Assumption's Abbey Klostermann heads the ball against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday during quarterfinal action of the girls state soccer tournament in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0 to advance to the semifinal round.
A good Friday to all. The weather looks like it will be cooperating with us so look for a beautiful weekend ahead. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and warm
This morning look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
2. Assumption opens state soccer tourney with rout of St. Albert
Sitting on 99 career goals, Carly King easily could have gone hunting.
Instead, the Assumption senior turned into a facilitator, assisting on the final four goals as the top-ranked Knights cruised to a 10-0 Class 1A quarterfinal win over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday, opening up their third straight title defense in dominating fashion. Read more.
Assumption's Carly King is congratulated by teammate Jade Jackson after scoring the first goal of the game against St. Albert on Thursday during quarterfinal action of the Iowa girls state soccer tournament held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0, including three goals from King.
Assumption's Lexi Moore and St. Albert's Mekenna Shepard battle for control of the ball, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal round action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0.
Assumption's Sully Kelly and St. Albert's Jordyn Blaha battle for control Thursday during quarterfinal action of the girls state soccer tournament held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0 to advance.
Assumption's Lexi Moore controls the ball against St. Albert, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won the game to advance to the semifinals 10-0.
Assumption's Kylie Hulsbrink heads the ball against St. Albert, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won the game 10-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Assumption's Livy Lansing makes contact with the ball in front of St. Albert's Emily Recher, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won the game 10-0 and advances to the semifinals.
Assumption's Carly King and St. Albert's Olivia Barnes battle for the ball, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0 to advance to the semifinal round.
Assumption's Jade Jackson battles St. Albert's Jordyn Blaha, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Assumption won 10-0 to advance to the semifinal round on Friday.
Pleasant Valley falls to top-ranked Waukee in quarters
Sometimes, there's just no defense for a well-placed shot.
Brooklyn Woods' strike from about 40 yards out sailed just over the outstretched reach of Pleasant Valley keeper Ashlee Kwak, giving top-ranked Waukee a late first-half lead it turned into a 2-0 Class 3A quarterfinal win Thursday at the Cownie Soccer Complex. Read more.
Waukee's Ella Muse and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe get their arms tangled up as they battle for the ball Thursday during their Class 3A state soccer quarterfinal at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Maya Johnson and Waukee's Grace Terhark battle for the ball, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
The ball sails past the reaching Pleasant Valley goalie Ashlee Kwak for a Waukee goal in the first half, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Waukee's Lexi Ashmore and Pleasant Valley's Regan Denny battle for control, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller and Waukee's Izzy Dammen knock each other to the ground while battling for the ball, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Waukee's Brooklyn Wood gets a hug from teammate Izzy Dammen (16) after she score the first goal of the game against Pleasant Valley, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe adjust her hair after the Waukee first half goal, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe stops the ball against Waukee, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Waukee's Allie Williams and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Rinker go for the header, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley goalie Ashlee Kwak makes the save against Waukee on Thursday during quarterfinal action of the girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley goalie Ashlee Kwak makes the save against Waukee, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Pleasant Valley goalie Ashlee Kwak can't reach the ball and Waukee's Lexi Ashmore scores a goal in the second half, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Waukee's Lexi Ashmore (12) reacts after scoring a goal against Pleasant Valley in the second half, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
Waukee's Haley Horman and Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann get physical in the second half, Thursday, June 6, 2019, during quarterfinal action of the Girls 3A State Soccer Championships held at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Waukee won 2-0 to advance.
3. 'Fish Guy' jailed for misdemeanor charges involving assault on officers
Peter Dwain Robinson, 33, known as “The Catfish Guy” or ‘The Fish Guy,” was being held late Thursday in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with assault on police officers.
According to the Scott County Jail inmates listing, Robinson was booked at 7:21 p.m. Thursday. He faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of assault on a police officer and another of interference with official acts.
According to the arrest affidavit, the incident is recorded on an officer’s body camera. Read more.
A Bettendorf businessman served two days in the Scott County jail after pleading guilty in his 12th drunken-driving case.
