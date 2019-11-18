Carolyn Hamilton, left, Pat Wohlford and Marty Huber are the three longest-serving volunteers at the festival. Huber moved this year to Montana, but is doing consultant work via phone. Hamilton and Wohlford are at the RiverCenter.
After more than two years on the job over the Mississippi River, Lunda Construction, of Black River Falls, Wis., claims the design for the bridge between Bettendorf and Moline is "not constructible." Iowa Department of Transportation maintains that it is. Above, progress is shown on Friday.
A man test-driving a 2016 Mustang GT from Lujack Luxury Motor Cars, Davenport, told police he was driving east on West 35th Street in Davenport about 3:50 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and plowed into the window of a garden level apartment.
The man declined medical treatment.
The crash broke a window and several surrounding bricks in a unit in 114 W. 35th St. Neighbors said the apartment is occupied, but the tenants weren't home at the time.
3. Contractor says I-74 bridge over Mississippi River isn't buildable
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
Lunda Construction has a $322 million contract with the Iowa DOT to build the bridge. Other contractors are responsible for the new approaches, reconfigured sections of interstate and other aspects of the $1.2 billion project.
Over the summer construction season, Lunda made considerably less progress on the arches than was expected. Those delays now are pushing the timeline for finishing the Iowa-bound span into late next year. It originally was to be finished this season.
In addition to the complicated nature of the arch raising — attributable to its precise geometry — is a dispute between Lunda and the DOT over the design. The basket-handle design is not merely an aesthetic feature; it supports the load of the bridge itself.
In a statement by the company last week, Lunda acknowledged it "has encountered issues with the design; specifically the geometry of the arch and tolerances utilized in the design."
Tolerances are the allowable variations from the arch plans, and the DOT has taken the position those specifications are solid.
Danielle Alvarez, the Iowa DOT's project manager for the I-74, said Friday the state's position has not changed.
"We are confident in the design and committed to building a safe, sound structure," she said.
However, Lunda's position also has not changed, she said. Read more.
Workers are shown June 26 scaling the arch segments on the new I-74 bridge to access and connect the sections. Last week, a winch that was being used to pull the critically needed cable to the top of the tower suddenly gave out.
Construction workers take delivery of pieces needed to build the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Parts and pieces are raised to the workers by crane, and ironworkers must enter the arches to connect each piece.
The construction zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge is a maze of cranes, towers and cables. Workers have been trying in recent days to connect an important set of cables to the towers in the photo, which will hold the arch pieces in place.
When Festival of Trees burst upon the Quad-Cities in 1986, the world was a different place.
Organizers sent printed news releases about the festival through the U.S. mail.
They could count on company executives to attend an elegant, black-tie gala at the start of the event, bidding $1,000 to $2,000 in a live auction to buy one of the festival's decorated trees.
Volunteers in charge of stocking the gift shop would travel, in person, to Chicago markets, searching for items that might not appear in Quad-City department stores for another year.
None of that happens anymore.
But the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, an annual fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, remains a vibrant community attraction that raises money to enrich the area's quality of life through the arts because it has changed and adapted with the times.
And three women — Pat Wohlford, Marty Huber and Carolyn Hamilton — who have volunteered with the festival since its beginning (or nearly so) continue to give their time and talent to make it the best it can be. At 30 or more years each, they are the festival's longest-serving volunteers. Read more.
5. Eldridge Council to take first vote today on YMCA plans
Plans are in motion that could bring Eldridge and the North Scott School District a new YMCA.
City, school and Scott County Family Y leaders have been studying the prospect of building a new Y to not only replace the city's aging fitness center but bring Eldridge a long-awaited amenity — an indoor swimming pool.
Over the past three years, the partners have hired a consultant to conduct a market study, hired an architect to develop a conceptual plan and considered funding models involving the city and school. The Y's role would be to manage the facility and day-to-day operations.
Mayor Marty O'Boyle is quick to point out "it is not a done deal. It's still fluid."
Still the school board and city council have been heading down paths to bring the estimated $14 million project to reality.
The proposed site is a 3.4-acre parcel, owned by the city located at the southwest intersection of South 3rd Avenue and East LeClaire Road. It is immediately west of the Dollar General store and just blocks from North Scott High School. Read more.
6. Outback Steakhouse in Davenport closes
Outback Steakhouse closed its doors Sunday in Davenport.
The restaurant at 1235 E. Kimberly Road is closed for good.
"Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was made based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team," Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations with Outback's parent company, Bloomin' Brands Inc., said in an email.
"All employees will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past 25 years."
According to Outback's website, the location had 57 employees.