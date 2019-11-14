A good Thursday to all. Temperatures are inching upward. After record low temperatures earlier this week, the warming trend is welcome news for many of us. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Clearing with a high in lower 30s
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
2. 5 juveniles escape from Galesburg detention center, believed to be in Davenport
Five juveniles, including several arrested by Davenport police Nov. 5 after they were captured in a Chevrolet Cruze stolen out of Bettendorf, escaped Wednesday from the Knox County Mary Davis Home and are believed to be in Davenport, police said.
Police said the juveniles stole a vehicle upon escaping and drove to Davenport.
The six juveniles arrested last week in the Chevrolet Cruze were located by OnStar, who called police.
On Nov. 5, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received information that OnStar was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport.
Davenport Police responded while the stolen vehicle was tracked to the 6000 block of Western Avenue, and with officers in the area, OnStar disabled the vehicle.
Two juveniles fled on foot. After a short chase, they were apprehended. Four additional juveniles remained in the vehicle.
Contractors will be setting steel girders and working on overhead structure for the new bridge.
4. Quad-Citians divided about impeachment hearings
Across the Quad-Cities opinions on the impeachment proceedings ranged from outrage to apathy, and from support to disgust. Read their responses.
5. Circa 21's 'Elf' a sterling, dazzling, joy-filled production
The holiday season is bearing down on us with the speed of a Canadian Clipper, and one of the best “sparklyjollytwinkleyjingley” places to get into the spirit of things is at Circa '21's current sterling silver-bell production of “Elf the Musical."
Even the “Grinch” at your house will succumb to the infectious Buddy and company. From the moment you walk in the door, you’re bedazzled with all the holly-jolly joys of the season and the magic that’s Christmas. Read more.
6. UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health merger talks end
UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health's merger talks have ended. In June, the two regional health care systems announced they would combine to create one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, with more than $11 billion in operating revenue.
The merged organization would have employed more than 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians.
“Our conversations regarding a potential merger with UnityPoint Health have ended. We were excited at the opportunity our combination would have provided to create a new health system of national prominence," Sanford Health Executive and CEO Kelly Krabbenhoft said in a statement. "The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards. We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision." Read more.
Hunter Fiers is pictured putting pressure on the quarterback during a Geneseo football practice this season. The senior defensive end is a big reason the Maple Leafs are hosting an Illinois Class 4A state semifinal today. Fiers leads the Leafs with 8.5 sacks, plus recovered a blocked punt last weekend for a game-changing touchdown in the quarterfinals.
During day three of the Temple's Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament, Erie's Tess Burns drives towards the rim as Orion's Megan Blumenshein tries to block her during first half play Thursday evening in Orion.
Moline's Marquisha Harris (54) jumps high for a shot over Alleman's Andi Mills (30) and Kayla Appleman (52) in action last season with teammate Emily Kauzlarich (30) looking on. The back-to-back Western Big 6 Conference champs have won 21 straight league games. And in the past two seasons, the Maroons have won a combined 50 games in twice reaching the state's ``Sweet 16.'' But even with all five starters back, nine returning regulars and 20 years of combined varsity playing experience heading into the season, Coach Steve Ford hints at changes to keep his team from becoming ``complacent.''
Members of the Bettendorf High School Competition Cheer Squad are (front row, from left): coach Melanie Gray, Alisha Linville, Katy Goodmundson, Nina Pliakos, Paige Hopkins, Krista Allbee; (back row): Abby Ambrose, Molly Dryg, Brandy Pizano, Shala Doss, Shanice Caruthers, Lauren Wauganman, Sara Hanson, Miranda Doss and coach Michelle Alber. (contributed photo)
Allie Hudson calls for the ball while closely guarded by teammate Jena Rice on Wednesday afternoon, November 11, in Geneseo. The Geneseo girls' basketball team practiced drills in preparation for Monday's season-opening game against Erie.
Orion quarterback James Matson gets tackled by Morrisons' Logan Kuehl (51), Sat. Nov. 14, 2009, during first half action in Morrison during the Illinois Class 2A playoffs. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Morrisons' Cory Swanstrom (8) makes the one handed catch in the end zone in front of Orions' James Matson, Sat. Nov. 14, 2009, during second half action of the Illinois Class 2A playoffs in Morrison. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Annawan-Wethersfield's Sean Walker (2) sets sail on a 76-yard, game-tying touchdown in the third quarter Saturday against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Unfortunately, Walker and the Titans were stopped twice on two other second-half scoring chances, and GCMS turned a pair of turnovers into fourth-quarter touchdowns to win the Illinois Class 2A football quarterfinal, 32-20 at Kewanee.
West Liberty's Martha Pace (10) and members of the team celebrate a point during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (9) and Monica Morales try to sway the officials that a bell landed out of play during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Averi Goodale hits the ball over Mount Vernon's Madi Cranston during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At right is West Liberty's Karsyn Ruess.
West Liberty's Karsyn Ruess bumps the ball during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Morgan Peterson sets the ball during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Martha Pace hits past Mount Vernon defenders Camryn Ellyson (10) and Summer Brand during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt hits past Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
West Liberty's Madison McIntosh hits past Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Wilton's Mallory Lange lunges for the ball during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A state quarterfinal Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Wilton's Alexa Garvin hits overClarion-Goldfield-Dows' Alaina Freisleben during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake tries to hit past the block of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Lexie Lane, left, and Alaina Freisleben during their Class 2A state quarterfinal matchup Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won in three sets.
Wilton's Kelsey Drake hits a kill over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Lexie Lane during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Wilton's Taylor Garvin hits towards Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Nicole Waters during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Wilton's Mallory Lange, left, and Taylor Drayfahl reach to bump the ball during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.