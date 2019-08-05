{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Storms

A good Monday to all. Today's forecast calls for plenty of sun and heat.

Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 91 degrees.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

2. Work on Illinois 5/92 begins today

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work on Illinois 5/92 from Colona Road/Avenue of the Cities to the Interstate 80/88 interchange will begin today.

Intermittent lane closures are needed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes for about six weeks.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or avoid the work area when possible.

3. Brad Paisley performs at 100th Mississippi Valley Fair

Photos: Brad Paisley performs at the Mississippi Valley Fair

+44 
+44 
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-001a.jpg
+44 
+44 
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-002a.jpg
+44 
+44 
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-005a.jpg
+44 
+44 
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-010a.jpg
+44 
+44 
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-016a.jpg

4. New hotels are going up all over the Q-C. Inside the area's suddenly booming hotel industry

071619-mda-news-hyattbend-002

Michelle Dotson-Dixon, director of sales, and Ray Stoddard, general manager, stand outside the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotels in East Moline Tuesday, July 16.

Hotel construction in the Quad-Cities is booming, with 15 new properties opening in the past nine years. One more will open in downtown Moline this fall, and another new hotel will welcome guests along Davenport's Elmore Avenue next year. 

In all, there are now 71 hotels in the Quad-City area, representing 6,488 rooms, according to STR, a firm that collects data on the global hotel industry. Twenty years ago, the region had just 50 hotels. Roughly 60 percent of total rooms are on the Iowa side, and of those 17 new hotels, 13 are in Iowa and four in Illinois. Read more.

5. Trending headlines

6. Today's photo gallery: Final day of the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair

Photos: Final day of the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair

+17 
+17 
080519-qct-qca-fair-001a.jpg
+17 
+17 
080519-qct-qca-fair-002a.jpg
+17 
+17 
080519-qct-qca-fair-003a.jpg
+17 
+17 
080519-qct-qca-fair-004a.jpg
+17 
+17 
080519-qct-qca-fair-005a.jpg

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.