School, Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski confirmed Tuesday night.
The Davenport School Board closed with Together Making a Better Community on the property in early November for $30,000 despite receiving several bids for significantly more money. Two board members noted potential conflict of interests in multiple closed meetings held over two years, according to audio released upon the closing.
Kobylski sent a letter to notify the district the complaint would be made available to the Times on Wednesday. The Times filed open records requests with the Iowa State Auditor on Tuesday night for the complaint, the notification, and communications sent and received about the sale. Read more
5. Davenport School Board votes to expel student following assault
Student No. 1216 and his mother clasped hands and bowed their heads at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in a small conference room on the second floor of J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
They waited while the seven members of the Davenport School Board voiced "Yes" or "No" votes.
Angela Hayes slowly shook her head and stared at the table in front of her after the board voted 4-3 to expel her son — known as Student No. 1216 to protect his anonymity.
Student No. 1216 was expelled until at least the fall of 2022 following a Nov. 4 attack on a fellow Davenport West High School student later identified as Charlie Macaluso.
Both students are 15 years old. Read more.
6. McGivern's Jewelry, a gem of the Quad-Cities, is closing
A gem of the Quad-Cities will close sometime after Christmas.
Willie McGivern, of Davenport, who says he’s “69½,” is closing his jewelry store, McGivern's Fine Jewelry & Gifts, 2227 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. He plans to retire.
The business opened in Rock Island in August 1983, in the former Dorman Jewelers on 18th Avenue. Nineteen years later, 18th Avenue was widened and the parking spaces in front of the store removed, so they moved to the Davenport store, on the edge of the Village of East Davenport. Read more.