Brian Rashid was arrested in January after being pulled over by Bettendorf police. He entered a guilty plea in March and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,250.
Court records show that Rashid completed a court-ordered electronic-monitoring program on April 26.
The OWI charge initially was categorized third offense but later was reduced to first offense, because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.
In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.
In 2011, the convicted felon was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.
In his latest arrest, the 58-year-old was pulled over by Bettendorf police just before 3 a.m. Jan. 30.
Co-owner of the Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, Rashid told police he was heading home from the restaurant when he was pulled over.
"The defendant advised me that he was attempting to drive straight home from the Treehouse Pub," the arrest affidavit states. "The defendant's direction of travel was not a direct route from the Treehouse to his residence."
Good and bad news share the update on Interstate 74 bridge construction.
First the good news: By next month, the Iowa-bound span should no longer be reduced to one lane at the Bettendorf exit.
The ramp into downtown Bettendorf is being reconfigured to accommodate traffic exiting the bridge from two lanes. The current closure requires both lanes to merge prior to the exit, which has resulted in long lines, delays and crashes.
On the bad news front: Progress on the all-important arches has been dramatically abbreviated by flooding. The Mississippi River is too high and too fast to permit contractors to safely move the extra-tall crane that is needed to erect all 30 sections of the arches above the westbound lane.
Without the completed arch, the roadway for the new span cannot be completed. Initially planned to be finished this fall, the westbound lane now is expected to open sometime in the first half of 2020. Read more.
Millions of tons of rebar, or reinforced bar, is going into the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 will spend several years manipulating the rebar into precise configurations to give the span its strength.
An iron worker twists rebar, dubbed "rod busting," on a section of new bridge deck for the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Some iron workers do not like laying rebar for decking, because they must spend hours bent over.
Night-time work on the new Interstate 74 bridge is more frequent in warmer weather, and iron workers say the snow and ice make their work most dangerous. While few fear falling, slippery iron makes them more cautious.
On many days, cement trucks are constantly coming and going from the Moline shoreline and onto the Mississippi River. More than 100,000 cubic yards of cement is being used on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and the trucks are ferried by barge to the spots where they are needed.
Many of the jobs being done by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 are performed high above the Mississippi River. They are responsible for the proper placement of tons of rebar, which is the green rods seen in this photo and throughout the project area.
Iron workers build the "molds" into which concrete is poured for piers and other essential parts of the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 members of Iron Workers Local 111, Rock Island, ultimately will work on the new bridge.
Two 200-foot towers were shipped to the construction site of the new Interstate 74 bridge to support the erection of the arches. They arrived in 100-foot sections, were put together by iron workers, who then were lifted to the top to disconnect the towers from the cranes that raised them.
This photo was taken by Davenport iron worker Josh Rangel, looking down through one of the two 200-foot towers he helped put together. The towers will give support to the arches as they are built on either side of the river, meeting in the middle.
Built by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111, this is one of eight bearings, four for each span, that will serve as anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. They will sit inside the top of the arch piers.
On the barge platform at right, two of the eight bearings that will anchor the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge await completion. Iron workers must tie the bearings in rebar before they are set into the arch piers.
About 60 local iron workers are assigned to the new Interstate 74 bridge. That number will more than double in the spring. The workers are ferried to areas of the work site by boats and, sometimes, barge tows.
Iron workers spend a considerable amount of their time on the new Interstate 74 bridge climbing and manipulating rebar into precise configurations. They build mold-like frames into which concrete is poured for piers, footings, bridge decking and other structural components.
Local iron workers spend time high above the Mississippi River, but they also spend time inside of it. Coffer dams were built to hold back water while caissons and other supports are built, drilling deep into the bedrock for strength.
Two 200-foot-tall towers are placed on either side of the piers from which the arches will rise for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Once erected, iron workers from Local 111, Rock Island, were raised onto the top of the towers to disconnect them from the cranes.
An iron worker with Local 111 is shown. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Gerald Rangel, left, and his son, Josh Rangel, stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 and currently is working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald Rangel, left, shares memories of working on the Interstate 74 bridge with his son, Josh, at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.