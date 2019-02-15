Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Friday to all. No school closings or delays this morning. A cause to rejoice? Not so fast folks, more snow is on the horizon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Negative wind chills today, snow late Saturday

NWS: Cold

Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.

It states:

"A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the northern two tiers of Iowa counties in the outlook area for wind chills around 20 below zero. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below are expected to the south and east of the advisory.

"Saturday evening through Sunday evening: Low pressure tracking from Oklahoma to Kentucky will bring accumulating snow to much of the outlook area, with amounts generally in the 2 to 5 inch range. However, the track of the system is still uncertain so these amounts could change. East winds of around 10 mph should keep any blowing or drifting of the snow to a minimum.

"Tuesday night and Wednesday: Another storm system may bring several more inches of snow accumulation to the outlook area. However, it is too early to determine exact amounts."

NWS: snow

Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 14 degrees with  wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 26 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Saturday night snow will fall over the region after midnight. The low will be around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches possible.

Sunday brings more snow before noon. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

That Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until further notice. While the river continues to fall, it's still more than a foot over flood stage.

Water continues to affect 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by flood waters.

2. MAC powers  combine for 11 Class 3A quarterfinalists

021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-066

The referee lifts the arm of Assumption's Seth Adrian after he defeated Jarrett Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR in their 220 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Adrian won with a pin in 3:34.

Six wrestlers from North Scott, five from Bettendorf win their Iowa state high school tourney openers. Read more.

• Meeker survives scare

• Maquoketa's Michel pulls upset

Photos: First Round Iowa High School Wrestling Championships

021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-001
021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-002
021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-003
021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-004
021419-qct-IA-HS-Wrestling-005

3. Lawsuit alleges EICCD cheated developer

060718-qct-qca-ribbon-006

Exterior of the entrance to the new Scott Community College Urban campus, June 7 during ribbon cutting activities along 3rd Street in Davenport.

The developer of Eastern Iowa Community College District’s downtown Davenport campus has filed suit against the school, claiming top administrators withheld his pay, improperly used $1.5 million in community donations and treated the project’s funding streams like “an unlimited checkbook to use however it liked.”

The lawsuit was filed last week by Sam Estep in Scott County District Court. It names EICCD and New College LLC, a key entity of the Urban Campus’s complex financing structure. Read more.

Photos: The New Scott Community College Urban Campus Ribbon Cutting

060718-qct-qca-ribbon-005
060718-qct-qca-ribbon-006
060718-qct-qca-ribbon-007
060718-qct-qca-ribbon-008
060718-qct-qca-ribbon-009

4. Davenport: Civil Rights Commission must turn over recordings from ‘illegal’ closed sessions

021319-qct-qca-crc-003

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, right, gives the Directors Report during the Davenport's Civil Rights Commission meeting in their City Hall offices Tuesday.

Amid an escalating fight between the city of Davenport and its Civil Rights Commission, lawyers from the city have demanded audio recordings of several closed-door meetings be turned over on the basis that the hearings should have been conducted in public.

Commissioners were hand-delivered letters by the city’s attorneys Tuesday saying they must “retain and preserve all records and documents” that “may be relevant to litigation” as the city considers its legal options. The letter, obtained by the Quad-City Times, accuses commissioners of holding at least eight meetings since January 2017 in violation of Iowa’s open meetings laws. Read more.

