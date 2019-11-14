{{featured_button_text}}

11/14/19

A good Thursday to all. Temperatures are inching upward. After record low temperatures earlier this week, the warming trend is welcome news for many of us. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Clearing with a high in lower 30s

NWS: Warm up

Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

Wet fall conditions leading into Winter — Will it increase or decrease the Spring flood threat? Read on ...

Download PDF Spring Flood Outlook

2. 5 juveniles escape from Galesburg detention center, believed to be in Davenport

siren

Five juveniles, including several arrested by Davenport police Nov. 5 after they were captured in a Chevrolet Cruze stolen out of Bettendorf, escaped Wednesday from the Knox County Mary Davis Home and are believed to be in Davenport, police said.

Police said the juveniles stole a vehicle upon escaping and drove to Davenport. 

The six juveniles arrested last week in the Chevrolet Cruze were located by OnStar, who called police.

On Nov. 5, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received information that OnStar was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport.

Davenport Police responded while the stolen vehicle was tracked to the 6000 block of Western Avenue, and with officers in the area, OnStar disabled the vehicle.

Two juveniles fled on foot. After a short chase, they were apprehended. Four additional juveniles remained in the vehicle.

Crime/courts and public safety headlines

• Police: Davenport man tried to entice minor on the city bus

• Shopkeeper: Gunfire on Davenport's West 7th Street 'nothing new'

• Orion man sues Cambridge for $50K over fall on ice

3. Riverfront Trall closure in Bettendorf

MAP

The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today, weather permitting, the Riverfront Trail between 12th Street and George Thuenen Drive in Bettendorf will close for about one month.

Contractors will be setting steel girders and working on overhead structure for the new bridge.

4. Quad-Citians divided about impeachment hearings

111319-Impeachment-001

Customers enjoy lunch as the public impeachment hearings are shown on the televisions over the bar at Steve's Old Time Tap bar in downtown Rock Island, Illinois on Wednesday.

Across the Quad-Cities opinions on the impeachment proceedings ranged from outrage to apathy, and from support to disgust. Read their responses.

5. Circa 21's 'Elf' a sterling, dazzling, joy-filled production

110719-mda-nws-circaelf

Stephen James Potter, right, and Brennan Hampton act out a scene in "Elf: The Musical" at Circa '21.

The holiday season is bearing down on us with the speed of a Canadian Clipper, and one of the best “sparklyjollytwinkleyjingley” places to get into the spirit of things is at Circa '21's current sterling silver-bell production of “Elf the Musical."

Even the “Grinch” at your house will succumb to the infectious Buddy and company. From the moment you walk in the door, you’re bedazzled with all the holly-jolly joys of the season and the magic that’s Christmas. Read more.

6. UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health merger talks end

UnityPoint Health logo

UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health's merger talks have ended. In June, the two regional health care systems announced they would combine to create one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, with more than $11 billion in operating revenue.

The merged organization would have employed more than 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians.

“Our conversations regarding a potential merger with UnityPoint Health have ended. We were excited at the opportunity our combination would have provided to create a new health system of national prominence," Sanford Health Executive and CEO Kelly Krabbenhoft said in a statement. "The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards. We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision." Read more.

BONUS SIX: Throwback Thursday

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

`Fiers factor' makes Geneseo a state-title hunter
Moline's Scott earns Boys' Soccer Player of the Year
Hard-galloping Mustangs look to ground red-hot Falcons
Plenty of optimism surround Maple Leafs
Orion, Geneseo pick up wins at Temple's Tip-Off Classic

Today's photo galleries: State volleyball tournament action

Photos: Mount Vernon outlasts West Liberty

West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball

Photos: CGD knocks out Wilton volleyball

Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball

 

