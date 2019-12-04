Rick's Six: Sunny, Running Wild owner remembered, and Quad-Citians distance themselves from far-right speaker

12/4/19

Wednesday greetings to all. It's going to be another day of sun and mild temperatures in the Quad-Cities. Enjoy it while you can. Many of the alternatives — snow and bitter cold — are not particularly pleasant.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and pleasant

Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

2. How to stay safe in the extreme cold

2019 was a record-setting year in many ways, including the cold.

At points in January, it was minus 33 degrees, and as we approach wintertime it's set to get cold again. There's been snow on Halloween already, and winter is rapidly approaching.