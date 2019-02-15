Tristin Alderman, 23, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Scott County District Court Thursday. Alderman was convicted of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the September 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson.
A good Friday to all. No school closings or delays this morning. A cause to rejoice? Not so fast folks, more snow is on the horizon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Negative wind chills today, snow late Saturday
Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
It states:
"A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the northern two tiers of Iowa counties in the outlook area for wind chills around 20 below zero. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below are expected to the south and east of the advisory.
"Saturday evening through Sunday evening: Low pressure tracking from Oklahoma to Kentucky will bring accumulating snow to much of the outlook area, with amounts generally in the 2 to 5 inch range. However, the track of the system is still uncertain so these amounts could change. East winds of around 10 mph should keep any blowing or drifting of the snow to a minimum.
"Tuesday night and Wednesday: Another storm system may bring several more inches of snow accumulation to the outlook area. However, it is too early to determine exact amounts."
Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 14 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 26 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday night snow will fall over the region after midnight. The low will be around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches possible.
Sunday brings more snow before noon. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
That Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until further notice. While the river continues to fall, it's still more than a foot over flood stage.
Water continues to affect 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by flood waters.
2. MAC powers combine for 11 Class 3A quarterfinalists
Six wrestlers from North Scott, five from Bettendorf win their Iowa state high school tourney openers. Read more.
Davenport West's Travis Hodges wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during the Class 3A 106 pound first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hodges lost by pin in 3:56.
North Scott's Josh Connor wrestles Fort Madison's Elton Kruse in their 113 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Connor won 11-2.
Bettendorf's Aiden Evans wrestles Jake McLeod of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in their 120 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Evans won 13-3.
North Scott's Caleb McCabe pins Chryshaun Taylor of Waterloo East during their first-round match Thursday at the Class 3A state tournament in Des Moines. McCabe was one of six Lancers to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.
Bettendorf's Rylan Hughbanks wrestles Brayden Broderick of Dallas Center-Grimes in their 132 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hughbanks won 7-0.
Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd wrestles Derek Anderson of Ankeny in their 138 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Loyd won 16-0.
North Scott's Jake Matthaidess wrestles Alex Kleider of Sioux City East in their 152 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Matthaidess won with a pin in 2:41.
Bettendorf's Will Jefferson wrestles Dylan Harper of Sioux City East in their first round, 170 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Jefferson registered a 15-0 technical fall in 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
Muscatine's Dalton Sell wrestles Jaise Gulling of Newton in their 195 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Sell lost 6-4.
Muscatine's Shane Mathias tries to set up a cradle against Ankeny Centennial's Lane Pruisner in their 220-pound match Thursday at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines. Mathias won his first-round match with a pin in 3 minutes, 25 seconds.
Muscatine's Shane Mathias wrestles Lane Pruisner of Ankeny Centennial in their 220 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mathias won with a pin in 3:25.
Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle wrestles Dawson Sweet of Cedar Rapids Jefferson in their 285 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Liddle won 6-0.
Wilton's Kael Brisker wrestles Denver's Joe Ebaugh in their 1A, 106 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Brisker lost 8-6.
Wapello's Mitchell Moore wrestles AC/GC's Blaine Beeler in their 1A, 120 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Moore lost with a pin in 3:07.
Wapello's Danniel Meeker wrestles Zane Ziegler of Underwood in their 1A, 126 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meeker won 5-1.
North Cedar Stanwood's Brody Hawtrey wrestles Underwood's Nick Hamilton in their 1A, 138 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hawtrey lost 16-4.
Wilton's Coy Baker wrestles Nathan Johanningmeier of MFL, MarMac in their 1A, 182 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Baker lost 3-1.
Midland's Brett Schoenherr wrestles Postville's Isaac Steffans, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Schoenherr won with a pin in 1:41.
North Cedar Standwood's Chase Gallagher gets rolled onto his back while wrestling Chandler Redenius of West Hancock in their 1A, 285 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gallagher lost with a pin in 3:02.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet wrestles Bishop Heelan's Jacob McGowan in their 106 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Zeimet won with a pin in 30.0 seconds.
