A good Monday to all. Today's forecast calls for plenty of sun and heat.
Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Work on Illinois 5/92 begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work on Illinois 5/92 from Colona Road/Avenue of the Cities to the Interstate 80/88 interchange will begin today.
Intermittent lane closures are needed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes for about six weeks.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or avoid the work area when possible.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Close
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Mickenely Peterson, of Port Byron dances with Donald Klingler, of LeClaire, during Brad Paisley performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Kaitlin Peterson, of Davenport, dances with her sons Logan, 8, and Carter, 6, during Brad Paisley performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Mackenzie Elsey, 14, of Rock Island, hugs Jacob Hamburg, 16, of Rock Island during Brad Paisley performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
McKinley Elg, 14, of Bettendorf, is silhouetted during Brad Paisley performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
4. New hotels are going up all over the Q-C. Inside the area's suddenly booming hotel industry
Michelle Dotson-Dixon, director of sales, and Ray Stoddard, general manager, stand outside the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotels in East Moline Tuesday, July 16.
JOHN SCHULTZ / jschultz@qctimes.com
Hotel construction in the Quad-Cities is booming, with 15 new properties opening in the past nine years. One more will open in downtown Moline this fall, and another new hotel will welcome guests along Davenport's Elmore Avenue next year.
In all, there are now 71 hotels in the Quad-City area, representing 6,488 rooms, according to STR, a firm that collects data on the global hotel industry. Twenty years ago, the region had just 50 hotels. Roughly 60 percent of total rooms are on the Iowa side, and of those 17 new hotels, 13 are in Iowa and four in Illinois.
Read more. 6. Today's photo gallery: Final day of the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair
Close
Alexis Koeller, of Dubuque, rests in the lap of Tracy Koeller, during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Thousands take part in the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Eleanora Buchard, 3, of Davenport, waits in line for the tilt-a-whirl during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Travis Ross, 4, of Davenport, rides the motorcycles during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Jalen Ross, of Davenport, gives his son Traivon Oliver, 9, a high-five as he watches him ride the motorcycles during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Teijah Moore, 6, and Taylor Ross, 4, of Davenport, smile as they ride the motorcycles during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Adrian Jones, of Davenport, and his son Malachi, 2, share a corndog during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Adrian Jones, of Davenport, and his son Malachi, 2, share a corndog during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Ray and Raeanne Daily, of Davenport, chat as they walk the fairgrounds during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Aurora Cheek, of Davenport, sports a cowboy hat during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Andrew Eggers, of Clinton, holds onto his hat as he and his wife, Dana, spin on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Andrew Eggers, of Clinton, holds onto his hat as he and his wife, Dana, spin on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Alicia Houlihan, of Davenport, and her daughter Zoe, 6, swing up in the air on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Patrons hang on as they ride the Fire Ball during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Aubrey Moylan, 4, of Davenport, and Angie, wait in line for a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Thrill seekers soar on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Cameron Williamson, 18, and Madison Bonertz, 17, both of Hillsdale, hold hands as they stroll through the fairgrounds during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Patrons wait in line to get into the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!