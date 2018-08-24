A good Friday to all. Thunderstorms are rumbling through the region. Here are the weather details from the National Weather, plus some bonus Rick's Six.
1. A slight risk for severe weather
Thunderstorms are moving through the region at this hour. They are expected to continue through daybreak especially along and south of Interstate 80. Expect frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain. Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibility and ponding water through the morning commute. Minor street flooding also will be common with pockets of intense rain.
The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The high for the day is expected to only reach 73 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a slight risk for severe storms in the counties along and west of the Mississippi River for late this afternoon into tonight. The most likely timing is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The center says that with supercells as the dominant storm mode, all severe weather hazards are possible, including tornadoes. The favored area for scattered severe thunderstorms is south of a line from Marengo, Iowa to Muscatine, Iowa to Macomb, Illinois.
The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
For the weekend,
Saturday will be mostly sunny and very humid with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
On Sunday expect periods of thunderstorms especially north of Interstate 80 and area-wide storms Monday night through Tuesday. Some severe storms are possible, along with heavy rainfall which could produce flash flooding.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and heat-index readings as high as the mid-to-upper-90s, especially along and south of Interstate 80.
Sunday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees.
2. Judge denies Liggins' request for trial delay
Stanley Liggins’ third trial will begin Tuesday as scheduled in Black Hawk County court, the presiding judge ruled Thursday.
In a written order filed in Scott County District Court, Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, denied a motion filed by Liggins and his attorneys, Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, to delay the trial.
She also denied a motion to dismiss the case.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Read more.
3. Sophomore duo fuels Muskies past Blue Devils in opener
Jake Mueller said he wasn’t surprised by what he saw from his Muscatine football team Thursday night.
But for a program which won only two games and lost all seven by 20 or more points in 2017, the Muskies stunned about everyone else at Brady Street Stadium.
Led by the sophomore duo of Tim Nimely and Eli Gaye along with a fast and physical defense, Muscatine opened the season with a 23-6 triumph over Davenport Central. Read more.
4. Roadwork begins on Rock Island's 18th Avenue
A major road construction project on 18th Avenue in Rock Island will begin Monday.
The project, which will run from 17th Street to 46th Street along 18th Avenue, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.
However, the project will be done in phases.
Phase 1, from 17th Street to 21st Street, is expected to be completed in about five days, possibly concluding by August 31. Because of Illinois Department of Transportation traffic-control policies, the stretch of 18th Avenue will be closed to traffic until that portion of the project is completed.
Vehicle traffic will be maintained using the following detour routes determined by IDOT: Westbound 18th Avenue traffic will be detoured south on 21st Street to 19th Avenue, then west to 17th Street to 23rd Avenue, then east to 24th Street, and then north along 24th Street to 18th Avenue.
Phase 2 of the 18th Avenue project, from 21st Street to 30th Street, north side, and from 39th Street to 46th Street, north side, will begin Sept. 4. It is expected to last for a couple of months.
During this phase, IDOT is mandating the closing of the north half of 18th Avenue in these sections for a work zone. The south half of 18th Avenue will open for one-lane, one-way traffic, with flaggers directing traffic while the contractor is working.
The work zones, one-way traffic and flaggers will be removed during those periods of the day and weekend when the contractor is not working to allow for two lanes of two-way traffic.
The following southbound residential side streets will be closed at 18th Avenue during this phase of construction: 21st, 22nd, 24½, 26th, 28th, 29th, 29½, 40th, 42nd and 43rd.
Also, during the city’s annual Labor Day Parade on Sept. 3, no construction work will occur along the parade route and staging areas (18th Avenue, between 24th Street and 38th Street).
The city’s major north-south arterial streets — 17th Street, 30th Street, and 38th Street — will remain open and free of construction activities during this project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained at all times during construction.
5. Two charged after threats made at United Township High School
A United Township High School student and a 17-year-old boy from Germany have been charged in connection with threats via phone made against the school in the last week.
The East Moline Police Department said late Thursday afternoon that the student, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested on a charge of transmitting a threat of violence directed against persons at a school while acting with another, a Class 1 felony.
The high school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning for about an hour after the police department received a call from someone who threatened to “cause some violence” at UTHS, Capt. Thomas Reagan said.
The call was similar to one that was received on Aug. 17, he said. Read more.
6. Who's responsible for storm water damage? Resident, city disagree
When Jesse Hammes bought his acre-plus lot along Davenport’s Pheasant Creek in 2011, he thought he found the perfect place for a home. But he was wrong.
The bank at Pheasant Creek has eroded into his yard; to the point that his driveway is in danger of collapsing.
During long, heavy rains, storm water comes pouring off all the commercial developments to the north of Hammes’ land, turning the otherwise quiet creek into a torrent — hollowing out its banks, even tearing out trees.
Hammes says the city is negligent for approving the commercial developments that caused the damage, but the city doesn’t see it that way. Read more.
