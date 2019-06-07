{{featured_button_text}}

6/7/19

A good Friday to all. The weather looks like it will be cooperating with us so look for a beautiful weekend ahead. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and warm

This morning look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

2. Assumption opens state soccer tourney with rout of St. Albert

Assumption's Abbey Klostermann heads the ball against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday during quarterfinal action of the girls state soccer tournament in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0 to advance to the semifinal round.

Sitting on 99 career goals, Carly King easily could have gone hunting.

Instead, the Assumption senior turned into a facilitator, assisting on the final four goals as the top-ranked Knights cruised to a 10-0 Class 1A quarterfinal win over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday, opening up their third straight title defense in dominating fashion. Read more.

Photos: Assumption Wins in Quarterfinal Against St. Albert

060619-IA-State-Soccer-006
060619-IA-State-Soccer-001
060619-IA-State-Soccer-002
060619-IA-State-Soccer-003
060619-IA-State-Soccer-004

Pleasant Valley falls to top-ranked Waukee in quarters

060619-IA-State-Soccer-042

Pleasant Valley's Regan Denny heads the ball against Waukee, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.

Sometimes, there's just no defense for a well-placed shot.

Brooklyn Woods' strike from about 40 yards out sailed just over the outstretched reach of Pleasant Valley keeper Ashlee Kwak, giving top-ranked Waukee a late first-half lead it turned into a 2-0 Class 3A quarterfinal win Thursday at the Cownie Soccer Complex. Read more.

Photos: Pleasant Valley Comes Up Short in Quarterfinals

060619-IA-State-Soccer-033
060619-IA-State-Soccer-00
060619-IA-State-Soccer-032
060619-IA-State-Soccer-034
060619-IA-State-Soccer-035

3. 'Fish Guy' jailed for misdemeanor charges involving assault on officers

040619-qct-qca-fishguy-001

A photo of Peter Robinson carrying a large catfish through the streets of Davenport has gone viral and made him into a quasi-celebrity.

Peter Dwain Robinson, 33, known as “The Catfish Guy” or ‘The Fish Guy,” was being held late Thursday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with assault on police officers.

According to the Scott County Jail inmates listing, Robinson was booked at 7:21 p.m. Thursday. He faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of assault on a police officer and another of interference with official acts.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident is recorded on an officer’s body camera. Read more.

• 'Fish Guy' swims into celebrity after carrying catfish through downtown Davenport

4. After 12th OWI arrest, Q-C man serves two days

Brian Rashid

Brian Rashid

A Bettendorf businessman served two days in the Scott County jail after pleading guilty in his 12th drunken-driving case.

Brian Rashid was arrested in January after being pulled over by Bettendorf police. He entered a guilty plea in March and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,250.

Court records show that Rashid completed a court-ordered electronic-monitoring program on April 26.

The OWI charge initially was categorized third offense but later was reduced to first offense, because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.

In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.

In 2011, the convicted felon was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.

In his latest arrest, the 58-year-old was pulled over by Bettendorf police just before 3 a.m. Jan. 30.

Co-owner of the Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, Rashid told police he was heading home from the restaurant when he was pulled over.

"The defendant advised me that he was attempting to drive straight home from the Treehouse Pub," the arrest affidavit states. "The defendant's direction of travel was not a direct route from the Treehouse to his residence."

5. Progress, setbacks for I-74 bridge arches

060719-qct-qca-bridge-009a.JPG

Eight sections of the arches for the westbound span of the new I-74 bridge have been erected. The challenge, DOT officials say, will be getting them to meet in the middle.

Good and bad news share the update on Interstate 74 bridge construction.

First the good news: By next month, the Iowa-bound span should no longer be reduced to one lane at the Bettendorf exit.

The ramp into downtown Bettendorf is being reconfigured to accommodate traffic exiting the bridge from two lanes. The current closure requires both lanes to merge prior to the exit, which has resulted in long lines, delays and crashes.

On the bad news front: Progress on the all-important arches has been dramatically abbreviated by flooding. The Mississippi River is too high and too fast to permit contractors to safely move the extra-tall crane that is needed to erect all 30 sections of the arches above the westbound lane.

Without the completed arch, the roadway for the new span cannot be completed. Initially planned to be finished this fall, the westbound lane now is expected to open sometime in the first half of 2020. Read more.

PHOTOS: Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge

020119-qct-big-story-bridge-001
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-002
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-003
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-004
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-005

6. Man charged with shooting Davenport officer pleads not guilty

Brett Dennis

Brett Dennis

The Davenport man accused of shooting Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo April 25 has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in the case.

Court records show Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 28, waived his right to a formal arraignment, which was scheduled for Thursday, and filed a written plea through his attorney, Miguel Puentes. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: North Scott hosts Pleasant Valley baseball in doubleheader