Camanche's Eric Kinkaid wrestles Centerville's Kayden Kauzlarich during their 126 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Kinkaid won 4-2.
Columbus Community's Jarod Kadel wrestles Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Isaac Bryan during their 138 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Kadel won with a pin in 1:05.
West Liberty's Will Esmoil wrestles Keaton Wilson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows during their 145 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Esmoil won with a pin in 1:09.
Camanche's Baylor Crigger gets Algona's Carson Devine on his back during their 160 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Crigger won 11-2.
West Liberty's Austin Beaver rolls Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on his back during their 160 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beaver won with a pin in 3:17.
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Bryce Hoyle of Greene County during their 195 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Broderson won with a pin in 46 seconds.
Maquoketa's Abraham Michel wrestles Lucas Roland of PCM, Monroe during their 182 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michel won 13-10.
Maquoketa coaches cheer on Abraham Michel as he defeats Lucas Roland of PCM, Monroe 13-10 in their 182 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Maquoketa fans cheer as Abraham Michel defeats Lucas Roland of PCM, Monroe in their 182 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Assumption's Seth Adrian wrestles Jarrett Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR during their 220 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Adrian won with a pin in 3:34.
Maquoketa's Taven Rich wrestles Jarrett Fastert of Central Lyon-G-LR in their 285 pound match, Thursday, February 14, 2019, during first round action of Class 2A at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Rich won with a pin in 5:25.
The developer of Eastern Iowa Community College District’s downtown Davenport campus has filed suit against the school, claiming top administrators withheld his pay, improperly used $1.5 million in community donations and treated the project’s funding streams like “an unlimited checkbook to use however it liked.”
The lawsuit was filed last week by Sam Estep in Scott County District Court. It names EICCD and New College LLC, a key entity of the Urban Campus’s complex financing structure. Read more.
Seating in the main lobby is designed to represent the SCC letters for Scott Community College, Thursday, June 7, 2018, during ribbon cutting activities at the new urban campus along 3rd Street in Davenport.
A new Huddle Space allows students to look out over the courtyard, Thursday, June 7, 2018, a the new Scott Community College Urban campus building during ribbon cutting activities along 3rd Street in Davenport.
Davenport's 3rd Ward Alderwoman the Honorable Marion Meginnis makes a few comments, Thursday, June 7, 2018, during ribbon cutting activities at the new Scott Community College Urban campus along 3rd Street in Davenport.
Verlee Washington, an SCC Urban Campus student makes a few remarks, Thursday, June 7, 2018, during ribbon cutting activities at the new Scott Community College Urban campus along 3rd Street in Davenport.
Chancellor of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Dr. Don Doucette makes a few comments, Thursday, June 7, 2018, during ribbon cutting activities at the new Scott Community College Urban campus along 3rd Street in Davenport.
4. Davenport: Civil Rights Commission must turn over recordings from ‘illegal’ closed sessions
Amid an escalating fight between the city of Davenport and its Civil Rights Commission, lawyers from the city have demanded audio recordings of several closed-door meetings be turned over on the basis that the hearings should have been conducted in public.
Commissioners were hand-delivered letters by the city’s attorneys Tuesday saying they must “retain and preserve all records and documents” that “may be relevant to litigation” as the city considers its legal options. The letter, obtained by the Quad-City Times, accuses commissioners of holding at least eight meetings since January 2017 in violation of Iowa’s open meetings laws. Read more.
Davenport Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer notifies Davenport's Civil Rights Commission members of their legal responsibilities to maintain all documentation relating to the Commission during their meeting in their Davenport City Hall offices Tuesday.
Lee Gaston, appointed to the Davenport's Civil Rights Commission by Mayor Frank Klipsch's and approved by the City Council in December, addresses the Commission about the division being created in the community by not allowing the three new commissioners to be seated on the Civil Rights Commission yet.